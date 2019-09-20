Daniel Radcliffe Makes First Appearance As 'Weird Al' Yankovic In New 'WEIRD' Teaser
Coming this fall to Roku, here's the first glimpses of Daniel Radcliffe in "WEIRD," a 'Weird Al' Yankovic biopic.
Coming this fall to Roku, here's the first glimpses of Daniel Radcliffe in "WEIRD," a 'Weird Al' Yankovic biopic.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
"I wrote the song for the incredible movie but also for people who feel like they're not gonna be ok or we are never gonna be ok and that life taught me through hard times to have faith in humanity when it's hard to have faith in yourself," Gaga wrote about the song.
Police say he was taken into custody after he reached the top. Here are some videos taken of the incident.
Coming this fall to Roku, here's the first glimpses of Daniel Radcliffe in "WEIRD," a 'Weird Al' Yankovic biopic.
George Carlin did not mince words for pro-life conservatives in his 1996 HBO special "Back In Town," which has taken on new resonance this week.
The NFL has cleared the team, but internal Browns documents viewed by SI raise questions.
Ernie, Kenny, and Shaq keep using an innocuous ice box to prank Chuck, and he keeps falling for it. Every single time.
Was it unfeeling to use my child's outbursts for an artistic pursuit?
It's important to keep a clean home, but some things are better chucked out altogether.
Here's a fascinating time lapse of ants encountering chili sauce that is an eye-opening demonstration of insect group behavior.
History books said the Selk'nam, inhabitants of Tierra del Fuego at the southern tip of South America, were extinct but Chile may be about to legally recognize their descendants.
Burger King aims to become 50% meatless by 2030. What does that mean for the industry at large?
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Back in 1986, Frank Zappa spoke out against censorship on CNN's "Crossfire" and opined: "The biggest threat to America today is not communism. It's moving America toward a fascist theocracy."
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
William Hung was given a hero's welcome on Monday night's "The Great Idol Reunion."
Gastroenterologists Dr. Sophie Balzora and Dr. Ugo Iroku review many popular beliefs about the health impact of caffeine and say whether they hold water.
Getting to the bottom of a small Met Gala mystery.
Seth Meyers quipped that Rudy Giuliani's much-maligned video promoting his Cameo account reminded him of one of Jeff Dunham's puppets.
A drive down Bolivia's infamous "Death Road" takes travellers into a world where two resources have provoked fascination, misunderstanding and controversy for centuries: coca and gold.
We're just three days out from F1 cars hitting the track. Here's what you need to know.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux relive the moments they shared with their brother Jean-Michel Basquiat, and reveal what made him such a unique and special character in the art world.
The draft Supreme Court opinion striking down Roe v. Wade heavily references Sir Matthew Hale, a 17th century Brit who dehumanized women.
Water-resistant shorts, durable sandals and some luxurious waffle-weave towels all make the best-of from April.
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind explain how they both prepared for the Met Gala, putting together a couple's outfit soon to be scrutinized by the entire world.
You might want to bookmark this viral thread of books that people on r/AskReddit have deemed essential to read "at least once."
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Blake Lively won the award for the coolest idea for a gown celebrating the Statue of Liberty.
President Joe Biden released a statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court's leak, which shows a draft opinion suggesting that the high court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision, Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.
With a range up to 111 miles, this fat tire all-terrain electric bike is a great way to quickly run errands.
Barry Norman's 1977 glowing review of "Star Wars" hit the nail on the head and includes a quote from a movie exec saying, "It's not so much a film as an industry." You can say that again.
Artist Arnaud Adami wants to paint Deliveroo and UberEats riders into art history.
Brown showed off his new Jet-Fryer on the "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and said it was his "answer to the air fryer" because he hates them.
A man. A box. Internet history.
Brian Tyler Cohen put together a damning supercut of Susan Collins repeatedly claiming that Brett Kavanaugh wouldn't overturn Roe v. Wade. On Monday night, Politico reported that they had obtained a draft opinion showing the Supreme Court was indeed poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
To a degree unseen in any other mogul, the world's richest man acts on impulse and the belief that he is absolutely right.
Olivia Wilde's new film, "Don't Worry Darling" features a community of couples who are committed to the "Victory cause." Starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine, it releases in cinemas later this year.
April temperatures at unprecedented levels have led to critical water and electricity shortages.
Someone built a physical robotic pixel scanning aimbot that tracks targets based on the colors on the screen and proceeded to crush it at Aim Lab.
Calling someone average-looking won't lure them into your DMs.
This driver doesn't know whether he's high or so sane that he just blew his mind.
Photographer Tom Broadbent has spent over a decade getting to know the furry fandom in the UK.
BBC's Ros Atkins explains the world changing implications of Finland and Sweden joining NATO and how Russia will respond.
US company Orbital Assembly has revealed new information about the space hotel it plans to open in just a few years.
This is the idiot's guide to celebrities dressing up in ridiculous outfits going to an exclusive party. From a dude who just cannot summon the energy to care whatsoever about this cultural phenomenon.
An essay by Amanda Trenfield is making the rounds for portraying a passionate evening of soulmates meeting — with a reveal at the end that is better than fiction. You're welcome.
Not all work jerks are created equal—here's how to deal with the one in your office.