Here's Every Type Of Dad You'll Encounter When The Car Breaks Down
We hope for "calm dad," but "show a little leg" dad is what we really want.
We hope for "calm dad," but "show a little leg" dad is what we really want.
The President was interviewed on Fox News on July 19 by Chris Wallace on issues relating to the pandemic, re-opening of the country and current political climate.
We'll hate-watch a director's cut version of this.
The supersonic passenger jet was hailed as a "triumph of modern engineering" that would revolutionize air travel. But it was too fast for its own good.
The "Last Week Tonight" show host explains why we're so susceptible to conspiracy theories, especially during a pandemic like this one, and how to identify a conspiracy theory when we see one.
Marty O'Donnell dug up some old footage of Christmas 2002, a time when the iPod was more of a novelty than revolutionary tech product.
Never underestimate the sheer speed of ducks when they're hungry.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Late one night in March, appearing on a little-discussed ESPN radio show, Kirk Herbstreit dropped a bombshell.
Many wealthy Americans insist they aren't rich, and that has profound implications in electoral politics as well as economic policy.
We'll hate-watch a director's cut version of this.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
For this one, we really, really recommend you do not try this at home.
From its need to make money to its ever-changing relationship with law enforcement, the hyperlocal news reporting app faces growing pains.
The idea is to widen your social horizons in a controlled way, so you're free to touch, hug, snuggle and kiss the people in your bubble to your hearts' content.
They say apply what you learn to to the things you love.
The main events of "Akira" take place decades later, just ahead of 2020, but the impact left by the war quietly hangs over everything that happens in the movie in a way that feels surprisingly relevant to what's going on in our very real 2020.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
We hope for "calm dad," but "show a little leg" dad is what we really want.
Joe Biden refuses to play into Donald Trump's hands.
Ahead of the release of Evanescence's new album, "The Bitter Truth," vocalist Amy Lee discusses "My Immortal", the legendary, mysteriously awful fanfiction named after her hit song.
Take your doodling to the next level with The Ultimate Creative Arts Bundle. For just $35, you'll learn how to draw like a pro.
If money was no limit, you could live higher than anyone else in the Western Hemisphere, at the top of the Central Park Tower.
During its long period of decline, the Ottoman Empire was called "the sick man of Europe." The United States is now the sick man of the world.
We've seen footage of Mars captured by the Martian rovers before, but never in such high definition.
The former editor of Cosmopolitan Sri Lanka had a simple request: "Little girls shouldn't bleach themselves."
A surprising number of NBC shows have exclusive licensing deals elsewhere, so the bench is thinner than something like HBO Max. The result is a medley of recent hits and classic TV that can be hard to fish through to find the good stuff. Let us help.
While we might not trust his fashion judgment when it comes to wedding dresses, we'd never say that he didn't try to give this his best shot.
In the race to develop antibody drugs for COVID-19, a Dutch team found itself ahead of the pack.
Ikea sees an opportunity to rethink the home.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
If Steffi Ledbetter wants to kiss her boyfriend Anthony, she has to go through her dog Ginger first.
For decades, Paul Bateson's name has been attached to a spree of gruesome murders in the '70s. This is our search for what's true and what's legend.
Never underestimate the sheer speed of ducks when they're hungry.
With the stands empty this year, MLB fans will miss an important — and historically significant — moment to let those cheaters hear it!
This Samsung soundbar and subwoofer pairing delivers incredible sound with minimal setup. Better yet, it's being discounted by $300 on Amazon today.
The President was interviewed on Fox News on July 19 by Chris Wallace on issues relating to the pandemic, re-opening of the country and current political climate.
On the long timeline of racial justice protests in Portland, July 1 was a lifetime ago.
A new study from Kings College inspired a raft of headlines suggesting that immunity might vanish in months. The truth is a lot more complicated—and, thankfully, less dire.
Doctor Maitiu O Tuathail had been hearing a lot of patients ask him whether or not wearing a mask would decrease one's oxygen intake. Here was his response.
The shooting took place at the home of New Jersey Federal Judge Esther Salas.
"The Dark Knight Rises" is full of heady ideas and massive setpieces — and yet a tiny shred of dialogue from its opening minutes has become its most lasting artifact.
The "Last Week Tonight" show host explains why we're so susceptible to conspiracy theories, especially during a pandemic like this one, and how to identify a conspiracy theory when we see one.
Last week's Twitter hack revealed how vulnerable social media has made the world.
Anger at lockdowns and mask mandates provides fertile ground for arguments about the best way to fight the virus.
"Gamer Girl," a FMV thriller game which makes you the moderator of a streamer named Abicake99, got such a bad reaction, the game publisher took down all promotion about it from the internet.
Jared Ream's happy place is riding roller coasters. Over the past few years he'd put on weight and was not allowed to ride them. When he learned that his favorite ride "Orion," was coming to Kings Island, in Ohio, he promised himself he'd be back on it.
A Brooklyn couple's daughter was due to be born in April, to a surrogate in Ukraine. Then the virus struck.
YouTuber Pog got so carried away with his new car, he totaled it.
We talked to the people inside the plush, furry costumes that are symbols of North American sports teams.
We mean an actual fox. And an actual copy of the Post.
Bill Nye explains how ultraviolet light and geographical location affect the color of skin.
President Trump continues to press for a quick return to life as usual, but Republicans who fear a rampaging disease and angry voters are increasingly going their own way.
Despite tremendous gains in the algorithmic assault on chance, computers haven't yet cracked the code of human nature.
Did you know that sugar water can push the orientation of polarized light to the right? Why is it doing this?
We've all sent at least one. Here's how to make sure yours only reaches its intended recipient.
It looks like we're stuck with video chat. Is that such a bad thing?
The "Curb Your Enthusiasm," star shows off his RV with a lofted bed and fridge full of vegan treats.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.