This Cristiano Ronaldo Jump To Score A Headed Goal Is Simply Ludicrous
In case you need a reminder that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest athletes alive, just look at this leap.
The satisfaction of a job well done combined with the fun of piloting an RC car? We're sold.
Keep this critical knowledge in mind, in case you ever have a big chocolate pudding mess to take care of.
Honestly, just make it a little bit bigger and you can fit a few people in there.
If ever you needed a definition of pure, wholesome friendship, here's one right here.
Two Lucasfilm creative directors go over every starfighter that whizzed through space throughout the Star Wars saga.
Mistime your jump and you might never get untangled.
The past 10 years, seen in 55 powerful images.
From TikTok's rise to WeWork's fall, Recode charted 14 of tech's defining trends of 2019
As impeachment looms, President Trump has repeatedly urged everybody to "read the transcript" of his call with Ukraine's president. Jordan Klepper wanted to know: have the president's supporters read the transcript?
"In a day and age where people don't really know or speak to their neighbors it was really nice for them to break down that barrier," said the dog's owner.
After the divisive reactions to "The Last Jedi," JJ Abrams was appointed to direct "The Rise of Skywalker." Is the movie a fan-pleasing conclusion of the trilogy or does it retread the same steps of "The Force Awakens" in the most disappointing, unoriginal fashion? Here's what the reviews say.
There have been many online videos showing you can make glue bubbles this way, but are they true?
Our economy has been optimized to the point that only elite workers truly thrive. Where does this leave the middle class?
Maxine McCormick is already a fly fishing legend. But how can a 15-year-old make her way through a world dominated by retirees?
As Donald Trump faces the brink of impeachment in the House of Representatives, CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer unearthed a fascinating interview he gave back in 2008, where he called Nancy Pelosi a "very impressive person" and opined that Bill Clinton should not have been impeached over "something totally unimportant" but George W. Bush should have over the war.
You need to be a little bit brave to try to catch a ball moving at that speed.
The authorities can scan your phones, track your face and find out when you leave your home. One of the world's biggest spying networks is aimed at regular people, and nobody can stop it.
I remember my first phone call from the FBI clearly. A few days later, I was sitting in a mostly empty Indian restaurant in Midtown shaking hands with two FBI agents.
There's something oddly comforting about watching your favorite television characters navigate the stress — and joys — of the holiday season.
A distracted man videotaping a passing train stands in the path of a fast approaching train.
We've combed through all the top 10 song lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 songs of 2019.
A comparative analysis of historical and contemporary astronomical data has resulted in the discovery of approximately 100 star-like objects that unexpectedly vanished.
Casey Neistat gets the opportunity to snag the most expensive seat on the Etihad A380 The Residence — complete with a shower, bedroom and living room area.
From the Automat to Sweetgreen Outpost, grabbing a bite during the workday has long sacrificed human contact and flavor to value and efficiency.
Gary Larson's classic comic strip is finally on the internet, with daily updates from the archives (and rumors of new work).
Karo Orudzhyan and his dog Ice were remarkably calm when a bear in Sequoia National Park got curious.
She's gonna ride till she can't no more.
After her daughter was reportedly pronounced dead by doctors, Christian influencer Kalley Heiligenthal called for prayers and money for her "resurrection."
Living in a large city, I sometimes observe behavior that I find dangerous and/or abusive on the street, but as a young woman I hesitate to intervene, afraid of putting myself in harm's way.
Liverpool fans, get your act together. You too, Michaels.
Mike Jack unleashes unspeakable pain on his body to become the record holder for most Bhut Jolokia chilli peppers eaten in one minute.
It's not that the Sand Man is a terrible actor who happens to occasionally get used in interesting ways by auteur directors; instead, Adam Sandler is a fantastic actor who just makes bad movies.
In the heart of Queens lies one of New York City's most curious and untamed neighborhoods — a warren of squalid streets lined with flimsy auto repair shops that bustle with commerce and camaraderie.
An official trailer for the sequel to "The Quiet Place" will be released on New Year's Day.
Over the last ten years, bike share has proven to be safe and sustainable for cities. So what happens next?
Flight attendants say they've received unequal and inconsistent treatment by Delta. Concerns about the uniforms are fueling a new union push.
In this scene from his early 1990s documentary "The Last Party," Robert Downey Jr. makes a visit to the New York Mercantile Exchange and doesn't mince words.
This decade, scientists revealed so much about the universe. Here are some of their most inspirational accomplishments.
Uber even went so far as to argue in open court that creating an email address for drivers to opt out of an arbitration provision was too technically difficult for it to implement.
The means by which online rating systems measure schools' performances is deeply flawed and tied to issues of resources and income.
For every major leap in technology, there have been face plants, ill-advised cash grabs and just plan bad tech. here are the gadgets and technology that absolutely screwed the pooch.
We like the eye roll, but we love the line, "This meme is nothing but a memory," even more.
Want to solve a Rubik's Cube? Then you have to know the numbers. Here's the amazing math behind the legendary toy, and how to use it to solve the puzzle.
The actor and writer has spoken openly about her struggles with an eating disorder and body dysmorphia. She recounts how a month on the road without mirrors impacted her perception of self.
Ring lacks basic security features, making it easy for hackers to turn the company's cameras against its customers.
Dinner is served with entertainment.
When you think of car accidents, you don't normally expect police cars to be in the mix of things.
Can scientists determine what lies at the bottom of the ocean before mining companies destroy it?
"They say it's a drill on the loudspeaker, most of the time, but they might be lying just to make sure you're not going to panic."
Why does Whitehorse in the Yukon offer a transatlantic flight to Germany?