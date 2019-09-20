Popular
The Second Consecutive Decline
statnews.com

Americans born in 2021 can expect to live for just 76.1 years — the lowest life expectancy has been since 1996, according to a new analysis. It's the biggest two-year decline in almost 100 years.

