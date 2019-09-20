Artist David Shrigley Thinks David Byrne Rang 911 Using His Giant Phone Sculpture
The fire department turned up at one of Shrigley's opening shows after receiving a 911 call — and the artist reckons he knows who was behind it.
The fire department turned up at one of Shrigley's opening shows after receiving a 911 call — and the artist reckons he knows who was behind it.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The fire department turned up at one of Shrigley's opening shows after receiving a 911 call — and the artist reckons he knows who was behind it.
Footage of the woman climbing the pyramid and dancing on its steps has gone viral.
For actor Paul Dano, relaxation is all in the sphincter.
But the changes in global sentiment paled in comparison with the 2020 elections.
Putting humans on the moon is more political than you might think.
Disney has replaced its CEO Bob Chapek with its former boss Bob Iger after less than three years. Here's why.
I apologize for saying you could've missed the upset of the tournament.
Let other people worry about menus, pests and travel backup plans. Give yourself the gift of "Someone else will take care of this."
Here's why banks in the US can't keep their savings rates up with the feds's, and why there are other channels of investment that can.
With this lens and a matching phone case, your smartphone can shoot gorgeous widescreen scenes with lens flares and everything.
The exact number of deceased and wounded victims in the Tuesday night attack is yet to be confirmed.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Solitude can help children grow, but some might not be getting enough of it.
In theory, you could improve your credit score all by yourself. But even the most ardent DIYer will admit that, when it comes to credit repair, you're better off leaving it to the pros.
Here's what would happen in the nightmarish scenario that the power grid goes down.
"I'm confident that our student debt relief plan is legal. But it's on hold because Republican officials want to block it."
A history of othering, experimentation and mystery.
This ultra-narrow house has roots going back to the 19th century, and now it has become a multi-dimensional home.
Galactica is a new AI model that was supposed to push scientific research to new places. Instead, it's become a manufacturer for fake research and bigoted ideas.
Bankman-Fried gushed about a Musk-run Twitter, and Musk invited him to roll his $100 million stake into the deal.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
SHOWTIME host Ziwe pulled no punches in this interview segment while grilling "Saturday Night Live" head writer Michael Che.
Jenna Ortega is the star of "Wednesday," Netflix's Addams Family reboot. Olivia Rodrigo is... well, you know who she is. The old Disney pals chat about fame, Tim Burton doing plaits and being asked for autographs while peeing.
Stock up on small gifts throughout the year to make filling stockings easy come Christmastime.
The British auto journalist and show host revealed what was going through his mind when he was in a coma, following a 310 mph crash he was in.
Robert Greenstein isn't a household name. But his four-decade career pushing Washington to stitch the safety net has changed the lives of millions of Americans.
The Mercedes Formula One Racing team finally lost its top constructor's position after eight years. Team boss Toto Wolff explained how they dealt with failure and how he kept the team powering through during tough times.
Here's a list of countries that were determined to be good retiree destinations this year.
Jamie Lee Curtis traces her every success — from "Trading Places" to "Freaky Friday" to "Knives Out" — straight back to "Halloween."
A passenger captured footage of what it's like to land a plane at the Tenzing-Hillary Airport in Lukla, Nepal.
The trend for muted tones in kids clothes, toys and bedrooms appears to be catching on. But dressing your child like a 19th-century orphan doesn't come cheap.
It's been 13 years since James Cameron released 'Avatar,' the highest-grossing movie of all time. Now, the director is back with a deeply personal sequel — and the reasonable expectation that it could be the biggest thing he's done yet.
The famed film director told CNN's Chris Wallace how his brand of "highly-stylized violence" was born.
An underwater "Stonehenge" stretches for miles under a lake in Europe. "I think it was something with a cultic context," one researcher theorized.
"Five years ago this November, I rode the Q train to a dreaded call-back doctor's appointment. It was my wedding day."
A classic Brit vs American food fight, deciding if turkey stuffing is good or not, on display here.
This graphic shows how the share of the richest one percent's wealth has changed over two decades.
Here are 400+ great reads from 2022 handpicked just for you by NPR staff and trusted critics.
Take a look inside one company's efforts to get an electric plane off the ground and into the market.
Messages about embracing ageing are important and valuable, but what type of ageing are we being asked to embrace, and who gets left behind?
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were found guilty of federal fraud charges in June.
The Benetti B.Yond, a 37-meter superyacht, costs $21 million and is a futuristic vessel that pays homage to history.
From cartoon characters to the unlikely villains of popular TV shows, here are the characters people think don't get enough hate.
We know all about the comedians and the cars, but what about the coffee? Here, the comedy legend lets us inside his very caffeinated life, from his hatred of PSLs to that time Starbucks passed on his Netflix show.
James Cameron's sequel will hit cinemas on December 16, 2022.
Have access to Alexa in every room of the house. Heck, you can even bring Alexa into your car.
Buying fewer unnecessary items is good for the planet, your wallet, and your brain.