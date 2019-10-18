A Corporate Music Explainer: How To Compose With No Soul
This guy breaks down the different types of generic corporate music — and pulls back the curtain on the hilariously predictable formulas they’re based on.
His backyard is ruined and the ants might be dead, but at least his dogs are okay.
Before movies were inundated with CGI, incredible stunts like this one were pulled off with ingenuity and the clever usage of forced perspective.
Cats are pretty smart, right? Turns out, not so much when they’re up against a transparent barrier made of plastic wrap.
For the past 15 years or so, Rudd would play a clip of “Mac and Me” instead of the project he was promoting when he was on O’Brien’s show. The time, however, Rudd decided to do something different.
White bellbirds reach about 125 decibels on average, researchers have found.
Gunnar the Golden Retriever is one smart dog.
The life and times of a stock-car-racing announcer.
Boeing’s now-infamous 737 Max was grounded around the world back in March. Assumptions at the time were that the worst-case scenario might keep the planes on the ground for a few months, and cost Boeing around $5 billion. Well, here we are seven months later. The 737 Max remains on the ground, in what is now arguably the biggest crisis ever for the century-old company.
During his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, Zuckerberg struggled to answer many questions.
Red Bull Leipzig met Zenit St. Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday and left with a victory, thanks to this absolute stunner from Marcel Sabitzer.
A HuffPost investigation found that the military routinely ignores domestic violence by service members, with devastating consequences.
Perfect for the anti-aviary (or bird fanatic with a sense of humor), this snarky illustrated handbook is equal parts profane, funny, and — let’s face it — true.
Buzz the sheep dog ain’t afraid of a charging sheep.
The frightening trend of parents going through extreme (and often illegal) means to get their kids into the most elite schools in the country.
Making too much of those who achieve success early can make it seem that the rest of us are destined to be also-rans for the rest of our lives.
Bathroom stall doors don’t go all the way down to the floors of public restrooms. This has left many feeling uncomfortable but it is designed that way for several important reasons.
The incident, involving a Muslim man and two family members, saw CBP stretch the law “beyond recognition,” said a civil liberties attorney.
“We’re building a beautiful wall — a big one that really works.”
Not only can rats can learn to drive tiny cars around an arena in exchange for food, but their hormone levels suggest they find driving relaxing.
The most popular websites on the internet have evolved considerably over the past 23 years.
Robert Eggers's debut feature 'The Witch' ends with a demonic goat asking, "Wouldst thou like to live deliciously?" His new film, 'The Lighthouse,' answers that question with a resounding "no."
Waste-to-energy is a broad term whose umbrella covers a number of technologies — each of which, depending on whom you talk to, has its own drawbacks and potential.
GOP lawmakers stormed the impeachment proceedings this morning, protesting the fact that they were taking place behind closed doors.
To assess the deal, you have to look at its components.
When Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy last month, the fast fashion chain described its history in documents that read, at times, like a pitch for a memoir or a Netflix special.
Steven Pinto and Daniel Paniagua of Studio Neuro — which helps people with disabilities enjoy things many people take for granted — helped built this skateboarding rig for a boy named John. His mom helped him enjoy skateboarding for the first time.
Since “Joker” is more of an intimate character study rather than a CGI spectacle, Warner Bros. was able to control costs in addition to raking in cash.
Something is growing inside that fruit fly in your kitchen.
Doctors have now treated several patients with CAR-T, the new cancer gene therapy — but have also had to scramble to manage side effects.
Teens came together in 2009 to celebrate the new operating system
Proponents of high frame rates believe that it provides clearer, smoother, more realistic images onscreen. Too bad the tech ended up killing Will Smith’s movie.
Young adults are turning into plant parents as a manifestation of deep mourning over the planet they are inheriting
If you’re a frugal flyer who doesn’t mind paying less for no checked bags (or sitting in the middle seat), it’s a great deal.
Leggings could never.
Edison’s public image has taken plenty of hits in the last few decades. Can a more complex view of his life redeem his polarizing reputation?
Esquire runs down the 20 best films and shows from Stephen King with “Carrie,” “It,” “The Shining,” “Castle Rock,” and more.
“Rome, Forum, Boeufs.”
Venture capital subsidizes unprofitable businesses like WeWork and Uber. Society pays the price.
How a covert US Army intelligence unit canvassed war-torn Europe, capturing intelligence with incalculable strategic value.
The government has cancelled its planned age checks on porn websites. But was it always inevitable?
The watch-collecting Illuminati gathered in New York this weekend to share their collections — and quite possibly influence the entire watch market.
Yes, you read that right.
It’s the spider’s bathroom now. Go find your own.
After a decade of glory for the genre, one man—flanked by a cadre of immature but well-meaning apostles—rose above the rest as blockbuster comedy made one last gasp.
By most accounts, the release of iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 Catalina have been troubled, with numerous significant bugs making it past Apple’s internal testing and the public beta phase. Former Apple engineer David Shayer explains the underlying reasons these releases have had so many problems.
Good for this guy but please just tell us when it’s over.
Hundreds of pages of documents obtained by Motherboard show how Facebook is using the Menlo Park Police Department to reshape the city.
It’s not hard to recognize the logos from brands like Lego, BMW, and Spotify. Drawing those logos by memory, however, is a different beast entirely.
His coworkers followed proper prank etiquette, which is to capture the whole thing on camera.