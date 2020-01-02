Dash Cam Captures SUV Ramping Off Highway 1 Into The Pacific Ocean At High Speed
Police have been unable to find car or any occupants, and were forced to call off the search due to high waves.
Two semis brought two lanes of traffic on I-24 near Chattanooga to a complete standstill.
Come for Brighton player Alireza Jahanbakhsh's beautiful goal against Chelsea, stay for his stunned celebration.
Nothing to see here, just a normal day at work for a hot metal crane operator.
Someone in Gwinn, Michigan, has some explaining to do.
"[B]because of continuous snowfall, this huge boulder fell and came straight towards the base camp."
Jason Fenske does the math on the Porsche Taycan, the company's first full-electric sports car — and finds it likely is faster than the Tesla Model S.
The company's motto used to be "Don't be evil." Things have changed.
Australia's south-east has been devastated by fires that have left nine people dead and hundreds of homes destroyed since Christmas.
A YouTuber demonstrates what would happen to the Earth if it was struck by multiple sized objects.
My fantasy was to escape from the corporate grind. After a taste of freedom and months of hare-brained schemes, I begged to be captured again.
Samsung's expected to show off a nearly bezel-free TV at CES in Las Vegas next week, and as tends to be the case with such things, some of the details have leaked.
Christopher Nolan is rightly renowned for his Dark Knight trilogy, but the third film is by far the most uneven. But what if it's secretly a masterpiece of camp?
If you've bought an Apple laptop in the last few years and you try out the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, you will be furious. It's so good.
A&E's YouTube channel just uploaded this "stunt" from an old episode of "Criss Angel: Mindfreak" of Angel jumping into a locked cage over the Grand Canyon and… are we supposed to think this is real?
New research supports the idea that economic distress led to an increase in opioid abuse. But some say the origins of the epidemic are far more complicated.
All that glitters may be golden, but it definitely isn't gold, as "Antiques Roadshow" expert Andy McConnell discovered.
Port Arthur, Texas, is surrounded by refineries that residents say are poisoning them.
Its odd design has led to many traffic accidents, it seems, including this one.
It's no coincidence that our politics and our mental health have declined so rapidly, at the same time.
Experts share what happens mentally, physically and emotionally when you're following this eating plan.
We're not sure whether this is real or not, but here's what we'll say: whatever Siri does on its downtime is its own business.
When we stumbled upon a work by contemporary artist Kim Beom, we couldn't believe our eyes, or our eardrums.
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro ended his presidential bid Thursday, his campaign announced.
YouTuber SmarterEveryDay gets a machine to hit a monster 700 foot home run.
When my family and I were still in danger, I emailed these words to a friend back home in America: "We're safe, but trapped by fires on three sides. The ocean will be our escape if necessary."
The DNA computer uses a process known as hybridisation, which occurs when two strands of DNA attach together to form double-stranded DNA.
Just in case you need a further reminder that tornadoes are scary as heck.
At the turn of the last century, author Webster Edgerly advised readers to achieve optimal wellness by never walking in a straight line and never marrying a woman less than 20 years their junior.
Even with the extra eight inches that has been added to its height, the infamous "can opener" bridge continues to wreak havoc.
How to form a new habit and break a bad habit, like starting to exercise, eating healthy or cutting back on drinking alcohol.
In a wide-ranging interview, the director talks about his own mortality, the treatment of women in his movies, and moviemaking in the Netflix age.
Arnold Schwarzenegger brought us the Hummer. The recession took it away.
Our hats are off to Matt Bray who recreated the iconic 2006 Ok Go treadmill dance in 100 days.
The 16-year-old boy had reached the Pearly Gates, the icy, chute-like section of Mount Hood just below the last push to the summit, when he lost his grip.Somehow, Gurbaz Singh survived, suffering only a broken leg.
"WandaVision," Marvel's big show on Disney+ that follows Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision from the Avengers Infinity Saga, will now premiere in 2020 instead of 2021.
John Adams worried that "a division of the republic into two great parties... is to be dreaded as the great political evil." America has now become that dreaded divided republic.
A courier pretends to deliver a pizza and makes off with Amazon packages on a porch.
Technology like the Bond Bracelet, which lets you communicate with a partner wordlessly, is changing the ways people experience connection and romance.
In the award-winning "The Hands That Built This City," London-based Polly Tootal shows us the complexity of living in the liminal space through photographs of men who live in labor camps in the UAE.
The cathedral's rector says there is a "50 percent chance" that scaffolding will collapse, causing further damage
With a mix of personal and some general questions, this investigator tries to deduce an age old question.
Worldwide sales of knockoff goods exceeded $520 billion last year, representing 3.3 percent of all global trade.
"Mayor Pete" has been perpetually dogged by a major issue: the youngest and most activated voters in his party all seem to — how to put this delicately? — hate his guts.
The Warped Perception YouTube demonstrates the science of what's happening inside a exhaust emission control device.
From smart homes to ultrafast wireless speeds, here's what to watch.
Author Florence Williams aims to find out how exposure to nature can impact our mood and overall health. From forest baths to scent therapy, this book is focused on practical solutions for a nature-starved modern population.
This poor family truly cannot catch a break.
Drug companies are courting jails and judges through sophisticated marketing efforts.
Margaret Atwood's sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale" raises the possibility that individuals, with suitable luck, bravery, and cleverness, can fight back. But can they?
Some of their go-to sandwiches are the The Lil' Coppolla, Broccoli Reuben and Muffuletta.