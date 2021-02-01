👋 Welcome to Digg

283 diggs merch.digg.com

Show everyone you're part of the GameStonk revolution. Tri-blend construction (50% polyester/25% combed ring-spun cotton/25% rayon). Comfortable and durable. Contemporary fit. Lightweight.

DAVID AND GOLIATH

55 diggs popular.info

Ostensibly, these actions were done to save small investors from themselves. But is that what's really going on? Or do Wall Street titans just not like it when regular people use tactics normally reserved for "experts" to make money?

LET'S PLAY A GAMESTOP

1,166 diggs cnn.com

Millions are now discovering the Reddit forum WallStreetBets for the first time, but this chaotic, meme-filled forum has been building momentum throughout the pandemic. Here's how WallStreetBets grew into an unprecedented force, capable of beating Wall Street at its own game.

