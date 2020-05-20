Dan Dubuque Absolutely Crushes This Version Of Nirvana's 'Heart Shaped Box' On Slide Guitar
The Montana musician performs this cut off Nirvana's "In Utero" with a very scenic backdrop.
Chael Sonnen reveals how he handles failure in his career in the ring.
The whole process is a riveting roller coaster ride from start to finish.
We might not understand what words exactly the man is saying in Andalusian Spanish, but the love he's radiating requires no translation.
The 69-year-old self-proclaimed tai chi master Ma Baoguo did not fare well in his match against an opponent twenty years his junior.
"By the time we're done with this MasterClass, you'll be able to load the dishwasher with maximum effectiveness."
Stevie the yellow lab was trying to catch the attention of his girlfriend across the fence, and so he, rightfully, decided splashing puddles was the way to go.
Months into the coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands of forgotten cruise ship employees have no idea when they'll be back on land.
What happens when you're quarantined in a crumbling home in a remote village where you barely speak the language and can't get home to your loved ones? Does life quickly become a nightmare?
A pilot captured footage of the breaching of the Edenville Dam, sending a deluge surging towards towns in mid-Michigan.
Azcrac and you shall receive.
The coronavirus and our disastrous national response to it has smashed optimists like me in the head.
Conspiracy theories about the pandemic have gained more traction than mainstream online events. Here's how.
Sometimes all a car needs is a through washing and detailing to be restored to a beautiful, pristine state.
Nothing says "See? Normal!" like "Football Night in America."
Imagine this: the year is 2013. You've got 25 billion dollars you'd like to flush down the toilet, but your personal commode simply can't handle an entire cargo plane full of 100-dollar bills. Luckily for you, Uber is there.
This is what happened to a student's kidneys after he drank two gallons of coffee within three hours, which is way more than "no more than 400 milligrams per day" limit suggested by experts.
Immunity jealousy is probably going to be a thing. And experts say it could make an already difficult situation a lot worse.
A Caroline County family discovered nearly one million dollars in cash after running over bags filled with bills while on a Saturday afternoon drive.
The Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook lets you write down notes, save them to the Cloud, then erase and start over. It's just about the smartest notebook around and an Amazon's Choice product.
Amid toilet paper shortages, many Americans are making the switch — but does all the fuss about bidets really hold water?
"I wanted to show it can happen to anyone. It doesn't matter if you're young or old, have preexisting conditions or not. It can affect you."
Masks are a new way to express ourselves, and we want to make the most of it. Every time you buy one of these masks, an independent artist gets paid, and Teepublic will donate a medical-grade mask to Direct Relief.
In this 1956 clip, British hairdresser Raymond Bessone shows off the two-tone hair style, "expected to become very popular."
Preventing big clusters of cases would help curb the pandemic, scientists say.
A mysterious outbreak. Hundreds of stricken schoolgirls. Was it an illness, or was something darker to blame?
"We been in quarantine and like, I need to get out and party!"
The inhabitants of Tristan da Cunha, which sits in the remote waters of the South Atlantic, are insulated from the coronavirus by an immense moat.
Fish Tales Bar & Grill in Ocean City is trying an experiment in social distancing.
Designers, medical professionals and HR experts geek out over the return of privacy to the workplace — and how the way we work will never be the same.
In over 80 interviews, ESPN found baseball's attempt to restart is less a baseball season than a military-style operation in which any number of variables could derail the plan or, worse, contribute to the spread of the deadly disease.
The new image could be the first direct evidence of the site of a planet's fiery birth in interstellar space.
"I didn't think it was actually going to try to land but once it did I thought he was about to crash into the cars in front of me," explained the driver that filmed the landing.
Before the candy-striped restaurant was a big-box affair, it revolutionized American social life.
Examining the myth of the crisis-born startup.
The Action Lab demonstrates how when you pour soda into ice you can get temperatures colder than ice.
A Chicago suburb is on the hook for millions to operate the Sears Centre arena — an amount that in some years accounts for as much as 14 per cent of its budget.
On the existential comforts of coaxing yeast out of air, kneading, proofing, baking and sharing.
A trail-guide witnesses a game of cat and mouse between a python and a hyena at Kruger National Park in South Africa.
Alyma Dorsey reviews scenes from Hollywood blockbusters and gives her take on the execution of each one.
Population density didn't make COVID-19 worse in New York City. If you want to know what went wrong, you have to think a lot smaller.
A father gives useful, practical advice on replacing a tire.
Some things from the '80s really don't age well, such as offensive cultural stereotypes.
It was only a matter of time before reality-TV producers began disguising their meddlesome ways with the surveillance tools we use in everyday life. Right on cue this year, Netflix has debuted "The Circle" and "Too Hot To Handle."
So this is what it feels like if "Black Mirror" actually was real life.
The new FX documentary "AKA Jane Roe," out May 22, contains a shocking revelation: Roe (of "Roe v. Wade" fame) played the part of an anti-abortion crusader in exchange for money.
Mix-and-match seasoning packets, sauce types, or just crumble dry noodles for a crunchy topping — the possibilities are endless.
The teacher has become the humbled student.
Peak TV hasn't slowed down (yet).
If you've ever traveled abroad in Russia and spotted Супер Макс (Super Max) on TV, you might have thought it looked familiar…a little too familiar.
Li Jingzhi quit her job to search China for her son, Mao Yin, who went missing in 1988.
"You want to help healthcare workers? These are the goddamn N95 masks that we have to deal with."