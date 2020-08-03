This 1995 Footage Of Pedestrians Reacting To David Blaine's Magic Tricks Convinced TV Executives To Give Blaine His Own Show
Their gobsmacked reactions helped Blaine get his first TV show, "David Blaine: Street Magic."
Their gobsmacked reactions helped Blaine get his first TV show, "David Blaine: Street Magic."
After approximately 1,024 orbits around our planet and four spacewalks, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley — aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour — have returned to Earth.
The beautiful Parisian buildings located at 145 rue la Fayette, 29 rue Quincampoix, and 44 rue d'Aboukir are not real. Here's a tour of some of the most interesting fake façades in Paris.
A 200-watt laser is basically a death ray.
Antoine Dodson, who went viral for giving a hilarious interview on the news back in 2010, sells homes now.
The skewed version of history that is being taught in American schools doesn't acknowledge how white supremacy has ben part of American history since its founding.
We take that hand-held pointing device we use for our computer for granted. But what's the science behind how computer mice work?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
What Artur Samarin pulled off at a school in small-town Pennsylvania is one of the boldest hoaxes of our time.
The COVID-19 pandemic could swipe roughly $200 billion from state coffers by June of next year, according to an analysis by the Urban Institute's State and Local Finance Initiative.
A 200-watt laser is basically a death ray.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.
Their gobsmacked reactions helped Blaine get his first TV show, "David Blaine: Street Magic."
It costs time and money to access a lot of true and important information, while a lot of bullsh*t is completely free.
"There is no air in the tube to cushion the water, so it's the sound of the water hitting glass directly in a vacuum."
Contracts, emails and spreadsheets that Juanita and Dawn Ramos shared with ProPublica detail how domestic and foreign investors, many with marijauna industry ties, seized upon the nation's public health disaster.
Remy Labesque has a compelling day job: He's senior industrial designer at Tesla Inc. in Los Angeles. But for three years, he's worked on a side project that's enviable to people outside Elon Musk's universe. Labesque has reengineered the classic chocolate chip because, he says, the 80-year-old teardrop shape is ill-suited to its function.
Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper's latest video takes on Trump's threats to ban TikTok.
Despite the brand's reputation for beige styling and pudding-soft suspension, it once manufactured some thrilling cars — the 1987 Grand National chief among them.
This 24-year-old Iraqi who lives in London has spent two years hunting cheaters in Overwatch and Valorant, getting thousands of cheaters banned and helping gaming companies improve their games.
Add a beautiful watch to your style repertoire at an unbeatable deal. The Blade Automatic Watch has a self-winding movement that ticks for up to 42 hours and is 23 percent off at $219.99.
You have to initiate the pizza-loving at an early age.
The ongoing saga of Spotify's embattled discovery tool.
Because, you know, waterskiing is not challenging enough on its own.
Faced with a tight budget and rising demands on its 17 officer police department, the City of Alexandria in Campbell County tried something different.
Microsoft wants to buy the Chinese app, and the administration needs to get out of the way.
It's not over, until it's over.
But their fear makes everyone less safe.
Excited to play the new "Avengers" game? PS4 players who pre-order will enjoy a two-week head start on the closed beta. Xbox and PC players can still join in later in August.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"After over 20 tries and months of preparations, I finally rolled away from the World's First 360 Double Backflip on BMX. This has to be one of the hardest tricks I've ever landed in my life."
The ranking reveals a sad reality: people are really bored right now, and that leaves a lot of room for mediocre content to flourish.
The skewed version of history that is being taught in American schools doesn't acknowledge how white supremacy has ben part of American history since its founding.
Bitcoin payments and IP addresses led investigators to two of the alleged perpetrators in just over two weeks.
From the outside, it looked like any other Forest Hill mansion. Inside, it housed dozens of children from around the world — kids from war-torn countries, kids other people gave back, kids who had nowhere else to go. The story of the family who couldn't stop adopting.
The beautiful Parisian buildings located at 145 rue la Fayette, 29 rue Quincampoix, and 44 rue d'Aboukir are not real. Here's a tour of some of the most interesting fake façades in Paris.
Makes our knees shake just looking at him go.
"Listen," a friend told me. "There's this job I heard about — it's at a law firm, you'll make bank."
A science editor joked on Twitter that the roundworm is overrated. Soon, his tweet was being attacked as a privileged microaggression.
How hard is it to construct a fishing rod from scratch? Here's how one intrepid YouTuber built his and demonstrated that it worked.
Visas for farmworkers have surged under Trump. But the program has subjected some workers to horrific abuse.
Stimulating the brain in specific ways can generate mental images of simple shapes.
After approximately 1,024 orbits around our planet and four spacewalks, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley — aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour — have returned to Earth.
Every year, Mattel sells nearly $1B worth of new toy cars to kids. But on the secondary market, adult collectors and dealers reign supreme.
Reports from two small companies illustrate the paths small, locally conscious firms are taking to survive the current economic and public health disaster.
"You're so lucky, because we don't steal."
Avoiding drones' prying eyes can be as complicated as donning a high-tech hoodie and as simple as ducking under a tree.
"If I can't make it to the post office," one local union rep for postal workers said, "I'm not going to use the post office."
Some venues are trying a new concept during the coronavirus pandemic: drive-in concerts. Here's what attendees are saying about the experience.
With big liquor continuing its expansion into moonshine, illegal 'stillers keep quiet, keep producing and remember where the real recipe came from.
Ciara McDonald, a single mother of three in Jackson, Mississippi, received $1,000 a month for a year. Here's what happened.
Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2020 integrates Bing Maps into their latest version which makes discovering your house while flying above possible.
New studies in Europe and Asia suggest that riding public transportation is not a major source of transmission for the coronavirus.
Cosmic Crisp apples, Cotton Candy grapes and Cuties are among the most fiercely protected fruits in the global IP marketplace.
Sports writers are already talking about putting an asterisk next to this year's eventual NBA title winners. Is that fair and does it even matter?
I know the temptations of being a post-racial person, in which my descendants never have to concern themselves with the complications of being a minority. And it only strengthens my belief in identity politics.
This is the other lesson from Minneapolis.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.