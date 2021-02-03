Cute Little Girl Waiting For A Bus Dances Her Heart Out To A Street Musician Playing ZZ Top's 'La Grange'
Street performer shatnershairpiece was performing "La Grange" when a young little girl joyfully joined in.
According to Wirecutter, this door lock is "extremely pick-resistant." That is sadly not the case.
If you're tired of having cereal and milk for breakfast, this recipe for chilaquiles is super handy.
The YouTube channel Kara and Nate set out to find out just how much of a difference $100,000 would make in terms of a Sprinter van.
A new trailer for Disney+'s "WandaVision" series gives us a further glimpse into the unsettling reality of Westview, the suburb Wanda and Vision are currently living in.
Underneath all that optimism, teachers are just as frustrated and cantankerous as the rest of us.
Drew Gooden binge-watched a lot of Architectural Digest and he discovered some of the most egregiously tacky homes are the most expensive ones.
Reddit investors are not new populists descended from the radicals of Occupy Wall Street.
Swedish filmmaker Ninja Thyberg opens up to Marlow Stern about "Pleasure," her feature directorial debut centered on a young woman navigating the adult industry.
If we have to hear "What's up, guys" as an opener again, we're going to scream.
With $80 billion Snowflake, the biggest software IPO ever, he's rewritten the playbook.
The 2021 Golden Globes will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on February 28.
This is a case of two wheels being definitely better than one.
Author Catie Disabato is my ex-girlfriend. Unlike her "U Up?" protagonist Eve and her ex Bea, Catie and I are on good terms. I talk to her about her new novel.
Show everyone you're part of the GameStonk revolution. Tri-blend construction. Comfortable and durable. Contemporary fit. Lightweight.
If a voting machine company has threatened your TV network with legal action, maybe don't bring on the guy who keeps peddling voting machine conspiracy theories.
Joe DiMeo had the surgery in New York in August. It was only the third one ever tried — and the first that appears to have been a success.
"TFW you learn that Myanmar's military can't come over to arrest your politicians, too."
Statler, the oldest living fruit bat in captivity, loves to "fly" around with the assistance of a care taker at the World Bat Sanctuary in Texas.
Keep yourself from slouching all day. Use this posture trainer alongside the Upright app, and you might just be able to relieve some serious discomfort.
When caught red-handed, just pretend to sleep and deny everything.
How a member of a breakaway Mormon sect teamed up with a Lambo-driving, hard-partying tycoon to bilk the government for hundreds of millions of dollars.
In some respects, it's easy to make direct comparisons between the three vaccines; in others, it's more complicated.
COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in Wyoming's Teton County, the wealthiest in the US. But the rich are still skiing at Jackson Hole.
If you want couples to disperse in a restaurant, here's a simple trick.
A new crop of customers — people who once commuted to the city but now work from home — is helping some businesses stay afloat.
In a new book, the journalist Amelia Pang investigates the brutal system of forced labor that undergirds China's booming export industry.
Sometimes real life is more entertaining than anything Netflix can offer.
Dave Portnoy is the future of the conservative movement.
Sprawling ranches. Rare animals. Rich folks with guns. Welcome to the state's booming business of stalking wildlife from around the globe.
Fortunately, he was able to be rescued without being much affected.
It sounds too weird to be true, but engineers at MIT have developed nanotechnology which can be embedded in plants.
SpaceX's Starship rocket launched successfully on Tuesday but exploded after attempting to land.
Side effects are just a sign that protection is kicking in as it should.
On Tuesday, Mark Cuban stopped by Reddit's WallStreetBets and participated in a spirited Ask Me Anything that was a pep talk of sorts for the beleaguered GameStop investors, who saw shares of their meme stock plunge this week.
It's so surreal to watch this video of Jeff Bezos from more than 20 years ago.
The story behind that legendary 1977 Topps card that got all the other droids talking.
Given the hundreds of ways your phone could come into life-threatening contact with liquid, you should know what to do when it happens (because it will).
You would think that working in a library would be less eventful. You would be wrong.
The BBC banned the 1969 documentary "Royal Family" from ever being shown again. It recently resurfaced online, and Tim Teeman sees why its intimacy may have angered the queen.
Folks, I'm gonna be honest with you. Over my (short) tenure covering digital privacy, I've seen my fair share of deeply sh*tty tech companies pulling deeply shitty stunts in attempts to profit off our personal data. Facebook is one of the names that comes up most frequently here, and that's partially because their privacy policy is crafted so well to tell you things without actually telling you things.
Once upon a time the real estate prospects of the Sunshine State didn't look so sunny.
Your body isn't used to all that twisting. Take some time to properly decompress
One man, hundreds of children and a burning question: Why?
You might be jealous of the bromance these two friends have going on.
While the casual outerwear and mittens Senator Bernie Sanders donned at Biden's inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.
San Francisco's move to rename schools will provide invaluable ammunition to Fox News.
Honest Guide demonstrates how easy it is to use simple editing techniques to make places like Prague seem great or terrible.
Movies upon movies await, and you don't even have to drill down to find them.
Andy Jassy, the chief of Amazon's cloud computing division, will become chief executive, while Mr. Bezos, the company's founder, will become executive chairman.
From "Toy Story" to "He's Just Not That Into You," movie titles are a comedic goldmine for depicting one's sex life.
A conversation with Henry Blodget, who knows what it's like when stock market booms go bust.
An interactive map that lets readers explore in new detail how most states voted in the 2020 presidential election.