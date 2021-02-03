Here's An Inside Look Into How Teeth Are Professionally Deep Cleaned
This is both satisfying and deeply gross.
If a voting machine company has threatened your TV network with legal action, maybe don't bring on the guy who keeps peddling voting machine conspiracy theories.
Here's a detailed explanation about why corporate art styles like the ones portrayed in the Grubhub ad feel fake.
Drew Gooden binge-watched a lot of Architectural Digest and he discovered some of the most egregiously tacky homes are the most expensive ones.
CNBC Make It believes that it's an achievable goal if you stick to a plan and give it time.
If we have to hear "What's up, guys" as an opener again, we're going to scream.
Elon Musk grilled Robinhood CEO over his app's decision to halt GameStop trades during a tense session on Clubhouse.
The two tech giants are increasingly on a collision course.
Alternatives to animal products aren't necessarily better for you.
After driving through a couple of similarly flooded roads, the driver thought this one would be the same.
People shared their worst accidental sexts — and what to do about it.
As Nintendo looks to upgrade its multiplayer servers, and "GoldenEye 007" and "Super Mario 3D World" are back in the spotlight, we look back at the Nintendo multiplayer games that are often overlooked.
Cosmic Perspective captured the fiery crash of SpaceX's "SN9" prototype in all of its 4K glory.
They had $19 million, a deal with Disney, and dreams of becoming the next Ben & Jerry's. Then everything fell apart.
The next epidemiological crisis — and there will be a next one, and another one after that — need not be this bad if we plan ahead.
Here are some small things that you should be aware of if you don't want to commit a social faux pas.
Finland is offering foreign talent a chance to try out life in its capital for 90 days. Could this help the Nordic nation lure more professionals?
A Russian man records his first English-speaking YouTube video with a tour inside a cheap Russian apartment.
The spirit of the Spring-Summer 2021 collections is anything but bleak.
At least two filmed themselves at the January 6 rally that preceded the attack on the US Capitol.
An investigation, conducted in 2020 by an outside firm and obtained via FOIA, paints a picture of DHS's Office of Inspector General in chaos.
How can we make bad news even worse? Oh, it'll probably be something like this.
Our climate models could be missing something big.
The intriguing reasons behind why cities so often have a poor east side.
The data on the company's real-estate holdings reveal a remarkable inflection point.
Why are thousands of luxury supercars being abandoned in Dubai each year?
It takes the most exquisite measurements you can imagine, recording the changes in current associated with different bits of DNA.
Many of them left rural areas to earn their living in the sex trade — and send money home to help their families. COVID-19 restrictions have changed all that.
Blimps were once hailed as an innovative mode of transportation. But they have some serious logistical barriers to becoming mainstream.
Inside Give Kids the World Village, where the ice cream is unlimited, nightly tuck-ins from six-foot bunny rabbits are complimentary, and Santa Claus visits every Thursday.
Ashley Vanderbilt explains to CNN's Donie O'Sullivan how she finally came to grips with reality and how Donald Trump could have done more to help.
Here's some pro tips for getting your car out the snow as fast as possible without injury.
The massively popular game gives players the freedom and autonomy to backstab one another — but also build connections.
"The more that I think about it, the more I want my plants at my wedding."
How much genuine change can shirtless drumming circles, ancestral rituals and father archetypes really bring about? Thomas Page McBee spent time with the men's group Sacred Sons to find out.
Developmental coordination disorder (DCD) can make daily life a struggle. So why isn't it better known?
Street performer shatnershairpiece was performing "La Grange" when a young little girl joyfully joined in.
Spoiler: it's quite a lot of difference.
Nothing in Tracy's training or her experience prepared her for the sight of so many airplanes from so many airlines with nowhere to go and no passengers to fly. For the first time in her entire career, she broke down and cried while on the job.
432 Park, one of the wealthiest addresses in the world, faces some significant design problems, and other luxury high-rises may share its fate.
The president wants to reopen the nation's schools during the dawn of his term, but labor-strong California is putting such hopes in serious jeopardy.
Black ensembles like "Ma Rainey" and "Da 5 Bloods" were shut out of the drama-film category, while "I May Destroy You" was snubbed on the TV front.
This is a case of two wheels being definitely better than one.
More and more people were getting sick, and there was no clear cause for the symptoms.
Vlad Tenev has incited the fury of the trading app's fans amid a stock market frenzy. His lack of preparedness on nuts-and-bolts issues was part of a pattern, former employees and analysts said.
There's no evidence that any of the current COVID-19 vaccines can completely stop people from being infected — and this has implications for our prospects of achieving herd immunity.
Swedish filmmaker Ninja Thyberg opens up to Marlow Stern about "Pleasure," her feature directorial debut centered on a young woman navigating the adult industry.