Woodworker Tries To Sand And Cut Wood At The Same Time, Is Surprised By The Results
But just because it did work doesn't mean this is the recommended way to go about things.
"If you are Black in America, I can't even imagine how scared, angry and exhausted you must feel."
"When they say 'Why do you burn down the community? Why do you burn down your own neighborhood?' It's not ours. We don't own anything."
The Antonov An-225 Mriya is an absolute beast of a machine, and you can really see it here in this video of the airplane taking off from Toronto Pearson Airport after arriving earlier to deliver COVID-19 medical supplies.
When two Fords are stuck in a house together, things get grumpy really fast.
Dubbed by the internet as "Pipeline Funk," watch musician Armin Küpper jam out in Mönchengladbach, Germany, with his sax and a natural gas pipeline.
Is this not how space travel happens? Oops, our mistake.
Can Nextdoor really be a social network for communities if black people don't feel safe on it?
Keeping a cluttered house has long been considered a little tacky, a little weak. But now it's looking very wise.
The Antonov An-225 Mriya is an absolute beast of a machine, and you can really see it here in this video of the airplane taking off from Toronto Pearson Airport after arriving earlier to deliver COVID-19 medical supplies.
The internet is always changing. A lot. So it's no surprise that the majority of people are pretty hopelessly lost when it comes to internet jargon. This data viz shows which terms still elude each state.
Where antifa came from, what its members actually believe, and why President Trump's scapegoating of them is dangerous.
Businesses are reopening. Protests are erupting nationwide. But the virus isn't done with us.
Smurfs and online gaming have been intertwined since the 1990s. Here's the story of "smurfing" in games.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
If humans want to live long-term in space, they'll need medicines — research is scarce for now.
If you thought driving a truck was hard, try driving one that has a 335,000-pound, 235-foot load attached to it.
To explain why men are on average taller than women, scientists theorized about competition for mates. But the effects of estrogen on bone growth may be answer.
Dozens of top recipients of government aid have laid off, furloughed or cut the pay of tens of thousands of employees.
The editor of The New York Times opinion section, James Bennet, and the top editor at The Philadelphia Inquirer, Stan Wischnowski, faced crises in their newsrooms over an op-ed and an offensive headline, respectively, last week.
From "Point Break" to "Blue Crush," here's how accurate surf scenes are in Hollywood movies.
Lockdowns and other public-health measures may have prevented about half a billion coronavirus infections in six countries, including China and the US.
We thought the only way to make ice cream these days was with an ice cream machine. We were wrong.
Much like midcentury modern has overtaken the American home, design homogeneity has descended upon the web.
When the food beckons, they come a-marching.
After George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, Black Lives Matter protests erupted. But these photos of murals and street art show the response.
Shirley Jackson's life is adapted to a movie that's as complicated and interesting as the author's writing.
It took over an hour to accomplish this, but this is a cut well done.
Wearing a mask all the time affects how we interact with each other. But how?
The path that led the Republican senator to march in a Black Lives Matter protest began half a century ago with his father.
Neighbors say the party boys of Sway House are not a welcome addition to the block.
The quest to transform this country cannot be limited to challenging its brutal police alone.
Apparently, the guy in the Volvo XC60 is the employee of the F-150 driver and was supposed to be following him.
Forrest Fenn, an 89-year-old Santa Fe author and artifacts dealer, said his treasure chest hidden in the Rocky Mountains in 2010 was found last week.
And four other ways people are using social media to support nationwide protests.
How Michigan's attempt to automate its unemployment system went horribly wrong
A massive squid left battle scars on the skin of a surface-dwelling shark, revealing an entirely new connection to the deep sea.
He likes the car and isn't afraid to show his appreciation of it.
Watching your computer gradually slow down seems inevitable. But you don't have to settle for this slow-motion performance decay — speeding things up can be more straightforward than you think.
Even experts need to make personal decisions about what risks are worth it in the age of coronavirus. For some, life will never be the same again.
This unique creature has some extraordinary abilities unlike any in the animal kingdom.
Don't judge a Lego book by its Lego cover, pal! Not only does this Lego set look incredible from the outside, there's something pretty neat inside too.
From their roots as electric versions of snake oil, by the 1930s vibrators were just another household electric appliance that could soothe your pains at the end of a long day.
Garage 54 builds a do-it-yourself sandblaster that is extremely effective.
Donald Trump knows that Facebook can help him win in November, and Zuckerberg has too much to lose by censoring him.
Social media is being flooded with donation requests to help those protesting the death of George Floyd. If you're feeling overwhelmed, nonprofit experts share their tips on choosing the cause that's right for you.
Money Pit does a comparison of cheap, moderately priced and most expensive car stereos.