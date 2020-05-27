Dad Has Priceless, Profanity-Laden Reaction To Learning He's Having Triplets
His wife wanted the announcement to be a surprise, and boy oh boy, it was.
Almost twenty years ago, Dubai's islands were advertised as some of the largest man-made island development projects in the world. What went wrong?
As if the AP tests weren't anxiety-inducing enough, here's what happens when your submission won't go through because of slow internet.
Le Tunnel is one of the trickiest ski runs in the Alps and involves a sharp turn into a horizontal passage through a rock face that lasts 60 meters long.
The Action Lab demonstrates the awe-inspiring power of magnets when influenced by temperature.
Originally these were used to fight other males with, now they signify success, power and are an invaluable part of life.
A tech-savvy husband hacked his wife's car to play "Africa" if she leaves her keys inside.
In 1998, Lucy Lawless brought down Studio 8H with an impression of the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman imagined as the owner of a bad Mexican restaurant. The sketch is not one of SNL's most famous, but in the two decades after its airing, it has garnered a cult following.
Americans turned out in droves to enjoy Memorial Day weekend despite fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Two unrelated studies recently raised the same possibility: the laws of physics might not apply everywhere, which, if true, would upend an idea underpinning centuries of science.
Despite preservationists' best efforts, the Rhône Glacier may not have long.
A young boy is having the time of his life during quarantine with a wooden backyard roller coaster that his grandfather built for him.
Here is a guide to all the non-actors and real-life diamond district figures who played parts in Josh and Benny Safdies' movie "Uncut Gems," starring Adam Sandler, now streaming on Netflix.
There's a rocky outcropping right at the edge of the world. It's not hard to find, though you must trot through caves and gallop across a desolate grass plain to reach it. The real question is why would you want to?
David Klavins builds pianos of unusual size in Vác, Hungary.
A new study of Chicxulub crater in Mexico, where the asteroid struck, has revealed that the angle and speed of the impact were probably in the perfect range to send clouds of choking vapour into the skies
Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth, idols of the Golden Age of sports, brought stardom to America's pastime.
After each epidemic and disaster, our social norms and behaviors change. As researchers begin to study coronavirus's impacts, history offers clues.
A perennially lost island caught up in a land dispute in the Mediterranean Sea keeps reappearing every couple of years.
Hertz's top executives just got a massive payday to keep them on staff. There's no word yet on how workers outside its headquarters might fare.
The challenges aren't just technological. They're managerial.
Hard hats are designed for safety and protection, but how well do they hold up against the force of a bow and arrow?
A sting operation. An early-morning shootout. And a trail of evidence pointing to insane antics by elected lawmen.
Spoilers: it's hard to be an impala in the wild.
The conspiracy theories circulating in 2020 are more diffuse and less coherent than the disinformation propagated by the KGB and the Stasi in the 1980s, but the two periods bear distinct similarities.
For years, Paul Rivet opposed the ideology fueling Hitler's rise. Then he helped French fighters take the battle underground.
The Quanta Resources Superfund Site is one of 1,335 contaminated sites across America that the EPA deems most in need of cleanup. If Superfund status is any indicator, New Jersey has the dirtiest dirt in the country.
Movies like "My Neighbor Totoro," "Spirited Away," "Princess Mononoke" and "Ponyo" are famous around the world (and about to stream on both HBO Max and Netflix), but their creator doesn't see them as the same as "Dragon Ball Z" or "Demon Slayer." This is a look at Miyazaki's complicated relationship with popular anime and manga.
Silk is known for the softness of its texture, but at a high enough speed, can it cut through things like coconuts and PVC pipes?
As more Amazon workers have died because of COVID-19, Amazon seems determined to promote an image that it cares about the workplace safety of its employees.
The next time you need to think critically about something — whether you're considering a new idea, weighing a decision or evaluating whether you can trust a source — it's worth asking yourself a few simple questions.
Six times this month, in a vile attempt to punish a political rival, President Trump has tweeted about a decades-old conspiracy theory about MSNBC's Joe Scarborough.
If you need a paint job done on your car in underneath a minute and don't care how good your actually looks, this might be something to consider.
It's not just that he looks like a completely different person, but like he's lived a completely different life.
Experts have warned against having sex outside your household, but people are starting to crack. These are the people having sex in a pandemic.
It may have slipped in the end, but the progress it made before is glorious.
The sequel to the time-travel classic briefly featured a bizarre scene edit. Screenwriter Bob Gale provided an explanation.
MedMen was the country's hottest pot startup — until it flamed out. Its fall has exposed the gap between "green rush" hype and the realities of a troubled industry.
Chinese-made low-speed vehicles get put through the ringer in this extremely entertaining car show.
You need to get 500 tons of supplies from Fairbanks, Alaska to the Arctic Ocean — a journey of about 400 miles through pure wilderness. There are no roads, very few airstrips, endless ice and minus 68 degree temperatures. You, my friend, need a LeTourneau land train.
Five things to watch on the road from lockdown to recovery.
How many tonnes of pressure can these bridges take before they collapse?
Travel and dining rewards don't mean much when you can't travel or dine. Here's how credit card companies are fighting to keep your business — and your money.
"Space Force" hits Netflix this Friday. Do Steve Carell and the stacked cast launch smoothly?
"Notes on a Conditional Form," the band's new album, serves as a gesture of faith in its fans, who are eager to follow its front man down any path he chooses to take.
Marga Griesbach was sent to Stutthof concentration camp in 1944. In February, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic began, she left Washington State to take a cruise around the world.
Kevin Lustgarten is a low-budget visual effects artist with an insatiable appetite for the surreal.