Someone Did A Cover Of Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' On A Stylophone And It Sounds Like Badass Nintendo Music
An extremely unique take on the heavy metal classic.
The food show presenter presents his "fast and foolproof method for cooking rice in a hurry."
As we consider the different routes through which COVID-19 spreads, information like this is scary but vital.
Turbo the corgi learned about the existence of turtles in the most shocking way.
The latest prototype of Elon Musk's Starship failed during a test where it was filled with liquid nitrogen at flight pressures.
When faced with the question, "if a stick breaks randomly in three pieces, what is the probability that a triangle can be formed from those pieces," here's a math theorem that will solve this question easily.
There are only a two known V8 Bizzarrini P538s in existence, and one was sitting under layers of dirt in a secret warehouse.
Filippo Venturi documents a neighborhood making the most of its yard time.
The Paradise Fire Adopt a Family Facebook group had almost 30,000 members helping and seeking help. Then it imploded.
Rebecca Helm, a biology professor at the University of North Carolina Asheville who specializes in jellyfish, put together an eye-popping Twitter thread of real world animals that she deemed "should be Pokemon."
In a recent episode of PBS's "Antiques Roadshow," Kanye West's cousin's husband brought in a trove of works the rapper made as a teen. The appraiser gave a very interesting analysis of the art.
Mario Salerno, who has 18 apartment buildings, said he did not want renters to stress about their payment during the coronavirus pandemic.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Also, they continue to be extremely cute and the only balm we have in this pandemic.
It's like blending your own booze. And sometimes it even tastes good.
By the time George Lucas made "Return Of The Jedi," his "Star Wars" movies had become, quite possibly, the first sure thing in the history of the moviemaking business.
Covering 121 questions (or 28, if you're in a rush) and 400 characters, this test isn't your regular BuzzFeed personality quiz.
They wanted a spy at the center of the industry. He had bigger ambitions. The wild true story of wheeling and dealing double agent Boris Morros and the woman who became his nemesis.
Quarantine sucks, but at least the boredom is sparking new levels of creativity.
The text on the Strategic National Stockpile's public website was quietly changed on Friday after backlash to Kushner's statement on Thursday.
She has his rapt attention.
The short-term rental market is reeling from the coronavirus-driven tourism collapse. Can the industry's dominant player stage a comeback after lockdowns lift?
Former GW Zoo manager Saff Saffrey, who got his arm ripped off by a tiger on "Tiger King," talks to Esquire about being misgendered in the series, what the Netflix documentary got right about Joe Exotic and what he's up to now.
Sun Valley closed its mountains on March 15th. But, even as the ski lifts stopped spinning, the confirmed coronavirus cases kept rising.
Dr. Rishi Desai — a former CDC epidemiologist — appeared on Martha MacCallum's nightly Fox News show to discuss the US's coronavirus response and well, this is how you end an interview.
Were her curves too much for Ruth and Gehrig?
Apple has seemingly foiled its characteristically tight-lipped approach to new product launches by evidently mistakenly confirming one in an unrelated YouTube tutorial on its support channel.
YouTuber Swiss001 shows why Georgetown Municipal Airport is an exceedingly difficult landing for a large aircraft.
When an emergency room doctor traveled from New Hampshire to battle the coronavirus in New York, he moved into his brother's building... but not for long.
The stock market wasn't going to create wealth forever. So what about the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement?
It's not the fastest thing in the world — until the very end, when it's like a gunshot.
Shutting entire states down was painful, but clearly necessary. Governors still have many ugly choices ahead of them.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
Eastern Washington had cheap power and tons of space. Then the suitcases of cash started arriving.
Many experts believe that experts say that, even if some restrictions are relaxed, it's unlikely life as normal will resume in early May.
Train engineer Eduardo Moreno told a responding California Highway Patrol officer that he believed the hospital ship USNS Mercy — which the US military deployed to the region as part of relief efforts — was part of some kind of conspiracy
The "High School Musical" star gets asked about how he deals with the paparazzi and the lessons Leonardo DiCaprio taught him that he'll never forget.
Dennis Johnson fell victim last week to a new form of harassment known as "Zoombombing," in which intruders hijack video calls and post hate speech and offensive images such as pornography. It's a phenomenon so alarming that the FBI has issued a warning about using Zoom.
Before the pandemic began, the systems that govern our world were brittle. Today, they are broken. When we emerge, the world will be different, and so will we.
The legendary soul singer-songwriter behind "Ain't No Sunshine" and "Lean on Me" died from heart complications.
Since originating in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus pandemic has affected virtually every country in the world — but some countries have been hit considerably harder than others.
How to get started on your cooking journey, from frying eggs and saucing pasta to roasting chickens and making soup.
She's captured his cadence, tone and general delivery so perfectly it's eerie.
"It's a joke," said a top hospital executive, whose facilities are packed with coronavirus patients.
Sometimes a mirror that reflects 99.9999% of light isn't good enough.
In college, Adderall gave me a sense of focus that felt sublime. Then I OD'ed.
