Daniel Radcliffe Gets Guns Bolted To His Hands In 'Guns Akimbo' Trailer
"Guns Akimbo" comes out March 5.
New footage verified by The New York Times show the moments the two missiles hit Flight 752.
Your dog might occasionally humor you when you tell it to "sit" or "stay." These stock dogs are on another level.
Like it or not, we're going on this walk.
Giraffe's aren't exactly nimble, but if you try to jump on one's back, it will kick you square in the chest.
A poorly designed bike lane in Knoxville, Tennessee leads to dozens of cyclists wiping out on the pavement. University of Tennessee captured video of the problem and engineers later fixed it.
In Armenia, a car slid out out of control towards a bystander. Fortunately, his quick reflexes saved his life.
Under the sea, the photography is better.
Thomas Erikson's "Surrounded by Idiots" has had a major impact on how Swedish people talk to each other about psychology and discuss the behaviour of those around them. It's also unscientific nonsense.
Just look at the look of utter contempt on Simon the cat's face as his dog housemates carouse.
Nicola Gobbo defended Melbourne's most notorious criminals at the height of a gangland war. They didn't know she had a secret.
If you weren't convinced we live in a new era for Microsoft's consumer-facing software, the one-two punch of Windows 7 closing down and the new Chromium-based version of Edge officially launching ought to do it for you.
In two feats of timing, two women walked out of the danger zone literally seconds before and a fire truck arrives literally a second after.
On the very day that House Democrats walked the articles of impeachment against President Trump over to the U.S. Senate came maybe the most explosive testimony/evidence yet in the entire Ukraine scandal.
Low pay, soaring rents, and cities littered with e-scooters. Welcome to the future.
Luckily, his friends were around to record the whole thing.
After Warren refused to shake Sanders's hand, the two had a tense exchange, with Warren saying to Sanders, "I think you called me a liar on national TV."
What was meant to be an opportunity for Michigan State Senator Peter Lucido to respond to the report, turned into him making comments that objectified and humiliated me in front of a group of young boys.
The true meaning of sports: cute kids doing cute things.
A group of students tried out a whole mess of archaeology-inspired techniques.
We've never really questioned how our rice cookers know when to turn off — turns out, there's a clever mechanism at work.
The issue is at the center of the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
When it comes to buying power, most hip-hop and R&B stars are known for at the very least expensive cars and at the most owning stake in a sports team, company, or even newspaper. "Smack That" singer Akon wants way more than that.
"We were lucky with our wave. It was mostly foam. Water would have been much worse, especially for the people standing on the benches."
"Just when I thought Dolittle couldn't get any less funny or idiotic, Robert Downey Jr. sticks his arms up a dragon's asshole. And I do mean that literally."
I mean... isn't it just a bunch of waterproof nylon?
Kentucky's state leaders told rural residents it would create better business opportunities. But instead, they keep getting left behind.
A driver videotaped a large truck dragging a car off to the shoulder on the 401 in Toronto.
For decades, the Old Forge was the holy grail of the British outdoors community. The UK's remotest pub, it could only be reached via boat or a three-day walk through one of Britain's last true wildernesses, the Knoydart peninsula in Scotland. A dispute between some locals and a new owner threatened the legend — until they decided to open up a pub of their own.
At 2,176 feet long, the track is the longest in Guinness World Records.
How Washington went to war against the Chinese smartphone giant, and how the runaway conflict could spell the end of a single, global internet.
What chemical reaction occurs when you mix 98% sulfuric acid into sugar? You might be surprised.
One of the greatest games of the decade is finally making its way onto Xbox One and PS4 on January 28th.
Quantifying the lasting impact of a YouTube controversy.
If we were stuck in the jungle alone at night, this is the last thing we'd want to hear
No one believed the first 18th century European explorer who claimed to have found a Roman city poking out of the sand in the North African desert, and the full extent of the 50-hectare site wouldn't be realized and excavated in its entirety until the 1950s.
As we would learn nearly five years later, almost everything in Chaya's life had been staged to elicit maximum sympathy. She had lied about almost everything about herself, including having cancer.
Weed has been rebranded as a cure-all for modern life. As a stressed-out, overworked thirtysomething, I decided to try it out for myself.
With the United States' population expected to grow an additional 100 million people in the next century, it's interesting to see how are we're currently utilizing our land.
Blink and you'll miss it.
Steven Bonnell, known online as Destiny, has made a business of picking fights with alt-right carnival barkers and other partisan provocateurs.
The dendritic arms of some human neurons can perform logic operations that once seemed to require whole neural networks.
If you love the circular Egg McMuffins from McDonalds, here's a great lesson in making them in your own kitchen.
Envy over her success led her husband, also a writer, to become violent. She fights every day for her safety — and to avoid being relegated to obscurity like so many writers who are mothers.
I shot the signals of my mourning into space for months, fully expecting them to die unreceived. And when I least expected it, someone sent signals back.
Commercial airlines often prioritize boarding for passengers traveling with small children, or for those who need extra assistance—in other words, those likely to be slower to stow their bags and take their seats — before starting to board the faster passengers. It's counter-intuitive, but it works.
The 10-year study, conducted across the UK and US, looked at all the social and economic factors behind the reasons why people sink into ill-health as they age.
The race used to be held in Africa, until 2008, when unrest in Mauritania forced organizers to move to South America, where it was hosted until this year. Here is a look at Dakar 2020 in progress, as teams race to the finish line.
Theresa Cannizzaro says she thinks the home may be haunted because she has heard what sounds like janitor keys jangling in the basement.
The Post has asked each Democratic candidate where they stand on more than 85 policy questions. Now, it's your turn to answer our favorites.
