Couples Therapists Review Ross And Rachel's Relationship From 'Friends'
Couples therapists Laura Heck and Zach Brittle break down Ross and Rachel's romance from 'Friends' and speculate what they'd be up to today.
Doug Demuro got his hands on a Lagonda Taraf, one of the rarest cars in the world, which just oozes luxury.
Russian YouTuber Mamix made yet another attempt to set off the biggest Coca-Cola chemical eruption ever.
Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Paul Dano as The Riddler and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, DC's latest pulls back the curtain on Gotham City.
DC FanDome attendees got a sneak peak at Kristen Wiig's character in the upcoming movie scheduled to be released Oct. 2, 2020.
Graham Birchall's Ipswich, Queensland, Australia home looks like something straight out of Epcot.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals how she stays looking good before going to work passing bills in the House of Representatives.
Every year, as many as 400 million people are infected with life-threatening diseases by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. It wasn't always so dangerous.
Follow these forecasts from the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service.
Couples therapists Laura Heck and Zach Brittle break down Ross and Rachel's romance from 'Friends' and speculate what they'd be up to today.
Netflix has canceled "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj," a show that superficially didn't seem all that different from its competitors. But with each half-hour installment, it proved itself among the best.
It's been 20 years since "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2" launched, and we're being treated to modernization of the first two games very soon.
Sometimes the most readily-available materials at hand help make the best shorts.
First lady Melania Trump announced on Saturday that the renovated White House Rose Garden was complete and the changes were quite dramatic.
Maryanne Trump Barry harshly criticizes her brother and his tenure as president in conversations she had with her niece, Mary L. Trump.
The first hours of MTV aired on August 1, 1981. Here's what the program looked like.
The baby was born on the third day of quarantine, just minutes after the midwife arrived. Daily oatmeal practice began the next morning.
They know what he did. They just don't know who he is.
An internal document obtained by Motherboard lists the commercial requesters for California DMV data.
Here are our picks for the 2020 NBA playoffs.
There are at least 16 land-grant universities making money from the expropriated Indigenous lands they retained from the Morrill Act.
According to Trump — oops, sorry, we mean comedian James Austin Johnson — this show really shouldn't be called "Scooby-Doo."
weaK_willO wanted to play a card game, and ended up spending nearly $6,000 to help the world remember something that'd been forgotten.
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
'Calvin And Hobbes' ended in December 31, 1995 but the legend lives on with this fan tribute to Calvin's Spaceman Spiff.
Featuring the beauty of swimming pools captured from above, plus the vibrant hip-hop scene in Mongolia.
Witness the unusually clear water in this lake in Mt Hood Wilderness, Oregon.
Data visualization artist Matt Shirley took a unscientific poll of his approximately 400,000 Instagram followers of what they considered the worst attraction in their state.
When it comes to hospitals, the right design can speed up recovery — or slow it down.
It was an epic and tumultuous day by any standards, and rarely in politics have the extremes of emotion been so perfectly captured by the cameras. That day was June 20.
TikToker @alexandheir was lucky enough to catch Sacha Baron Cohen being filmed driving in a car in Long Beach, California, though the shooting of the sequel has yet to be confirmed.
In a popular thread on r/AskReddit, Redditors shared some simple words of wisdom they think everyone should know. Here are a few of our favorites.
Featuring Dolly Parton, "The Simpsons" and a top secret iPod.
There have never been two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time before.
Law enforcement has used chemical crowd control agents across the U.S. this summer. Protestors and some experts suspect tear gas exposure is causing abrupt and painful changes to menstrual cycles.
How dollar stores completely saturated the retail market in small town USA.
"Tenet," Christopher Nolan's time-bending spy film, was supposed to be the event film of the summer. Is it as mind-blowing as the trailer suggested, or does the movie fall short of expectations?
This week, we've got sexual tension, "white people love saying," Michelle Obama at the Democratic National Convention, "It's been a long fight" and men vs. women with a time machine.
The visual effects and editing of this is brilliant.
The president acknowledged in a 2017 meeting with civil rights leaders that he benefited from Black voters staying home.
The party is reworking its voter contact programs and launching lawsuits to make sure as many mail votes get counted as possible.
The digital streaming device's easy-to-access private channels are a dark place filled with some of the worst of humanity.
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze didn't get along nearly as well as their on-screen chemistry in "Dirty Dancing" would suggest. But they're far from the only actors to seethe at each other while the cameras weren't rolling.
A foul ball collided hit an unsuspecting stuffed teddy bear during a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Oakland A's
The perfect stock trading app for the video game generation was supposed to "democratize finance" with zero-commission trades. But the primary plan was to get rich by selling customer trades to the market's most notorious operators.
Winter is coming.
Sometimes you just don't want people to see what's on your phone.
