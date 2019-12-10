Boy Gets Chocolate Pinata For Birthday. Dad Comes In And Ruins The Day
Sorry, son, this one's for me.
Congressman Nunes was asked about his communication with Lev Parnas by The Intercept and instead of answering, or denying comment, he started to record the interaction himself.
But mostly his cousin Micki (who works on the show), who never seems to get used to it.
"Here's a wand with a silencer on it. Why? I ask again: Why?"
In the ninth entry of the DC Cinematic universe, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is reunited with Chris Pine and the film includes appearances from Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.
Alex Bozarjian says the man who attacked her during a race "hit her hard" and she filed a police report.
You'd think the honey badger might be in the mood for sharing after barely escaping a brush with death, but no, not today.
I thought I was dying. During the day, I was so tired my knees would buckle. Driving the car, my head would dip and then I would catch myself. At night, I would sleep fitfully, legs churning, heart racin
The United States is the largest consumer of coffee in the world, but the location of the biggest coffee chains differ greatly depending on which part of the country you're in.
Alex Bozarjian says the man who attacked her during a race "hit her hard" and she filed a police report.
These are the 10 performers whose work we found most captivating, challenging, shocking and inspiring in 2019.
The day that changed everything for one team.
The line "Enough. Enough." has never been more poignant.
Just off the coast of California, thousands of craterlike depressions, some as big as buses, dot the sea floor. Now, scientists say they know what's causing these mysterious features.
Vox has a pretty typical privacy policy. That doesn't make it great.
Some cats are smarter than others.
How a years-long domain name feud ended in a bloody shootout.
No fruits, no vegetables, no grains, just beef. What is going on in these people's intestines and arteries?
A Gizmodo investigation, which began last month and ultimately revealed the potential locations of up to tens of thousands of Ring cameras, has cast new doubt on the effectiveness of the company's privacy safeguards
We're sure that tripping their way through the heist and failing altogether wasn't part of the original plan.
The Verge's ranking of the top 100, from failures like Google Glass to consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch to our favorite phones like Samsung's Galaxy S6 and the Pixel 2 to game-changing tablets like the iPad and Microsoft Surface Pro 3.
For days after his FBI interrogation, former US Army scientist Wei Su wondered: Where had the microphone been?
Moore's Law posits that the number of transistors on a microchip will double every two years — turns out, he was right on the money.
In West Hollywood, a science-driven company is reinventing the facial
Recipients have used the money to apply for better jobs, spend more time with their children, or save for better housing.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and six committee chairmen announced the articles on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress at a news conference.
If it had been a few seconds off, this story would have had a very different ending.
Remember when you could actually laugh at a president?
Meet Christianné Allen, the 20-year-old college student who speaks for President's Trump's personal lawyer.
A knife enthusiast YouTuber demonstrates how to make an extremely sharp knife with just water and household oils.
It's never been easy to design a map of the city's underground transit network. But soon, critics say, legibility concerns will demand a new look.
It can seem these days like tech apostates might outnumber evangelists in Silicon Valley, which once looked from afar like a practical cult of sunny-side-up solutionism but now offers a new opportunity for self-promotional branding: pivoting to tech-flagellation.
What's lost when the Bungie classic gets improved visuals in the recent addition to the "Halo: Master Chief Collection."
From Popeye's sandwich mania to brand Twitter accounts run amok, the dream of slow food seems farther away than ever before.
Just because a plastic product says its recyclable doesn't mean it will actually get recycled.
We underestimated the power of fringe believers. Now we're living in the world that QAnon and Pizzagate made.
Heralded as the greatest warship of its time, the Vasa sank within 20 minutes of its maiden voyage. Nearly 400 years later, no-one knows why.
We featured Colin Levy's sci-fi short "Skywatch" here on Digg last week, but we have to admit, we *were* wondering how he managed to get a surprise appearance from Jude Law. Well, here's how.
The voice behind "It Must Have Been Love" had suffered from health problems after undergoing radiation treatment for a brain tumor.
The corporate consulting firm reported bogus numbers and flailed in a project at Rikers Island. Today, assaults and other attacks there are up almost 50%.
See that Lisa Frank-looking sponge? Keep watching and you'll see it come to life.
This decade has made it clear: Humans are killing Earth's great biodiversity.
Why walk when you can soar, we say.
Visitors were allowed to tour the mouth of the active White Island volcano despite recent warnings about bursts of gas and steam.
Squeeze's lead singer, Mötley Crüe's manager and the CEO of one of the biggest independent publishers in the world weigh in on what might be in store for the superstar.
Thankfully some of these scenes make no sense in real life. The rest we're just going to pretend don't exist.
Five coastal cities — San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, San Diego and Boston — gained the lion's share of lucrative "innovation industry" jobs from 2005 to 2017.
When your experience is industry-leading, how do you evolve it without disappointing customers? The answer lies in experimentation built on proven psychological principles.
Deep in the salt flats of Chile lies the extractive frontier of the renewable energy transition.