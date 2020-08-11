Someone Made A Surprisingly Poignant Short Film About A Lonely Claymation Figure That Came To Life
Joey Fameli made a short film about a claymation figure that yearns for friendship in a quarantined world.
Joey Fameli made a short film about a claymation figure that yearns for friendship in a quarantined world.
"My boyfriend thought I was Live in my Facebook group talking about my new diet and exercise routine. However, everything I was saying was lies."
YouTuber Mark Rober wanted to get a taste of what it would feel like to be in the middle of a shark-feeding frenzy.
It's not the remix we expected. It's not even the remix we think we deserve.
Don't let the world limit you in being who you want to be.
Real-life footage of near misses on train tracks are used in this hard-hitting PSA.
Here's how YouTuber Stuff Made harnessed explosive charges to design a baseball hat that hits the ball way faster than normal people can hit by hand.
Harris is the first Asian American and the first Black woman in American history to be a general election candidate for president or vice president for either of the two major political parties.
The world's last remaining Blockbuster, located in Bend, Oregon, is hosting an end-of-the-summer sleepover via Airbnb, as "an appreciation for all that the local community has done to support the last-of-its-kind store during these difficult times."
The lead single from Phil Collins' debut solo album, "Face Value," is really having a moment on the internet right now.
His calmness in confronting the scammers make this all the more terrifying.
One of the many fascinating discoveries uncovered by independent researchers in the nearly 60 years of investigation into the murder of President John F. Kennedy, is the revelation that numerous people had foreknowledge of the assassination.
Your patriarchy is showing, sir.
It's a showdown you'll probably only see in Florida.
Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the incident between former Jets players Geno Smith and IK Enemkpali; some of those who were there reveal more details.
In the murky story of how a cache of highly explosive ammonium nitrate ended up on the Beirut waterfront, one thing is clear — no one has ever publicly come forward to claim it.
Joey Fameli made a short film about a claymation figure that yearns for friendship in a quarantined world.
From tainted arcade high scores to a suspected case of stolen identity, here are five of our favorite Guinness World Record controversies.
Different schools of thought have emerged.
One sh*tpost meme says everything you need to know about humanity's love affair with a uniquely devastating little plant.
Something has gone badly wrong with the way we keep pets. Our casual cruelties are a symptom of our unhealthy relationship with other species.
Most "as seen on TV" products are pretty unnecessary inventions, but the Trumpy Bear might take the cake for being both completely unnecessary and deeply strange.
I didn't know that my next project will turn into a nudity platform and a home for spammers. But it did happen while I wasn't paying attention. And here are the details.
What Evelyn uncovered can only be described as a speakeasy gym. You know, illegal, hush hush, like the underground bars during the Prohibition era. These underground gyms appear to be popping up everywhere, from LA to New Jersey.
Here's a fun way of doing multiplication that we never knew existed before.
Ben Shapiro is not okurr with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's latest song.
The Modern Rogue explains how to escape a straitjacket if you ever happen to get stuck in one.
Bold colors and designs set kek lapis Sarawak apart.
Luke Towan demonstrates how to build a teeny tiny Land Rover Defender that you can actually drive.
Of the 14 masks and other coverings tested, the Duke University study found that some cotton cloth masks are about as effective as standard surgical masks, while neck gaiters may be worse than not wearing a mask at all.
It can be difficult to find a partner when you belong to a tiny minority. Flat Earthers are turning to the internet — where, as one dating site proved, you never know who to trust.
The King of Random conducted a science experiment on the effectiveness of nonstick pans for every type of glue. The results might surprise you.
The Fortune 500 companies of 2020 all raked in billions in profits last year, but just how profitable are these companies if we look at their profits per employee?
"Curbside Larry" is the ultimate hype man for the Harris County Barbara Bush Branch Library in Spring, Texas.
The end of Paramount Consent Decrees could eventually make your local theater a Disneyplex.
Tomboys took on some stereotypes affixed by whites to people of color, including African-Americans and Native Americans; its portrayal was a kind of cultural appropriation.
With under 5 seconds on the clock and with the scores tied, the Los Angeles Lakers needed to get a bucket. Forward Kyle Kuzma got the ball on the perimeter and drilled home a game winning three, right before time ran out.
Lexipol says its policies keep police departments out of trouble. Critics say they let violent cops off the hook.
The move offered a new model for moderation. Maybe other platforms will take note.
Most countries are off-limits to Americans, so Steve Price decided to take matters into his own hands and build his own vacation simulating machine, complete with a pink flamingo and a fern fan.
Anger at his support for Trump and a strong Democratic challenger have some wondering if the three-term Republican is in real jeopardy of losing in November.
The Vesuvius Volcano is considered one of the most dangerous volcanos in the world. What would happen if it were to erupt again this year?
The killer-instinct idea achieved such cultural power because it came embedded in gripping stories about human nature.
A rare look inside a 20-year-old airliner.
The CIA once built a nuclear-powered bird drone to spy on communists in the 1960s. Now it's declassified. Why did this thing fail again?
We grew up listening to Tupac, smoking blunts and emulating Black people. Behind bars, our past was a dangerous secret.
It's heartwarming to see how sweetly her daughter reacts to these scenarios.
Meetings over the weekend pushed college football to the edge.
The United States has a chance to make things better before things get much, much worse. But much of the country appears to be squandering the opportunity.
It starts in gentle confusion and then takes a turn towards shock and utter horror.
The pandemic is making the maternal health care crisis worse. It doesn't have to be this way.
