Programmer With A Wicked Sense Of Humor Creates Cheating Software That Backfires On Video Game Cheaters
Don't hate the game, hate the player.
Don't hate the game, hate the player.
Despite being in his 50s, Tony Hawk still can catch mad air.
Andrew Finley spent four months on this 36-second clip that looks like an outtake from "Guardians of the Galaxy."
Today's history lesson: How did cereals become so sugary?
Luckily, everybody in the house was able to evacuate safely.
Horror film director David F. Sandberg explains all the things you can do in movies with a simple cutting.
Some dogs are deep in sleep at 1:00 AM. Not this dog.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The new National Geographic special "Bin Laden's Hard Drive" analyzes the porn collection found in the slain terrorist's compound — and presents a curious theory about the XXX stash.
It seems like in the past few years the only movies Hollywood has churned out are remakes or sequels, but just how accurate is this popular conception that Hollywood movies are getting less creative?
Sometimes the best nuggets of wisdom come from your children.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Don't hate the game, hate the player.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
In our current epoch of human history, when populations of major cities swell into the tens of millions, an urban center of 30,000 people doesn't seem very impressive. 1,000 years ago, a city that size was larger than London or Paris, and sat atop what is now East St. Louis.
Just because a vault has "Fort Knox" labeled on it doesn't mean it's secure.
Now that there's no longer any way to treat my cancer, I've been reflecting on what I want others to know about life and death.
Echo Dots are 40 percent off, Fire TV Sticks are just 30 bucks and you can save $50 on an Echo Show. If you're already in the Amazon ecosystem, now's a good time to stock up on gear.
Andrew Finley spent four months on this 36-second clip that looks like an outtake from "Guardians of the Galaxy."
I got sick six months ago. Now I can barely make it up the stairs.
Each year, some choose to "disappear" and abandon their lives, jobs, homes and families. In Japan, there are companies that can help those looking to escape into thin air.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"At the time I had my hand on the wheel looking forward and thought the autopilot was misinterpreting the lines […] Then out of the corner of my eye, I saw the truck nearing my car and heard it slamming on and locking up its brakes."
Simple headlines obscure the complex realities of abuse, sex work and the real threats to American children.
It's staggeringly beautiful to watch a baseball travel the hair at 1050 miles per hour.
How does the world's most prestigious cycling race make money? Who sponsors the teams? And how does financing impact the riders' strategy?
California still draws migrants from all over, but many Californians are now leaving, often heading to Oregon, Arizona or Colorado.
This is the only "Jurassic Park" sequel we needed.
The White House's new science adviser says: nothing. The science disagrees.
The El Dorado Fire in Southern California burned through 7,050 acres and was 5 percent contained.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Some people snack while they cook. This kid cooks while snacking.
An investigation into whether chemical sunscreens are bad for you and whether the chemicals can be absorbed into the bloodstream.
There appeared no malice, or intent, but the current men's world number 1's bad habits cost him a place in the US Open this year.
With his seventh Christopher Nolan collaboration hitting theaters (maybe?) soon, let's look back at the beloved British movie icon's career highlights (well, mostly).
During the 1970s and 80s, eight US-backed military dictatorships jointly plotted the cross-border kidnap, torture, rape and murder of hundreds of their political opponents. Now some of the perpetrators are finally facing justice.
Paul Saltzman was 24 when he studied with the Beatles under the Maharishi in Rishikesh, India. His new film, "Meeting The Beatles In India," chronicles the eye-opening experience.
A scary moment was caught on cellphone video at a popular running trail, the Coquitlam Crunch, in British Columbia.
The messages wishing me a gruesome death arrive slowly at first and then all at once.
"People were surprised by how I dressed or that I didn't have a PhD. But all of it is who I am."
Sliding into the long weekend like.
Phone's ringing! Better pick up the banana. Not only is this Bluetooth handset an incredibly funny gift, we legitimately want it for ourselves.
While some people troll scammers as a public service to prevent people from being victimized, others are simply out for laughs.
Thanks to frenetic cinematography, blink-and-you'll-miss-it editing, and a reliance on verbal exposition that's marred by the movie's muffled sound mix, even those who like the film have to admit they have no idea what's going on half the time.
Despite being in his 50s, Tony Hawk still can catch mad air.
How misogyny in online forums turns into real-life violence.
Missed connections, Instagram lovers, and, of course, poop. E. Alex Jung profiles the famously eccentric and endlessly creative writer/actress/filmmaker who you haven't heard from in a while. She's back.
A large group were evacuated from the Mammoth Pool after the Creek Fire engulfed large parts of the area and the surrounding road.
Several missions this year are seeking out life on the red planet. But would we recognize extraterrestrials if we found them?
Urban designer Eran Ben-Joseph charts the evolution of the humble parking lot.
It really depends on what you're looking for but after an overall assessment of what's available, the Craftsman shop vac is a solid option.
Gio Reyna is forging his own way through soccer as a rising star for Borussia Dortmund, but the US playmaker has a big family urging him on, too.
A year after he died, the Angels pitcher's widow and mother open up on his death and how they're coming to terms with what happened and why.
Blake spoke publicly for the first time since a police officer shot him seven times in the back. The 29-year-old says he is in constant pain from the shooting, which doctors fear will leave him paralyzed from the waist down.
Amazon is showering us with discounts on gaming laptops, furniture, smart home gear, office supplies and more.
Isaac Chotiner interviews Kate Manne, philosopher and author of "Entitled: How Male Privilege Hurts Women." They discuss Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump and what differentiates sexism from misogyny.
Don't let the BBC's "Your Home In Their Hands" anywhere near your home.
It's hard to tell which drugs are dangerous and which are revolutionary.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.