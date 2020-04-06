Crash Testers Crash A Van Loaded With 1,700 Pounds Concrete Blocks Into A Wall At 30 MPH
If you find yourself driving around with a pallet of concrete blocks in the back of your van, make sure you *really* secure that pallet.
If you find yourself driving around with a pallet of concrete blocks in the back of your van, make sure you *really* secure that pallet.
"When Trump likes something that much, it's an immediate red flag."
These techniques could prevent people from contracting secondary pneumonia which could be detrimental to their health.
Dixie the fox is a cinematographer first, a pilferer second.
Seeing a walrus whistle like a human really drives home just how weird looking — and strangely like humans — walruses are.
It took him 15 hours to expose the crab hidden in the stone, but the whole process was worth it.
Is this a new show called "Cooking With The Ramsey's?"
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Experts offer four benchmarks that can serve as a guide for cities and states, eliminating some of the guesswork.
The coronavirus crisis stands to dramatically reshape cities around the world. But the biggest revolutions in urban space may have begun before the pandemic.
These techniques could prevent people from contracting secondary pneumonia which could be detrimental to their health.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"You should say congratulations, great job, instead of being so horrid in the way you ask a question."
New projections paint a grim picture for the country in the coming weeks.
This guy says he finally solved the most controversial open math problem, which could completely change number theory. But other mathematicians are skeptical.
If you find yourself driving around with a pallet of concrete blocks in the back of your van, make sure you *really* secure that pallet.
Do not try this at your own lake.
Jeff Reitz started going to the Happiest Place on Earth every day in 2012, until the pandemic stopped his streak at nearly 3,000 consecutive visits.
According to the data, more than half of workers in the US earn less than $50,000 a year.
Based on a compound discovered in 1998, the antiviral Favipiravir is already being used in Japan and Turkey. Its maker? A subsidiary of Fujifilm.
The shared experience of grocery shortages is very different from the quiet struggle of people who are used to food insecurity.
Choose from these 21 amazing deals on headphones to find what's perfect for you.
It took him 15 hours to expose the crab hidden in the stone, but the whole process was worth it.
The coronavirus pandemic and a chapter of history that should have expired long ago.
Even if you don't want to listen to a copper, you might listen to a Dalek from "Doctor Who."
Macy's, the Gap and other retailers are furloughing a majority of their workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. What exactly is a furlough?
Shortform streaming service Quibi launches today with 24 narrative and documentary series. We reviewed and ranked the first three episodes of each show to determine the best new series to watch, including "Nikki Fre$h," "Gayme Show," and "NightGowns."
A man unfortunately passed away after he had drank aquarium cleaner with the same name as the anti-viral drug chloroquine. Here's what happened to his heart.
If you're in a pinch and can't find a clip or a Ziploc bag, this is how you can take matter into your own hands.
The story of Prestigetech Ameritech owner Mike Bowen's unhappiness is a cautionary tale about what can happen if Americans searching for cheaper prices send entire industries offshore to countries like Mexico and China.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Eric Wang first noticed something was wrong on March 9.
The BBC Interview Kid is so 2017. Meet the SkyNews Interview Kid.
Martin Shkreli has a pitch to authorities: Let me out of prison for a few months and I'll help stop the novel coronavirus.
If you've found yourself conducting a lot of meetings over Zoom, you may have also had the realization that suddenly, your colleagues are virtually in your home.
"When Trump likes something that much, it's an immediate red flag."
Never undervalue the cunning and strength of a 2-year-old. They're masters at breaking in rooms.
The pandemic seems to be hitting people of color the hardest.
Dixie the fox is a cinematographer first, a pilferer second.
Lawyers and a Silicon Valley start-up have found ways to flood the system with claims, so companies are looking to thwart a process they created.
Seeing a walrus whistle like a human really drives home just how weird looking — and strangely like humans — walruses are.
Kiara the dog is a real good sport.
The biggest fish in the sea is more vulnerable to extinction than thought, a new study finds.
Short-form premium video is here to stay.
It's not the fastest thing in the world — until the very end, when it's like a gunshot.
Most of the attention in the COVID-19 pandemic has been on how the virus affects the lungs. But evidence shows that up to 1 in 5 infected patients have signs of heart damage and many are dying due to heart problems.
Why the small-business rescue isn't going to rescue some businesses.
The LockPickingLawyer is given another challenge and easily picks a unique locking system.
One of the subjects of Netflix's hit documentary series suggested that the streaming service is working on another installment.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Easter is nearly here, so it's the perfect time to stock up on candy. Even if the egg hunt is canceled, your basket will still be filled with sweets.
They were surrounded by a fleet of staff, who were stranded themselves, trapped in an eternal honeymoon in the Maldives. Their adventure continues.
The ongoing nightmare of coronavirus has made commonplace what was once unthinkable, a growing list of eroded norms that now includes potentially burying the staggering number of recently deceased New Yorkers in the city's public parks.
Throughout the past two months, Dr. Drew went on multiple news programs and downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
It's most likely the bootlace worm, but we prefer to call it by its other name: the sentient alien Symbiote.
Since Uber launched in Argentina in 2016, taxi drivers have come out in force, torching ride-share cars, beating drivers, and shaming passengers. And they're still angry.
Every month or so, when boredom strikes, I fantasize about tearing down the wall between the living room and the kitchen in my apartment.
The 42-foot-long creation is indeed road legal, even if it's ridiculously hard to drive.