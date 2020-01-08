Custom Body Shop Builds An 8-Wheeled Fiat And It's Spectacular
A garage adds some extra wheels to a Fiat and creates quite the Frankenstein's monster.
A mom makes a horrible mistake while driving her Tesla Model X.
Now that we've seen it, we cannot ever unsee it again.
Microsoft used to charge hundreds of dollars for its operating system. Why is it now giving it away like it's candy?
The Daily Show unearthed an interesting clip of Donald Trump saying President Obama would start a war with Iran.
The only thing that's uncontroversial about the controversial director is his unbridled fetish for feet.
Despite the hype and bluster, the science says your mortal eyes can barely tell the difference between 4K and the new thing every TV maker wants you to get.
This is not to discount the many great things Jony Ive worked on. His record on traditional computers, however, is terrible. It was as if the category bored him; as if he kept making computers smaller in the hopes that they would disappear.
It's about time that cat learned about glass.
The delivery of the line "I can not believe you committed suicide" from Neil Breen's "Fateful Findings" is so terrible that's it's actually kinda good.
It's early, and new facts will emerge. But that scenario certainly fits better with what we now know than the official explanation of engine failure.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intend to "step back as senior members of the Royal Family," and they are making plans to split their time between the UK and North America.
Did you know you can buy a chainsaw mill for $20? How much bang for your buck is it?
The conveyor belt deep in the Sahara desert is also part of a very complicated border dispute, so its got a lot going for it.
The Japanese tech conglomerate shocked everyone at CES 2020 when it rolled out a working electric concept car called Sony Vision-S. Even more surprising? The car looks and feels really good.
A behind-the-scenes look at one of the world's biggest music festivals shows us a pretty glaring trend.
The country is moving beyond nuclear power. But at what cost?
Ryan Reynolds becomes a video game. Tom Hanks is the last man on Earth. More importantly, no remakes, no sequels, no superhero movies.
Photogrammetry is the practice of "making measurements from photographs." Using those measurements, photogrammetrists can make precise models of the photographed objects. It's pretty cool.
Andrew Cushing, a Brooklyn-based copywriter, gave a challenge to Twitter to send him the name of a fake startup company and he'd provide apropos ad copy that you'd see in the New York City subways. The results don't disappoint.
The fall of the Patriots dynasty is everyone's loss.
Yikes.
Having such an intimate link to an abusive or estranged dad can be so unbearable for some, they take matters into their own hands
Only 5,049 people live in Holbrook, Arizona, and one of them, Atsuo Sakurai, reputedly makes the best sake brewed anywhere outside of Japan.
"Two elephants had babies about the same time. On this day, it looked like one of the elephants didn't want the other baby elephant to get close so she pushed him away with her foot."
He left social media as a disgraced video star. He reappeared last year with a bizarre post that many claim was an attempt to rebrand himself as a new person, Troy Becker: someone with a different age, job and identity.
It was approaching midnight, and my friend was in shambles, his spirits having been crushed by 12 straight hours of extreme, high-intensity wrenching on the rare, manual transmission Jeep Grand Cherokee that I'd foolishly purchased sight unseen for $700. We were 1,300 miles from home, and I'd clearly made a grave mistake.
The right way to think about, and support, carbon capture and utilization.
GQ ventures into the peculiar alternate reality of Larry David and wonder: Is the world's most infamously neurotic man actually its most self-actualized?
Trump appeared to indicate that the US will not respond militarily, but will pursue economic sanctions and a new deal to limit Iran's nuclear ambitions.
The La-Z-Boy recliner is one of the last viable vestiges of the 20th century American dream, expansive as a classic Cadillac, but without the obvious fuel emissions.
No one currently administers Malcha Mahal, and the governmental Archeological Survey of India has shown no interest in managing it. For now the walls are occupied by bees, and the ceilings by bats. Trees are growing through the windows and staircases that lead to the roof. Centuries after it was built, the monument has become almost one with its surroundings.
Music mogul Merck Mercuriadis raised hundreds of millions of dollars to buy the rights to hits by Taylor Swift, Timbaland and Bruno Mars. Is he insane?
Kennecott's massive structures sat deserted for decades, until the Alaskan tourism market developed, and the site was declared a National Historic Landmark, much of it later acquired by the National Park Service. Some preservation work has been undertaken, but a few of the buildings are being allowed to continue their "slide into oblivion."
A thief burst into a shopping center in Burdell, Queensland on Monday with a front-end loader and then proceeded to steal an entire ATM machine.
When a ring of thieves steals a poet's beloved dog, one of the world's most famous women broke her long domestic oppression in a romance that changed literary history.
Only 14 were selected to be on the Disney Parks Moms Panel (three are dads), and they will spend the next year helping interested parkgoers plan their Disney vacations.
Let's just say sometimes it's worth the extra time to do it the way God intended.
The size of text in video games is getting smaller, and as user interfaces increase in complexity, it's becoming a problem.
Seems like the people in Illinois are very, very excited for legal weed.
Investigators were scrambling Wednesday to determine the cause of a crash that killed all 176 people on board a plane that came down shortly after takeoff from Tehran's international airport.
To escape from the room, you must enter into the keypad the correct answer to the question 230 x 10 + 2. As can be seen from this video, filmed from the perspective of the creator, it's not as easy a question as it seems.
You may have heard Sedaris on "This American Life," or read his essays in the New Yorker, but "Calypso" might just be his strongest work to date.
For $30 a night, it's not as horrible as you'd imagine.
Suleimani was just the latest in a long line of killers and thugs branded as a "bodybuilder" by journalists willing to sacrifice imprecision for a little extra sizzle.
Andrew Redlawsk received a nearly-$1000 settlement following a class-action lawsuit against the Trump Organization for stiffing caterers out of tips.
Space photographer Andrew McCarthy crafts some splendid images from his backyard, and his latest shot of Earth's moon is no exception.
A slow boat across the Atlantic plus a scenic train home to Vancouver add up to a hugely enjoyable three-week trip.