Daniel Craig And Stephen Colbert Debate Whether Stuffing Is An Acceptable Food Item Or Not
A classic Brit vs American food fight, deciding if turkey stuffing is good or not, on display here.
A classic Brit vs American food fight, deciding if turkey stuffing is good or not, on display here.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
A classic Brit vs American food fight, deciding if turkey stuffing is good or not, on display here.
This graphic shows how the share of the richest one percent's wealth has changed over two decades.
Take a look inside one company's efforts to get an electric plane off the ground and into the market.
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were found guilty of federal fraud charges in June.
Have access to Alexa in every room of the house. Heck, you can even bring Alexa into your car.
The Benetti B.Yond, a 37-meter superyacht, costs $21 million and is a futuristic vessel that pays homage to history.
We know all about the comedians and the cars, but what about the coffee? Here, the comedy legend lets us inside his very caffeinated life, from his hatred of PSLs to that time Starbucks passed on his Netflix show.
Let other people worry about menus, pests and travel backup plans. Give yourself the gift of "Someone else will take care of this."
Here's why we can't fly across the Atlantic in less than three hours, but could at one point in time.
From cartoon characters to the unlikely villains of popular TV shows, here are the characters people think don't get enough hate.
Buying fewer unnecessary items is good for the planet, your wallet, and your brain.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
A passenger captured footage of what it's like to land a plane at the Tenzing-Hillary Airport in Lukla, Nepal.
In theory, you could improve your credit score all by yourself. But even the most ardent DIYer will admit that, when it comes to credit repair, you're better off leaving it to the pros.
James Cameron's sequel will hit cinemas on December 16, 2022.
What if our obsession with finding happiness, combined with the pressure we put on ourselves when we don't feel it, is actually making us unhappy?
With math scores on the decline, a professor explains that math isn't a natural skill, but a learned one.
The legendary rock band perform on British music show "Top of the Pops" in this footage from the 1960s.
Twenty years ago, Parsons and his husband were set up on a blind date by their friends — who they ended up ditching for a gay bar.
"Teens use social media - it's perfectly normal. Unfortunately, predators are wherever kids gather."
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Colbert pays tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at LGBTQ+ venue Club Q, and calls on the Supreme Court and others to address the country's "epidemic of gun violence."
The Markup found that tax preparation services including TaxAct, TaxSlayer and H&R Block have sent users' personal financial information to Facebook through the Meta Pixel.
Have a loved one who enjoys cooking? Give them a special gift for the kitchen, and they might just make you something delicious.
Most pressing issue was missing in action in the 2022 midterm elections.
After a "totally scientific and legit poll" on Twitter, new boss Elon Musk has welcomed Donald Trump back to the platform.
Using action series "John Wick" as a reference, Dr. Chris Raynor explains what happens when the different bones in our body take a beating.
The first four World Cup games had a total of 65 minutes added to them by the officials, including 14 minutes in the first half of England vs. Iran.
When Kabul fell, Biden promised to rescue Afghan allies. For Rezwan Kohistani, 14, and his family, that meant being sent where no other Afghans live.
The Rimac Nevera has touched top speeds of 412kph, (or 258mph), making it the fastest electric production car in the world.
Susan Rogers, acclaimed record producer and expert in music cognition, talks about her new book, "This Is What It Sounds Like."
"I could have stood up for her."
"We're talking light, fluffy, a little bit lumpy, creamy and buttery mashed potatoes. Not the sticky stuff that your aunt makes," says professional chef and culinary instructor Frank Proto.
The frontman is just one of several celebrities to abandon the app after Musk's $44 billion takeover.
"The only time I have felt loved and lusted after was when I had an affair — and I ended that for the sake of the kids."
Meal prepping may not be something you enjoy doing, but Ethan Chlebowski's tips and tricks might change your mind.
Official property records show the failed crypto exchange spent millions on luxury beachfront homes.
In "American Polychronic," the photographer marries the mundane with the surreal.
It's true, everything looks better in slow-mo.
Turkey shortages and inflation may make this the year to alter the holiday dinner, which was an unheard-of celebration until after the civil war.
Snowmen, Santas and reindeer are nice and all, but this holiday sasquatch is better-suited for our trees.
This is how car-dependent urban design and planning left a dent on third places (pubs, cafes, libraries, town squares) in cities around the world.
Negotiators at the annual UN climate conference managed to eke out some plans for action. Now the challenge is turning dreams into reality.
Richard M. Fierro, who served for 15 years in the military, was at the nightclub in Colorado Springs with his family when the gunman opened fire. "I just knew I had to take him down," he said.
The Montreal Olympic Sports Centre has a 20m (65ft) diving board that's one of the most unique extreme sports experiences in the world.
Comedian Jay Leno was released from a California hospital on Monday after sustaining burns to his face, chest and hands in a fire at his home.
This week, an extremely coercive workplace prayer, disagreement over whether it's OK to deviate from a recipe and disgruntlement over a Star Wars-themed wedding.