This Corgi Was Taught How To Use This Voice-Activated Button To Ask For Treats And Now He Won't Shut Up
We would hate-watch a whole movie of this.
KleinVision pulled off the much hyped innovation that has alluded so many people, a working flying car.
The couch is only big enough for one of us.
Jennifer George set up a hidden camera outside this water fountain in Vista, California and discovered a wonderful mix of wildlife drinking from it.
When traveling, only carry the bear necessities.
Bernie Sanders predicted pretty much exactly what President Trump would do if the election was in doubt.
Here are the latest results from the 2020 Presidential, Senate, House and state governors races.
Because this week has had us all on edge about the election, which is still not over, this week's best tweets are about precisely that. Enjoy?
Michael Kosta, a correspondent for "The Daily Show," did a brilliant play-by-play parody of CNN's frenzied reporting style this election.
Kanye West qualified for ballot access in 12 states and received over 60,000 votes in total. Here are the states that turned out the most for him.
You may get your Amazon order in a Super Mario-themed box even if the item inside isn't even remotely connected to Nintendo or gaming in general.
This is just one unlucky trajectory.
See the outstanding estimated vote to be counted in the 2020 presidential election.
While the media industry at large is facing great uncertainty, The Hard Times is thriving.
Nick von Rupp and João Guedes were involved in one of the "scariest moments" they've experienced on a wave. Fortunately, they both were fine.
For the Cut's November 2020 cover story, Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz interviews comedian and writer Mitra Jouhari — an overachieving perfectionist who loves playing the idiot.
Transforming the nature of comedy and animation to create perhaps the most successful TV show of all time isn't quite as glamorous or exciting as you might imagine.
The less virus that enters the body, the easier it is to fight it. Johnny Harris gives a detailed explainer of how masks protect us in ways many people don't fully understand.
The mega-church leader was once a close spiritual advisor to Justin Bieber.
"It is colder than a 3-day-old casserole."
There's perhaps no clearer sign of the oil industry's currently unraveling business model of destroying the planet for profit than Shell get its ass dragged straight to hell on Monday after trying to start an #energydebate on Twitter.
You're sure to recognize these everyday words and phrases that clutter our texts, emails and chats. A communications consultant urges you to toss them out.
A mesmerizing 10,000-shot video captures the dramatic life cycles of several species
A day after November 7, 2000, no one quite knew what was coming.
For all the aging or now irrelevant clichés of what it means to be an American or to live in America, one has remained largely true throughout the decades. The American Dream, for many people, means owning their own home. But even that apple pie of cultural standards is beginning to change.
Everything about this interaction is almost too accurate.
What's street-side dining going to be like in an uninsulated plywood structure with a bunch of propane heat lamps burning?
The team at Garage 54 has lofty ambitions.
The definition of "later" is one that's up for interpretation.
One of the most devastating weapons ever invented was not the atomic bomb but napalm, the incendiary agent that was used extensively against German and Japanese cities during the Second World War.
Gotta blame it on the juice.
The Porsche Boxster isn't the most-loved car from Stuttgart. But here's the history of how the 1993 Boxster Concept, or 986, changed the German marque.
If it's a long walk to public transit, you're going to want one of these hand warmers. Trust us.
Someone is not pleased that their dinner has been reduced.
Every November, hundreds if not thousands of the birds of prey gather in Haines, Alaska, to feast on salmon.
It's not easy to find silence in the modern world. One of these is in the temperate rainforest along the Hoh River in Olympic National Park.
YouTuber Burls Art built an infinity mirror guitar from scratch, and boy, is it a thing of beauty.
A tribute to the cartoon short "Rebel Rabbit" — a truly unhinged episode of "Looney Tunes."
It's not yet clear if a hacker made off with a gigantic payday, or if the wallet's secretive and long-dormant owner just came out of retirement.
Lena Danya started working on a large painting of water in March of 2018. Here's a time-lapse of how she completed the painting after two years.
A previously hidden figure of the spy world is finally being recognised in a new film. It's one of several recent movies about real women and resistance, says Caryn James.
The votes don't count themselves.
They made your bed, now lie in it.
Before I set off, a friend asked me a question I really wish he hadn't: "On what universal conundrum are you hoping to receive enlightenment on this great journey?" I was hoping for a bit of escapism, but I'd been set on a path of constant internal debate. Why am I doing this? What is my purpose?
The Netflix show about a female chess prodigy in the 1950s and '60s is one of the best screen adaptations of the game yet. But there are a few wrong moves.
Whoever said parents don't have favorites is lying.
By today's standards, people in the Middle Ages had potty mouths. But researchers say the act of swearing has actually changed a lot over the years.
Hoverboards, Pepsi Perfect, Mr. Fusion: we watched "Back to the Future II," took very close notes, and ranked all the "future" tech available in the film's version of 2015.
Now why would you do that?
Google's branding defies logic.
In praise of the numbers guy who never oversells, and apparently never sleeps.
Here's a ray of sunshine to light up your day.