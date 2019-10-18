Recommended

STAYING GROUNDED

theweek.com

Boeing’s now-infamous 737 Max was grounded around the world back in March. Assumptions at the time were that the worst-case scenario might keep the planes on the ground for a few months, and cost Boeing around $5 billion. Well, here we are seven months later. The 737 Max remains on the ground, in what is now arguably the biggest crisis ever for the century-old company.

IT JUST DOESN'T QUITE WORK

tidbits.com

By most accounts, the release of iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 Catalina have been troubled, with numerous significant bugs making it past Apple’s internal testing and the public beta phase. Former Apple engineer David Shayer explains the underlying reasons these releases have had so many problems.