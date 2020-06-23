Crime Expert Critiques Movies On How Realistic Their Money Laundering Scenes Are
Some movies make money laundering look extremely easy. Financial crime professor Moyara Ruehse fact checks whether they make sense.
Despite a little frontal damage, and Burberry fragrance residue, this Lamborghini is in shockingly good condition at this salvage yard.
Turns out putting yourself in a bomb suit won't help you much if you have a grenade explode on you.
It's a friendship in three acts: first you befriend them, then you hang out with them, and when you decide they're cool enough, you show them your hidden food stash.
Futurama's "Coldbusters" episode is a little too on the nose.
It seems like we're seeing more Karens than ever these days. Trey Kennedy perfectly captures their essence.
The video of this ride won Best Line for the 2019 "GoPro of the World" contest.
The world's premier health agency pushed a flawed coronavirus containment strategy — until it disappeared from public view one day before the outbreak was declared a pandemic.
Face coverings are a powerful tool, but health authorities can't simply ignore the reasons some people refuse to use them.
Infrasound acoustic waves from stars recorded by astrophysicist Garik Israelian were made audible for your listening pleasure by Brian Eno and others.
Overflowing hospitals. Widespread corruption. And a chloroquine-obsessed populist in charge.
The Democratic National Convention Committee will scale back this summer's convention considerably and is advising state delegates not to plan to travel to Milwaukee due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the committee announced Wednesday.
Liverpool FC are on the verge of winning a historic English League title. Watch their Brazilian midfielder Fabinho score an incredible goal in Wednesday's game against Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, in Austria, league leaders FC RB Salzburg score seven past Rapid Vienna.
A judge has ruled that Rep. Devin Nunes has no right to sue Twitter over statements made by a fake Internet cow, someone parodying his mother and a Republican strategist.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explains to Hasan Minhaj how her legislation can help combat the environmental impacts of climate change, while providing jobs to those in need.
For 40 years, the city's lifeguard corps has been mired in controversy, and for 40 years it's been run by one man: Peter Stein.
Before there was internet porn, these ads during late-night reruns of 'South Park' mesmerized a generation of teens. How will they reckon with GGW's toxic legacy?
It's the quiet ones you have to watch out for.
Critics hated "She's The Man." Here's why it's still so relevant.
SpaceX is using a $75K robot dog named Zeus to inspect the aftermath of test sites. Here is Zeus observing a tank prototype.
New York City appears set to receive a "Black Lives Matter" street mural outside Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, according to a statement from Mayor Bill de Blasio's (D) office.
Just by looking at Google Street View images, he's able to guess a location that's only a mile off from the real answer.
These creatures take inspiration from plant photosynthesis and use sunlight to feed themselves.
Astronomers are puzzling over observations that show a black hole smashing into a mystery object of unusual size.
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns reflects on speaking with James Baldwin, and how his understanding of liberty helped teach him that monuments are "representations of myth, not fact."
An important theory about those "tainted fast food" hoaxes police seem to love.
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton appeared on The Late Show on Tuesday to promote "The Room Where It Happened," his insider account of working in the Trump Administration and Stephen Colbert took him to the woodshed for his blind faith in the president.
For much of the United States, all the coronavirus arrows are pointing in the wrong direction.
A former journalist, equipped with an algorithm and the largest collection of murder records in the country, finds patterns in crime.
An avid whale watcher got the experience of a lifetime when his boat was "high fived" by a passing whale off the coast of Dana Point, California.
Their dynamic was defined by a flirtatious-cum-combative energy, brought to life by two of the best comedic performers of their generation, proving how compelling a protracted opposites-attract mismatch could be.
Paranoia about secret government plots thrives in times of uncertainty, when strange things happen, and when people are bored. This summer is a trifecta.
A sword-maker delightfully demonstrates how to make a rectangular weapon of mass destruction.
President Trump's administration is ending its support for 13 coronavirus testing sites across the country at the end of the month, including seven in Texas, as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in a number of areas.
He defeated Lynda Bennett, who had backing from President Donald Trump and Mark Meadows.
It's not every day that you get to hear the sounds a 7-week-old red squirrel makes up close and personal.
The crudest animated show about a bunch of kids comes to HBO Max on Wednesday. To celebrate, we ran through our favorite episodes, from "Fishsticks" to "Casa Bonita" to "Imaginationland" and all points in between.
Co-founder Max Temkin has stepped down following these accusations.
This guy sure knows his way around a profane tourism pitch. Warning: there are hunting scenes in the video as well as *a lot* of strong language.
The Guinness record was posthumously awarded to Combs, who died during a 522-MPH speed record run attempt in August 2019.
Cobb District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes announced on Wednesday that a grand jury voted to indict Gregory and Travis McMichael along with William Bryan for the felony murder and aggravated assault that resulted in Arbery death.
Neither parties were injured, despite the fact that the Tesla had crashed into the other car at 60 miles per hour.
The Flite Test team tests out an exercise ball-infused AC plane.
"One hundred days later, I've learned there is nothing 'mild' or predictable about this disease."
This tracking shot from the 1927 movie "Wings" is a masterclass in cinematography.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has become a leader for progressives — and they're taking a page from her branding as well.
Laura Currie puts a innovative spin on the old Leonard Cohen chestnut.
The Ukrainian International Airlines plane arrived in Toronto after what is usually a routine 10-hour flight. It was a typical commercial aircraft, but airport workers found a shocking scene on board.
The boycott targeted over 20 local businesses which organizers deemed overtly supportive of moving a Confederate monument away from the center of our downtown.
When a dog loves water, it will go to great lengths to be reunited with it.