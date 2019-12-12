Danny DeVito Reflects On His Career, 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' And His Love Of Rum Ham
Danny DeVito looks back on his 50-year career and reflects on his favorite moments — and he also mentions his love of rum ham.
The Tesla Valve was invented by Nikola Tesla, but you (like us) probably hadn't heard of it. Turns out, it's pretty cool!
Comedian Mark Normand's appearance on the Cleveland-area morning show was at least enjoyed by the people laughing hysterically behind the camera.
Ruiz discussed the controversial Peloton commercial on "The Today Show" — and got a surprise from Ryan Reynolds on set.
We'll cross the bridge — the most difficult way — when we get to it.
From Michael Jordan to Floyd Mayweather, some athletes have made an obscene amount of money.
We suspect some serious fowl play.
The 2010s were a decade of extreme retail innovation. Instagrammy direct-to-consumer companies sprang up seemingly overnight; hulking businesses like Amazon permeated what felt like every aspect of our shopping lives and iconic brands died.
On a sunny July day in 2018, Alexis Stern learned from police that her murder had apparently been ordered on a website called Camorra Hitmen.
That's why people say you shouldn't rock the boat.
The oceans cover around 70% of the Earth's surface. What would the topography of Earth look like then if we drained our planet of all that water?
$8.41. That was how much 83-year-old Uri Rafaeli, a retired engineer, in Michigan underpaid his property taxes by in 2014. That was all it took for him to lose his house.
Labour's vote is predicted to be nearly 12% down on the 2017 general election, with the Conservatives up 2.5% and the smaller parties having a better night.
Poor indoor air quality causes serious health issues. Things can be improved with determination to sniff out the cause of the problem — and some pricey hardware.
A professor and novelist turns to online dating algorithms for romantic reassurance and finds the peculiar beauty of uncertainty instead.
It seemed possible that as millennials grew older, at least some would return to a more traditional religious life. But there's mounting evidence that today's younger generations may be leaving religion for good.
Inside the epic, decades-long battle to tame a lake so swollen it threatens to wipe out an entire city center.
Your holiday season may be full of Irish goodbyes when you're attending holiday parties held by everyone from your coworkers to your significant other's Uncle Jerry.
A man in the Netherlands was nearly decapitated by a falling crane.
Furry influencers on TikTok are bringing the long-misunderstood subculture to a whole new generation.
"Greater Adria" existed hundreds of millions of years ago— here's what we know about it.
The work was discovered by a gardener, who at first mistook it for trash.
It's believed to be the first time an autonomous freight vehicle has made a cross-country trip, let alone a commercial delivery.
Daniel Ratcliffe plays a political prisoner who's hatched a scheme to escape, coming March 2020.
What is the best Adam Sandler movie? From "Happy Gilmore" to "Uncut Gems," "The Wedding Singer" to "Punch-Drunk Love," the definition of what a good Sandler movie is can be tricky to nail down. We rewatched them all to offer our ranking.
Whether it was self-driving Google cars, Apple's biggest iPhone, Tinder swipes, Netflix hits, Facebook scandals, Elon Musk or Edward Snowden, these were the moments that shaped the decade.
We've got plenty of shampoo, conditioner, soap and moisturizer but why don't hotels also provide toothpaste?
Crows have long been considered cunning. But their intelligence may be far more advanced than we ever thought possible.
Previously only available as an special feature on The Office's season 7 DVD, the full 25-minute version of "Threat Level Midnight" has been uploaded to YouTube.
Ancient folklore in Europe's Alpine region speaks of Krampus, a frightening beast-like creature who looks for naughty children to punish in horrible ways. Cool!
Jubilee Baptist is a quasi-socialist, anti-racist, LGBTQ-affirming church conducting a bold experiment: focusing on debt, work, and freedom from oppression instead of fear and moralism.
We have only word for this car's wretched existence: why?
Restaurant cook and chef wages are up — but not enough to comfortably live in America's most expensive cities, like New York and San Francisco.
There are valid criticisms to be made around Elizabeth Warren's handling of her past claims of her personal history. What's really fascinating is whose imperfect record gets cast as fatally phony, and whose does not.
"The morning after the first day of the storm, the outside of my house looked like this."
Demographics will determine who gets hit worst by automation. Policy will help curb the damage.
Despite the tidy beauty of the image, this was a frustrating year for North Dakota's corn farmers.
A grapefruit truck snafu in Orlando, Florida left hundreds of squished citrus all over the turnpike.
One school. 21 abuse investigations. And the struggle to stop relying on seclusion and restraint.
The famously struggling coworking giant bought Spacious in August, and now it's closing its doors.
"When I made the final payment, I actually felt shame. I should be happy, but it seems like a lot of my cohort paid theirs off like a decade or more ago?"
Retailers like ShopRite and Target are launching thousands of private-label products that look like they were made at a Portland farmers market.
New Zealand cricketer Neil Wagner has better hand-eye coordination than any of us and it's not really close.
One of Poland's most beloved and honored World War II veterans was not Polish at all: he was a 500-pound brown bear named Wojtek.
Vinepair's editors drank a lot of beer in 2019. Here are their favorite 50 beers from all over the world, from goses to IPAs to sours.
A top executive at the nonprofit entity responsible for doling out chunks of Internet addresses to businesses and other organizations in Africa has resigned his post following accusations that he secretly operated several companies which sold tens of millions of dollars worth of the increasingly scarce resource to online marketers.
How did thousands of fat innkeeper worms get strewn across Drakes Beach? Well, we're seeing the risk of building your home out of sand.
A program in Panama breeds, sterilizes, and releases 20 million screwworm flies a week to protect livestock from flesh-eating larvae. This is how it works.
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has given Black and Brown kids Miles Morales, a superhero that looks like them.