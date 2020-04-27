The Reason Why The Predictions For COVID-19 Deaths Have Been Off So Far
We've been given wildly differing numbers when it comes to the prediction of coronavirus deaths. Here's the reason behind the discrepancy.
On the day Layla got out of prison and back to her home in Georgia, she was told she would need to purchase a smartphone. She says she was at home a few days later when the app she had been mandated to install went off unexpectedly, the alarm blaring as it sent a notification to her parole officers telling him that she was not, in fact, at home.
Sweden has seen a 34.5% increase in excess deaths this month compared to a 6.5% rise in Denmark.
Intended or not — I assume it wasn't — Magic Leap became a $2.6 billion bait-and-switch, the consequences of which are now all too apparent.
Landon Spradlin went to Mardi Gras to save souls. He never made it home.
On Twitter Sunday, Donald Trump said journalists investigating his administration should have their "Noble" prizes given back. CNN TV journalist Don Lemon's response to that is what we're all feeling at this point.
On Sunday, the Financial Times published an in-depth look at excess mortality around the world over the last few months. What emerged was a clear indication that we're undercounting the deaths caused by COVID-19 — perhaps by as much as 60%.
A radical, untested idea suggests that hyperbaric chambers, rather than ventilators, are what we need to tackle COVID-19.
We asked Dan Saunders to describe the loophole and his five months of partying.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
I vowed to spend the coronavirus quarantine focused on looking inward and improving myself. Then I went on one virtual date and everything changed.
Frank Ramsey — a philosopher, economist, and mathematician — was one of the greatest minds of the last century. Have we caught up with him yet?
Three months after helping the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory as their starting right guard, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is putting his doctorate in medicine to use: fighting the coronavirus outbreak at a longterm care facility in Quebec.
Historical maps are filled with errors, and the reasons are often very surprising.
New Zealand's White Island is otherworldly, an 800-acre fantasyland that has beckoned Hollywood filmmakers and everyday selfie-seekers alike. It is also an active volcano, a roiling catastrophe waiting to happen. This is the story of the day when the worst-case scenario became real — and of the race to save those who faced the blast.
In the United States, most milk is sold in the refrigerated section. In other parts of the world, it's sold at room temperature. Why?
Maatje Benassi, a US Army reservist and mother of two, has become the target of conspiracy theorists who falsely place her at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, saying she brought the disease to China.
In the throes of a midlife crisis, journalist Angus MacKinnon bought a hotel on a Scottish island. Customer complaints, mounting chores and missing cash soon convinced him he was disastrously unsuited to his new career.
To celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, Streep, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski gifted the world with the three of them singing in their bathrobes while they sip cocktails.
The initial coronavirus outbreaks on the East and West Coasts emerged at roughly the same time. But the danger was communicated very differently.
Straw bale wall systems stand up to fire twice as long than those built with standard materials.
The millennial doyenne of decluttering is poised to build the next lifestyle empire. But will it spark joy?
In the early days of the covid-19 pandemic, there was one place besides China that became infamous as a hotbed of SARS-CoV-2 transmission: a cruise ship. That ship has taught epidemiologists crucial lessons.
Twenty-four hours at the epicenter of the pandemic.
Six months since the emergence of the novel coronavirus, doctors and researchers continue to discover dangerous new ways COVID-19 affects the body.