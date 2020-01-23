Dad Records His Baby's Coos For A Year, Syncs Them To AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' And It's Brilliant
Matt MacMillan came to the stunning realization that his son's baby talk made an excellent instrument.
Is this the first bowls highlight you've ever watched? Probably. Will it also be the last? Probably. Is it worth it? Definitely.
There's dancing to music and then there's this.
"Say that again to my face, human."
To see the snapping in action, skip to 1:37 in the video.
Why companies like Microsoft and Apple want you to stop using passwords.
A cobbler restores a severely damaged Ferragamo Loafer to look totally new.
In 1995 Pepsi ran a promotion where people could collect Pepsi Points and then trade them in for Pepsi Stuff. A T‑shirt was 75 points, sunglasses were 175 points — and apparently a military Harrier Jet could be yours for 7 million Pepsi Points.
Is "Picard" worth the $5.99 CBS All Access subscription, or is this a missable entry in the Star Trek canon? Here's what the reviews have to say.
In 2009, personal-finance behemoth Intuit bought Mint, an impressive startup. And then it let its $170 million acquisition wither on the vine.
Elina Svitolina's backhand return against Lauren Davis at the Australian Open had so much backspin it bounced right back over the net.
It's an odd time to be an office-rental company.
The no-frills airline defies every rule of branding — and is wildly profitable.
The sci-fi thriller looks terrifying and weird and we're all for it.
Bridgestone's airless tires use a web of recycled thermoplastic instead of pneumatic pressure to keep a vehicle rolling. These new tires have been tested to hold upwards of 5000 pounds each, and provide a major benefit to truckers as they never lose pressure, and are completely puncture proof.
Sometime this week, you might walk outside in broad daylight, look up at the sky, and see a luminous orb as bright as a full moon. Only it wouldn't be the moon. It would be something far more explosive: the dazzling aftermath of a cataclysm hundreds of light-years away — the supernova of Betelgeuse.
Joshua Kelley, a trick shot artist, is back at it again. For his latest trick shot, Kelley banked his golf ball off another spinning club and connected on it in mid-air.
Tinder will soon be adding a "panic button" and check-in system that will be able to track users' dates for safety purposes, but at what cost to users' privacy?
We've rounded up some of the weirdest — but useful — products we've found on the web in 2020, all of which are on sale now.
Behind the scenes, a small team of FBI agents spent years trying to solve a stubborn mystery — whether officials from Saudi Arabia, one of Washington's closest allies, were involved in the worst terror attack in US history. This is their story.
The pressure to hit adult milestones is out of sync for many of today's 30-somethings.
Stumbling across an exciting new way to eat eggs can be the difference between making time for breakfast and skipping it entirely.
I discovered that we're building a digital surveillance state much like the one in China.
In the past half century, the number of bathrooms per American has doubled.
65 buses of the Hudson Bus Lines had their roofs cleaned in two hours.
Imagine the cutest thing in the world. And then multiply that by 3,000.
Master cave diver Jill Heinerth offers some lessons from 30-plus years of surviving underwater emergencies.
Camp Artek is known for its sun, fun and socialism.
A very ambitious puppy ended up stuck inside the stuffing of a giant plush toy.
That so many in the pundit class promote a candidate credibly accused of being an abusive boss says a lot about their regard for ordinary people.
Fertilizers are contaminating and warming the planet. Regulators haven't acted on decades-old warnings.
A Chinese man built a custom 6×6 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Power Wheels-esque toy car for his son and it looks awesome if not completely dangerous.
It's been 20 years since the tech billionaire bought the Dallas Mavericks, a timeline that has seen the 61-year-old evolve from a disrupting force into one of the league's most formidable constants.
When life gives you a spinout on an icy road, turn it into a 360-degree overtake.
The trial began in earnest on Tuesday with a debate over the rules that stretched nearly 13 hours following a weekslong impasse over how the Senate would proceed. Now, Democrats are presenting their case.
As the mascot for the San Antonio Spurs from 1983 to 2004, Tim Derk—also known as the Coyote—was constantly looking for ways to make the live game experience better for fans. In addition to dancing, antagonizing players, and engaging with attendees, Derk did what many mascots do to raise morale: He gave the crowd free stuff.
We didn't even know there were so many ways you can cook a chicken.
The chef Iliana Regan created a hit Chicago restaurant and wrote a tough, award-winning memoir. But her real dream lives in a cabin in northern Michigan.
Fungal fossils, hundreds of millions of years older than previously known, shed light on the evolution of fungi, plants and the planet's surface.
Bennet Omalu became famous after telling the world he'd discovered CTE. His fellow brain doctors knew better.
Uber is attempting to comply with California's AB5 law, which might require it to reclassify its drivers as employees, by letting them set their own price.
Never has someone not want to be at a game more than this mascot.
An interview with the late Terry Jones from Mike Sacks's book "Poking a Dead Frog," reflecting on notable Monty Python scenes and how the group's work was almost lost to history.
How exactly did this overlooked album surface, nearly 40 years after its original Indian pressing?
Real estate apps and Instagram accounts have become a digital fantasyland for broke millennials
Welcome to the first edition of the McMansion Hell Yearbook, a year-by-year account of how the McMansion came to be. We begin our tour in the cursed year 1970.
Driver in front of you didn't properly clear the snow off their car? I'll show them!
What I learned about masculinity from my father, my father-in-law and my own transition.