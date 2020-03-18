Coronavirus Canceled A California High School's Choir Performance — So They Streamed A Performance Together
The Chino Hills High School Chamber Singers didn't let social distancing stop them from performing their concert.
The Chino Hills High School Chamber Singers didn't let social distancing stop them from performing their concert.
Now seems like as good a time as any to relax to Carl Sagan's dulcet tones and learn some cool stuff.
Stella loves to disappear inside this giant pile of leaves.
Gabriela Bee performs a medley of pop songs that use the same four chords.
This is… a completely voluntary sporting activity? Different (axe) strokes for different folks.
What would happen if you took the 2019 psychological horror film and gave it the "SpongeBob" aesthetic?
This dog owner set up a water bottle maze for their two pups. Watch the way they both handled it.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
If you think that by stocking up your pantries you have absolved yourself from the responsibility of preparing for this virus, you are mistaken. This is a crisis like none before.
We weren't supposed to be on that flight. We weren't supposed to be leaving that day or from that city, on that airline or on that plane.
A lot can change in a week — particularly the mindsets of Fox News hosts.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"We're not at risk of dying, necessarily."
It could destroy norovirus, MRSA, virulent strains of E. Coli , and coronaviruses — including the novel strain currently causing the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the university told my wife about the sexual-harassment complaints against her, we knew they weren't true. We had no idea how strange the truth really was.
Gabriela Bee performs a medley of pop songs that use the same four chords.
The greatest quarterback of all time is going to... Tampa Bay? It may seem like an odd marriage at first, but a deeper look at the details shows this union makes plenty of sense for both sides.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
When the police officer realizes he's been filmed, he panics and rushes towards the woman filming.
Stop just getting by with standard Mac software and upgrade with The 2020 Mac Productivity Essentials Bundle. With nine top productivity and security apps, this bundle will help you work smarter for just $26.99.
A rafting trip through the Grand Canyon meant no access to the news — and a new reality when the trip ended.
The brand new "Animal Crossing" for the Switch will be playable at the stroke of midnight eastern time on March 20th, so pre-load the digital version right now, and have it ready to go.
Now seems like as good a time as any to relax to Carl Sagan's dulcet tones and learn some cool stuff.
It can be tempting to read every single coronavirus story being published right now, but too much information can be overwhelming.
A compilation of the mishaps on this road-turned-obstacle course in East Conway, New Hampshire.
Though the US health care system is projected to be overwhelmed by an influx of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, the pressure on hospitals will vary dramatically across the country.
If we fail to help them immediately, their crisis will be the entire economy's crisis.
"You," in this case, being a mannequin because it is really not advisable for a living, breathing human to do this.
The movie, called "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" or "The Big-Hearted Will Take Away the Bride" in English, has been running in a Mumbai cinema for over two-decades. The reason? It's one of India's favorite love-dramas.
They made a fortune over the past decade. Now they're demanding $50 billion to stay in business.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A conversation with a doctor on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.
The Chino Hills High School Chamber Singers didn't let social distancing stop them from performing their concert.
What happens when a major section of machinery that is supposed to run perpetually suddenly grinds to a halt? We are about to find out.
"Even if everybody gets it, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?"
Here's what people are doing everywhere from China to Sicily to get through coronavirus lockdowns.
This is upsetting.
Social distancing is here to stay for much more than a few weeks. It will upend our way of life, in some ways forever.
"It's the first time in history we've seen something like this" — A satellite that detects pollution from human activity shows how the coronavirus is shutting down whole countries.
This camera man drew one curious cassowary's attention and he slowly realized he needed to get out of there.
Amazon is suspending all shipments other than medical supplies, household staples and other high-demand products to its warehouses until April 5.
The cathedral, laid bare to inspection by the fire, is yielding clues to the mysteries of its medieval past.
There's normal flying, and then there's magic like this.
Brady didn't say where he'll sign… just that it won't be in New England.
"I thought I'd be getting fat-ass tips. I'm not getting fat-ass tips."
River the dog needs a few seconds to double-check the identity of the human, and then they're all in.
Ten years ago, Sabrina Ionescu hadn't yet turned the basketball world on its head. Her name hadn't yet become synonymous with the term "triple-double." She hadn't yet rewritten the standard for her peers while inspiring the generation to come.
We asked the world's leading water sommelier why even coronavirus quarantine hoarders won't touch Dasani water.
Microsoft demoed the capabilities of its Xbox Series X (due in late 2020) yesterday, and it is really frickin' fast.
After years of committed action, neither city recorded a single pedestrian fatality in 2019.
"I deeply value doing things for the greater good, but so many people in my life seem not to. I don't know how to go forward with these relationships."
What would happen if you took the 2019 psychological horror film and gave it the "SpongeBob" aesthetic?
"The uncertainty around all of these numbers is much greater than normal."
In keeping with the quarantine trend of giving penguins free rein to roam around their aquariums, the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town, South Africa has let its penguins venture down some stairs.
If you've been sleeping on Claire Saffitz and Bon Appétit's "Gourmet Makes" series on YouTube, now seems like a good time to get started.
During the coronavirus crisis we can all expect "cloud beers," digital workout sessions and new creativity in the streaming space.
Inside the surreal and lucrative two-sided marketplace of mediocre famous people.
This dog owner set up a water bottle maze for their two pups. Watch the way they both handled it.