Kids Have Priceless Reaction After Falling For Dad's April Fool's Day School Prank
For April Fool's Day, this dad decided to prank his two daughters by telling them the coronavirus pandemic was was over and they had to go back to school early.
Daniel Estrem brings a rock and roll classic to the Renaissance era.
"The 'rona is spreading / This sh*t is no joke / The way you can fight it is simple my friends / Just stay the f**k at home."
Fable the raven is extraordinarily chatty.
Donato Sansone's "Concatenation" is like nothing we've ever seen before, and it's brilliant.
Finnegan, who lives at the SAVEAFOX Rescue, a not-for-profit fox shelter in Faribault, Minnesota, wants someone to keep him company.
It's like something out of a sci-fi movie with an invisible villain.
As we confront our new reality, the idea of living self-sufficiently in the woods, far from crowds and grocery stores, doesn't sound so bad. Lynx Vilden has been doing just that for decades.
It isn't really about hoarding. And there isn't an easy fix.
She's captured his cadence, tone and general delivery so perfectly it's eerie.
Dr. Rishi Desai — a former CDC epidemiologist — appeared on Martha MacCallum's nightly Fox News show to discuss the US's coronavirus response and well, this is how you end an interview.
Italy's case fatality rate is 10 times higher than Germany's. Learning why could help save lives.
He promised life-saving ventilators. He delivered sleep apnea machines.
The "High School Musical" star gets asked about how he deals with the paparazzi and the lessons Leonardo DiCaprio taught him that he'll never forget.
Even seemingly ordinary photos can look extraordinary when you transform it in the style of a Van Gogh or an Andy Warhol.
How deadly is the coronavirus? How is it transmitted? Answers to more questions about the pandemic, explained.
Turbo the corgi learned about the existence of turtles in the most shocking way.
The 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty has a payload capacity of 4,000-pounds. What if you went considerably above that? A YouTuber attempted it.
Travel patterns, based on anonymous cellphone data from 15 million people, suggests people living in Florida and the southeast have resisted calls to stay home.
Ben Pigeon, the unfortunate diver who took a fellow diver's "femur [to the] head at 200 plus mph," writes that he lost 3 days of memory due to concussion, but was otherwise not seriously injured.
Here's how the number of people killed by COVID-19 has changed from March 1 to March 31 and how that compares with the average numbers of the top 15 leading causes of death in the US.
Global warming could unearth ancient microbes. Will we be as unprepared as we were for the coronavirus?
It's information that has been known for at least weeks — even months — but according to Kemp, "we didn't know that until the last 24 hours."
Farewell to the carrier that coulda been a contender.
More young people in the South seem to be dying from COVID-19. Why?
Two full-grown tigers were caught on camera in central India fighting over territory according to a post by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan.
A first-time homeowner shares her experience buying a HUD foreclosure and her tips for anyone considering this type of purchase.
The original purpose of a roundabout is to let traffic flow smoothly in a safer fashion. Challenge accepted for this crazy driver.
Here's the difficult part: There is no right answer. But here's the simple part: Right answers are not what epidemiological models are for.
The overwhelming feeling of New York City in the pandemic is, for me, the fact of our aloneness. There is no doctor to see, no tests to confirm what we already know.
Every dog has its day, but it's apparently not today for this poor husky.
We've seen videos that captured the murmuration of birds before, but never something as beautiful like this.
Schlesinger's creative tendrils extended into the catalogs of many other brilliant artists, immortalizing him as one of pop's greatest collaborators.
While COVID-19 has similar symptoms to the seasonal flu, it's higher R0 makes it significantly more contagious and dangerous.
Trump's son-in-law sets up shop at FEMA as his portfolio balloons to include manufacturing, supplies and long-term planning.
This account, which includes many previously unreported details, is based on extensive conversations with more than half a dozen Bird employees at all levels of the company who were laid off.
The sequel to Yeon Sang-ho's zombie horror thriller "Train to Busan" is coming August 2020.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister spoke to us about the Netflix documentary series "Tiger King," Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Don Lewis and the open murder case.
War correspondent Toby Muse reports on the human stories behind the drug's passage across Colombia, from coca leaf pickers and jungle chemists to cartel sicarios and speedboat smugglers.
Wildlife photographer Michael Mauro captured a bear in Denali National Park making a considerate adjustment to a traffic cone.
This feels like something straight out of "The Office."
Each time you think the bus is going to turn off the side of the road and end its rampage, it swings back into the middle of the busy highway.
Motor down just one dirt road, and you'll begin to collect moments that are unique to this part of the South we call the Ozark Hills.
Billy Barr has living alone in a cabin in a Colorado mountain ghost town for almost 50 years. He offers advice on how to find and maintain happiness in isolation.
Filings started rising in March as couples emerged from quarantine.
Chances are, your home internet is under a lot more strain than normal at the moment: With schools and workplaces temporarily closing all across the globe, you might well be fighting with your family or your housemates for any available bandwidth. If you want to limit buffering and maximize speeds, we've got a few tips to consider.
We talked to him, and the clip might be a bit less spontaneous than advertised.
You know a mashup is good when it makes you forget about the original melody of the song "Hey There Delilah."