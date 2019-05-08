Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
It's hard out there for a working actor — but this guy has made the very best of it. (From 2019)
Shrinking value and a problematic CEO haven't stopped Tesla from ranking as America's most popular EV company.
Form is temporary, class is permanent. (From 2014)
This is how a graduate student in Central New Jersey spends her money over the course of one week.
Humanity's peculiar gait has long confounded engineers and biomechanists — but it might be one of nature's clever tricks.
We went back and watched the original fight from "A New Hope" and it is... not great? This, on the other hand, is awesome. (From 2019)
From "Loki" to "Last of Us," on Hulu or Netflix or Disney or HBO, it's going to be a big year for the small screen.
Video journalist Atish Patel tells how AFP scooped the world's media to interview "The Serpent," the notorious serial killer who preyed on tourists on the hippie trail across Asia.
Michael Shannon's little brother Dave joins his interview with Seth Meyers, and the two exchange some brotherly love.
Five Proud Boys are facing up to 20 years in prison on seditious conspiracy charges for their roles in planning the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
The Californian's bid to lead the House is in trouble, but far from over.
Sharing her film firsts with BAFTA, actress Margot Robbie talks being obsessed with Milla Jovovich's character from the 1997 movie.
New Netflix docuseries details the crimes of the man who crafted a $64 billion Ponzi scheme and those who protected him.
Ana and Jimmy attempt to guess film titles based on the other player's very limited descriptions.
"My partner remains in contact with a majority of his exes and will hang out with them one on one if they suggest it and he's free. It's the root cause of all our latest arguments."
Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, now in their seventies, are taking the studio to court for alleged abuse they experienced while making the 1968 film.
Here are the different networks and systems American intelligence and other agencies use to send information to one another.
A new book of work from the late Dave Heath centres on the emotions and expressions of passers-by in various Northeastern US cities.
Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. It's rare, but a direct hit can cause cardiac arrest.
American rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block died aged just 55 after a snowmobile accident on January 2.
Should we really be aiming to walk 10,000 steps a day, or drink two litres of water? Time to sift fact from fiction.
Trevor Wallace doesn't always make fun of people like himself, but when he does it's on point.
If you've ever wondered what the former First Lady's least favorite smell is, wonder no more.
Highly-paid remote workers drove up house prices during the pandemic. But they're flocking to cities where it's easier to build cheaper homes.
Instagram-surrealism, Jeffrey Campbell Litas, custom-made drugs and finding new ways to entertain ourselves: Kyle Chayka, Rayne Fisher-Quann, Meech Meriweather, Jessica DeFino and more weigh in on the future of everything .
"If you want it ruined for your kids, befriend a Jewish family."
Maria "Goeie Mie" Swanenburg poisoned at least 65 neighbours. Her story is about poverty as much as it is murder.
How the cult of consumerism ushered in an era of badly made products.
Grady Hillhouse, from Practical Engineering, details everything you've always wanted to know about water spillway gates, but were too afraid to ask, with some cool demonstrations.
The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing Tuesday resulted in plenty of losers but not a single grand prize winner.
Both Democrats and Republicans see new opportunities to advance their agenda in states where their parties solidified control after the midterms.
Intrepid historian and professional geek Phil Edwards details the history of how flying in airplanes went from being a luxurious act to a mundane activity.
It involves the impact of a specific force to the chest at a specific moment in the cardiac cycle. One cardiologist told NPR that what happened to Hamlin was likely "a perfect storm of events."
Why are people searching for these things? We don't know, but they're absolutely hilarious.
Kristina, a structural engineer with a background in the residential industry, saw how wasteful new constructions were becoming so she decided to build a financially sustainable and efficient home.
From tipping your cab drivers to hotel staff, here are tipping expectations around the world.
The agency has finalized a rule change that expands the availability of abortion pills to many more pharmacies across the US.
A bunch of experts, including ex-CIA people, have made it their mission to hunt, track down and bring to justice all the superyachts that carry fleeing Russian oligarchs.
The presiding judge in the case set a target date for the trial to begin in early October.
Some water-dwelling microbes actively feed off viruses, new research finds.
Of harmonizing sorrow into song.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the necessary votes to become House speaker in another round of voting — the third — after 20 House Republicans voted against him.
Parenting advice about friendships, open marriages, and midlife crises.