Dad Makes A Spectacular Home Run Catch While Holding His Baby With One Hand
Alan Alcantara made an extraordinary catch at the Mets game while holding his 1-year-old son Levi.
Alan Alcantara made an extraordinary catch at the Mets game while holding his 1-year-old son Levi.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
On Wednesday, CNN's Shimon Prokupecz asked Uvalde Independent School District Police Chief Pedro Arredondo about why his department decided to stop cooperating with Texas Department of Public Safety. It didn't go very well.
Such vetting requirements are at odds with so-called institutional diversity efforts.
YouTuber Counting Countries takes a trip to Dong Ba Market to find the best Bun Bo Hue and it's an emotional experience.
Police say the impact sent the load the tractor-trailer was carrying onto the roadway – all 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler.
Apple's wildly popular noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are 28% off at Amazon today.
Phil Jamesson explains how Elon Musk's argument that "if you make something that looks like a meme and someone crops off your name, so it goes" is a weird defense of copyright infringement.
Alan Alcantara made an extraordinary catch at the Mets game while holding his 1-year-old son Levi.
Tucker Carlson has made an enemy out of the BTS Army after he spoke out against the K-pop group's May 31 appearance at the White House. The group addressed the press and spoke with President ...
Guests are trapped as a head chef turns a unique fine dining experience into a game of cat and mouse. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo and more, it releases in November 2022.
Two economic historians explain what made the Industrial Revolution, and modern life, possible.
Economic losses dwarf the $15 million ransom the government refused to pay the hackers, and the chaos is only getting worse.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
The Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced "Cool It Down," the band's first new record in nine years, which will be out in September 2022, and released a new music video for the track "Spitting Off the Edge of the World."
What a viral fake news story about "race-based grading" tells us about our media ecosystem.
The Pepsi ad they force movie-goers to watch before every movie at a Regal Theatre is cruel and unusual punishment.
How text-to-image technology got ridiculously good at creating photos from scratch.
This week we've also got Swedengate and the Haim sisters dancing.
Kevin Hart gets mixed up with a bunch of criminals and Woody Harrelson, who's the worst of them all, decides to help him stay alive.
"I cringe when I hear it, and when I say it."
Wages for most comedians have stagnated for decades. What happens next might not be funny at all.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
The comedian finds it hard to believe that teams are blowing big leads often, and tells Jimmy Kimmel how he thinks the NBA is fooling viewers.
Call it "no-makeup makeup," call it the "clean look" — whatever you call it, class performance is trending.
Don't get Dad another novelty tie — get him something exciting this year. Maybe a cocktail smoking set? Or high-end meat? Let's spice it up in 2022.
It's made the trip from fancy to common twice.
Crows are famously known for being smart animals but the extent of their intelligence might truly astound you.
Any good neighbor picks up after their dog, but the whole process can be gag-inducing. The Pupsule aims to minimize contact and smell.
Has Congress missed its moment to act?
Jimmy Kimmel observed that Ted Cruz spent a lot of time blaming poor doors on the Uvalde mass shooting at the NRA convention despite the fact that Uvalde already had heavy-duty locking doors.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in May.
Adam Ragusea explains what to do, and not do, when you see mold appearing on food in your home.
"As a child, I didn't really care, I just continued playing while the host family ate dinner."
"The Daily Show" host breaks down why all the usual suspects who spew the same rhetoric after mass shootings keep repeating the same things and make no effort to change.
The U.S. can't keep ignoring the threat these weapons pose.
The first installment of Emily Gould's search for a two-bedroom.
Why a Chinese appliance manufacturer makes nearly every microwave in the United States.
The Republican senatorial candidate in Ohio supports a total ban on adult content. Democrats must attack him for it
If your safety is threatened or your work is affected, yes.
The Slo Mo Guys put gallium — a soft metal — in a blender and light it up with different colors to see how the element twists and turns.
Rollie Williams explains why gas prices aren't controlled by any one person, government or company.
Depp and Amber Heard have been embroiled in the most publicized libel case we've seen in decades, battling in the court of public opinion as much as the courthouse.
Jason Selvig, a prankster from The Good Liars, sarcastically thanked Wayne LaPierre to his face for his "thoughts and prayers."
Congress has one month to extend a program that has fed millions of children.
Unlike basically any Zoom comedy show, Macdonald's posthumous special is good.
"Hi, we're BTS and it is a great honor to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity," RM, the K-Pop group's English-speaking member, said at Tuesday's press conference.
Here's a nifty graphic of all the countries America traded with in 2021.
Here's a breakdown of the newest, oldest and longest tenured cast members from "Saturday Night Live."