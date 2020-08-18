Guy Plays 'Country Roads' In Minor Key, And It Sounds Depressing As Hell
West Virginia doesn't sound like almost heaven in this rendition.
There are some, uh, unanticipated side effects.
McDonald's clown mascot became a global icon in the 70s and was a beloved friendly clown. But in 2016, the absurd "killer clown" phenomenon put a dent in his legacy.
Kurt Hughes, puzzled by the design of the Apollo lunar landers, built one, both as proof of concept and as a very personal vacation pad, for himself.
Isaac Haxton made an epic bluff against Ryan Daut during the 2007 PokerStars Caribbean Adventure.
It's hard to make an ad about fibre internet engrossing, but if New Zealand telecommunications company Chorus succeeded.
Yes, jury duty sucks, but that's not the biggest problem that plagues the jury system, a system that has a severe under-representation issue when it comes to black people and Latinx.
YouTubers Myka and James Stauffer shared every step of their parenting journey. Except the last.
You wouldn't have seen this in Utica, no. It's an Albany show.
We've seen horror, and it looks something like this.
Prince Andrew has been something of a punchline for much of his adult life.
It's cool. But also weird. Which is sort of fitting for the late Man in Black.
Teletubbies jostling around to the Sacrificial Dance from Igor Stravinsky's 'The Rite Of Spring' is the cognitive dissonance you need to see today.
In 2017, the Times dissolved its copy desk, possibly permitting more typos to slip through. Meet the anonymous lawyer who's correcting the paper of record one untactful tweet at a time.
Investigate, complain and maybe sue.
Almost every kid is obsessed with dinosaurs growing up, but not everyone gets surprised with a dinosaur mural by their father.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama headlined Monday's Democratic National Convention with a blistering attack on Donald Trump.
The central Chinese city of Wuhan appears to have moved on from the virus, as thousands of revelers gathered in an open air water park for an electronic music festival — without any masks or social distancing measures in sight.
The number of COVID-19 deaths per million people tells a different story than countries' overall death toll from the virus.
If new calculations about the remnants of sunlike stars are correct, everything will end with a series of bangs and then a whimper.
Nandi Bushell challenges Dave Grohl to a drum off with an extraordinary performance of "Everlong."
When I imagine the worst-case scenario for Raffi and the fall, I see the kind of operatic tantrum that leaves the apartment trashed and everyone's nerves shot, like what happened daily last spring.
Mammalogist Erin at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California challenged the sea lions to see who could give the loudest bark on TikTok and they did not disappoint.
Cake artist Shelby Bower first primed her canvas — a three-tier wedding cake — with a black background and later using edible paints recreated an iconic Bob Ross painting on a wedding cake.
This custom-made, 18,000lb truck was actually made from two trucks.
Inside the struggle to train a mostly white, unpaid tour guide corps to talk about race.
Inside the chaotic, desperate, last-minute Trump 2020 reboot.
"What did I tell about trying to play with humans? It's not allowed."
I have gone through the five stages of grief, in varying degrees, with every rejection — denial, anger, indifference, acceptance and moving on. And still I have persisted, despite a heaviness consistently weighing on me.
Mental health care is pricey and inaccessible. Online astrology is rising to take its place.
Revisiting Alan J. Pakula's "Klute," "All the President's Men" and "The Parallax View."
Work is chaos and the ills of capitalism are grinding us all in this music video for Bronson's "Keep Moving."
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
It would be somewhere between super bad and sublimely screwed.
Rugby players Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe know how to use their agility to their advantage.
We find that a majority of MLB lefties could not survive in the majors if they threw right-handed.
Wearing a mask is the easiest way to help minimize the spread of coronavirus. Some have resisted, however, which inspired Allen Pan to invent a gun that quickly shoots a mask on to the face of those not taking this whole thing seriously.
Sometimes a fortuitously-placed plastic basket can save your life.
Vastly extended life spans would bring dazzling opportunities — and daunting risks.
A look at the underbelly of the world many powerful men pass through.
The mysterious Dyatlov Pass Incident continues to stymie and fascinate conspiracy theorists, 57 years later.
It was booed at Cannes and received lukewarm reviews but there remains something compelling about its lurid extremities.
The US is one of the few countries in the world that uses the imperial system of measurement, but which is better: imperial or metric?
SU Kappa Alpha brothers believe they were disciplined for the content of a social media post; the national organization says they violated protocol.
The panic over the US Postal Service is legitimate, but here's the good news: it's not that risky to cast a ballot by hand.
25 Bond movie themes were incorporated into this cover of "Skyfall," but can you spot the one who wasn't?
Dan Webb, the Cook County special prosecutor, also said an investigation didn't find evidence that warranted any criminal charges against State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx or her colleagues.
The cross-shaped vehicle was spotted off the right side of the president's plane.
Cardi B and Joe Biden discuss the effect of COVID-19, police brutality and what's in store for the 2020 election.
