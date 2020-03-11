IT Guys Turn On 30 Windows Laptops At Once, Create A Cortana Feedback Hell
Your IT guys were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
If a car can go up a 1-mile hill at 15 MPH, how fast must it go down the hill to average 30 MPH over the course of the trip? Don't ask us.
Cats will always go wherever they want, particularly places they shouldn't be. Some tin foil does the trick, though.
Dr. Rohin Francis explores how accurately "Contagion" predicted COVID-19.
Needless to say, this specially-tuned McLaren is very fast.
In an attempt to prevent tools from being stolen out of their truck, a homeowner devised a clever theft management device.
A cyclist thanked his lucky stars he survived having two motorcycles driving head on in his lane.
Adding lanes for "traffic relief" remains politically popular. But in Houston and Portland, highway expansions are facing an energized — and effective — local resistance.
A happy accident in the laboratory has led to a breakthrough discovery that not only solved a problem that stood for more than half a century, but has major implications for the development of quantum computers and sensors.
The pilum was ideally designed to take down a charging enemy — or at least take their shield away. Here's how.
Cruise ships are producing as much particulate matter as a million cars.
"This is gonna unfold for months to come yet, and that's, I think, what people don't quite yet understand," warns public health expert Michael Osterholm.
The intricate journey of the virus that causes Covid-19.
While this is some seriously rotten luck for the scooterist, at least the oxygen tank hit his scooter rather than his body.
The health and longevity of Americans are correlated to the places that they live, as illustrated in this map of the United States highlighting the counties where Americans have a life expectancy of 80 years or more.
A new website algorithmically generates photos of nude women who don't exist, but why?
Right now, Covid-19 cases seem to be growing exponentially around the world. How long will that last, and how bad could this get?
There's almost always at least one signature spacecraft for any of these space-based sci-fi shows.
Homeownership used to be part of the American dream. Now it's both a dream and a nightmare.
Paris makes our hearts sing, so we simply cannot pass up this Lego set. Featuring the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the Arc de Triomphe and more, this collection of brickified architecture deserves a place of prominence on our shelves.
In the latest #MeToo story to come out of the yoga world, activists are rising up against the spiritual institution that failed them.
Even if you're paying for decent internet, there's always that one corner of the house where Netflix stutters and buffers.
A dramatic crash happened at Citrus County Speedway in Inverness, Florida. Fortunately, injuries were minor.
Atlas Obscura had a page for something called Moose Boulder — until fan Roger Dickey called us on it.
"Video game history doesn't know how to make sense of her except to single her out."
Sitting 1 meter apart, staying away from family, keeping the kids out of school — extraordinary times are requiring extraordinary measures.
Honestly, she deserves the sleep. Let her have this.
"The Daily Show" went back and found the 64 best words President Donald Trump has ever uttered.
Earlier this month, Weinstein was convicted of two of five charges against him: criminal sexual assault for an attack in 2006 on former "Project Runway" production assistant Mimi Haley, and third-degree rape for a 2013 attack on aspiring actress Jessica Mann.
Dr. Bharat Pankhania, a disease expert at Exeter Medical School, answers the most frequently asked questions about the coronavirus.
Hundreds of messages posted on Usenet known as the Markovian Parallax Denigrate continue to flummox internet historians. Here's what we know about them.
The fact is, despite four decades of evolving technology, video conferencing is a sort of low-level magic that still konks out half the time. Here's why.
Fukushima, nine years after a tsunami and nuclear disaster dismantled a community.
For generations, a mythical beast has been said to lurk in the depths of Okanagan Lake. But now a new view on British Columbia's most revered serpent is taking hold.
There's "reality TV" and then there's "the Bachelor's parents telling him and the woman he chose that their relationship is doomed in front of a live studio audience."
Most signs are rectangular. Others are round. But an octagon? You almost never see those. How'd this happen?
E3, America's biggest video game conference, has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns, its organizers announced Wednesday.
Turns out, the Escobar Fold is just a Samsung Galaxy Fold with a gold sticker — and that's not even the strangest part.
China, Italy and other regions have placed aggressive controls on freedom of movement to curb outbreaks. what role transportation plays in spreading the disease in modern megacities? Can these measures be effective?
The legend of Gus Weiss, hero of the Cold War, ends 11 stories below the balcony of his condo at the Watergate complex in Washington, DC, on November 25, 2003. A broken corpse on the sidewalk.
While campaigning in Michigan, presidential hopeful Joe Biden had a heated exchange with a voter over guns.
Coronavirus is totally new to us, and there are still a lot of questions to answer. At what point should you go to a clinic or ask for testing? When do you need to self-quarantine, and for how long? Who needs to be in a hospital, and who can ride things out at home?
The recent stock market sell-off is especially scary when you have no idea what you're doing.
This may be the Platonic Ideal of an internet cat video.
The former vice president handily defeated Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in Michigan's primary — where Sanders won in 2016 — as well as Idaho, Mississippi and Missouri.
The Angels' 25-year-old superstar can finally resume his quest to dominate the game from the mound and the batter's box.
I expected the garage to contain a bunch of modern vehicles parked nicely in their designated spots, but what we found was very, very different.
Want to know what it's like to manage the world's most dangerous weapons? Ask these women who have their hands on the launch buttons of all of the United States' nuclear weapons.
