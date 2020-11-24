Dad Finds Clever Way To Get His Daughter To Start Cleaning Her Room
A little enthusiasm and a megaphone go a long way.
Who knew that bagpipes and swing would go so well together? Not the crowd and certainly not us.
Van Jones argued in a popular Ted Talk that Donald Trump could stay in office if he refused to concede the 2020 presidential election. T. Greg Doucette explains why he's wrong and Donald Trump can't subvert our election laws.
We haven't heard these sounds in a very long time, but they are forever tied to our memories of the early internet.
YouTuber walter santi managed to turn a bad situation — a leak in the house — into a good thing by treating their cats with an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Columnist Jonah Reider explains how these simple containers can elevate your cooking and keep your kitchen organized.
Rambo the puppy does not trust the latest addition to the family, a bright blue toy dog.
Couples pledge many things to one another. When my father grew ill, one promise tested everything about my parents' long and happy life together, and forced my mother to wonder how she would keep her word — and also whether she should.
Give him a five-minute warning, use food as a lure, remind him he has something to live for.
It starts out one way, ends another way entirely.
If you've been paying attention to Rudy Giuliani over the last few weeks, dreamy seducer of women wouldn't seem like a keen descriptor.
They spoke about long and punishing hours, how morale plummets as the holiday season goes on and why the holidays still make them feel guilty.
From the AIDS crisis to the Royal Wedding, it's a mixed bag.
A dark money mystery in the Sunshine State.
This is not the first time "Star Wars" has dabbled in religion.
MetaBallStudios illustrated an how much energy is consumed per capita visualized as spheres.
We thought 2020 was the worst year ever. Turns out we were wrong.
The furious race to develop a coronavirus vaccine played out against a presidential election, between a pharmaceutical giant and a biotech upstart, with the stakes as high as they could get.
When asked by Vanity Fair to rate Shepard's level of attractiveness, Minhaj did not hold back and also gave his assessment of Hollywood's double standards when it comes to male beauty.
Having trouble finding all 24 face coverings?
Everyone loves "Friends" but if you really thought about it, Ross Geller was a selfish, egomaniacal jerk.
The editors of The Times Book Review choose the best fiction and nonfiction titles this year.
Counting every person in the country is already a massive challenge, but the census was no match for this year's chaos.
There is a marked discrepancy between how cartoon characters do things versus how humans do things in real life.
More ventilation and better filters are steps you can take if you can't avoid being inside with others this holiday season.
Stocks rose for a second day on Tuesday as investors cheered the Trump administration's move to begin the transition process as well as President-elect Joe Biden's potential pick for Treasury secretary.
You don't remember that guy who was yellow and square and oddly cartoon-like?
"The PE teacher was being horrible to my friend so I hit her with my tennis racket."
There is nothing scarier in the health world than when you combine the terms "gas station," "five days old" and "sushi."
A one-time-only vintage sale highlights the company's boldest designs.
Killing turkeys by hand, pissing in a pot, drinking only alcohol and eating terrible gruel made me understand what life was like back then, and why we celebrate holidays.
Eric Andre's surrealist comedy show is all about making people uncomfortable and he upped the ante to 11 on this episode.
"Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day," poet Helen Steiner Rice once quipped. Perhaps no property embodies that spirit more than the unique home for sale at 1 Rivers Edge Drive in Colts Neck, New Jersey.
Reliever Adam Ottavino photographed one of the most surreal seasons in MLB history. He shared some of his favorite images and the stories they tell.
It's not for the faint of heart nor for those who are not ready to fall flat on their face.
Inside the great NBA bubble experiment.
The top players, you see, don't win tournaments by being cleverer than the rest of us. They do it by memorizing a long list of non-words so they can avoid the problems ordinary players encounter.
Walking across a country in a straight line is no small feat, considering the number of lakes, mountains and swamps you have to traverse.
In a recent survey, people ranked these questions as the worst to answer during an interview.
I have a thing about different textures touching, so please, proceed with caution.
Last month, home sales rose to a 14-year high. With median home prices increasing 16% year-over-year, which ZIP codes are now the most expensive in the US?
During the day, immigrant teenagers attend high school. At night, they work in factories to pay debts to smugglers and send money to family. The authorities aren't surprised by child labor. They're also not doing much about it.
It's like they're speaking two different languages.
I don't consider myself a thief but an activist. I believe these objects should be given back to the African people they were taken from.
Tarte aux pommes includes fruit cooked and not so cooked, pastry the texture of buttered air, and a presentation that's a gift, like a painting.
Normally when we drop a ball on the surface it will bounce a few times before coming to a rest. Not for this surface.
"I submitted my work and waited. And waited. Fifteen months, I waited."
We asked readers what smells they would archive in their own smell museums, what scents are so alive for them that they have become part of them. Here's what they told us.
Delivered packages are like a box of chocolates: you never know what you're going to get.
The "cytokine storms" that precede severe illness in COVID-19 patients have been poorly understood. New research traced the risk of lung damage and organ failure to key proteins that have the potential to be treated with drugs.
Once the first service is complete, the overhead lights are typically dimmed. Passengers then either doze off, catch up on work or watch a movie or TV show. But what exactly does the crew do when the lights are out?
