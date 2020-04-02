Corgi Realizes A Rock Is A Turtle And Has Its World Rocked
Turbo the corgi learned about the existence of turtles in the most shocking way.
Turbo the corgi learned about the existence of turtles in the most shocking way.
Daniel Estrem brings a rock and roll classic to the Renaissance era.
"The 'rona is spreading / This sh*t is no joke / The way you can fight it is simple my friends / Just stay the f**k at home."
Finnegan, who lives at the SAVEAFOX Rescue, a not-for-profit fox shelter in Faribault, Minnesota, wants someone to keep him company.
Donato Sansone's "Concatenation" is like nothing we've ever seen before, and it's brilliant.
Fable the raven is extraordinarily chatty.
The coronavirus has left millions of people in limbo. Experts believe it will be weeks or months before things get back to normal. How will we know it's safe to go on with our lives again?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Here's the difficult part: There is no right answer. But here's the simple part: Right answers are not what epidemiological models are for.
The overwhelming feeling of New York City in the pandemic is, for me, the fact of our aloneness. There is no doctor to see, no tests to confirm what we already know.
Dr. Rishi Desai — a former CDC epidemiologist — appeared on Martha MacCallum's nightly Fox News show to discuss the US's coronavirus response and well, this is how you end an interview.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Turbo the corgi learned about the existence of turtles in the most shocking way.
Travel patterns, based on anonymous cellphone data from 15 million people, suggests people living in Florida and the southeast have resisted calls to stay home.
This account, which includes many previously unreported details, is based on extensive conversations with more than half a dozen Bird employees at all levels of the company who were laid off.
Two full-grown tigers were caught on camera in central India fighting over territory according to a post by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister spoke to us about the Netflix documentary series "Tiger King," Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Don Lewis and the open murder case.
More young people in the South seem to be dying from COVID-19. Why?
It's information that has been known for at least weeks — even months — but according to Kemp, "we didn't know that until the last 24 hours."
Here's how the number of people killed by COVID-19 has changed from March 1 to March 31 and how that compares with the average numbers of the top 15 leading causes of death in the US.
Motor down just one dirt road, and you'll begin to collect moments that are unique to this part of the South we call the Ozark Hills.
Everybody knows Microsoft Excel, but few people really know Excel. In this ten-course bundle, you'll learn advanced functions and formulas, automation, and more. Get it for $49.99 today.
Every dog has its day, but it's apparently not today for this poor husky.
In their own words, workers across the country who have no choice but to confront the pandemic describe life in a changed world.
We've seen videos that captured the murmuration of birds before, but never something as beautiful like this.
Billy Barr has living alone in a cabin in a Colorado mountain ghost town for almost 50 years. He offers advice on how to find and maintain happiness in isolation.
Sure, maps tell us where we are, but they can show us so much more. Every single shelf should have a copy of this hardcover book filled with gorgeous illustrated maps.
While COVID-19 has similar symptoms to the seasonal flu, it's higher R0 makes it significantly more contagious and dangerous.
Wildlife photographer Michael Mauro captured a bear in Denali National Park making a considerate adjustment to a traffic cone.
Filings started rising in March as couples emerged from quarantine.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This feels like something straight out of "The Office."
Instagram influencers from Naomi Davis to Arielle Charnas are ignoring orders to shelter in place, putting themselves and others at risk.
Peaches has the time of her life playing in the tub, but seems to have run out of space.
He's been a Beverly Hills rich kid, a teen on the run with his drug-kingpin dad and a homeless father scraping to get by. Next stop for Blair Cobbs: world champion boxer.
We talked to him, and the clip might be a bit less spontaneous than advertised.
Meghan Markle starred in a not-terrible Hallmark Channel film, called "The Dater's Handbook." Vulture recommends watching it while in quarantine.
Each time you think the bus is going to turn off the side of the road and end its rampage, it swings back into the middle of the busy highway.
First-time claims for unemployment insurance were expected to total 3.1 million, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones.
Chances are, your home internet is under a lot more strain than normal at the moment: With schools and workplaces temporarily closing all across the globe, you might well be fighting with your family or your housemates for any available bandwidth. If you want to limit buffering and maximize speeds, we've got a few tips to consider.
It's like something out of a sci-fi movie with an invisible villain.
Other countries on lockdown will be watching for a resurgence of infections in Hubei province now that travel restrictions are lifting.
Shows like "The Challenge" and "Jersey Shore" have been network staples for well over a decade, begging the question of who, exactly, they're targeting.
We've all been this amorphic pink horse in this relatable short by AJ Jefferies.
China's flashiest global brand has a 77% share of America's consumer drone sales. It also has to deal with coronavirus, the trade war, a $150 million fraud scandal, and skeptics in the US and Chinese governments.
Upwards of 1,000 people died in Butte of the flu from 1918-19, nearly a third of all the flu deaths in the state. You can see their graves, but they don't explain why Butte was so badly affected. To put it simply, the city, a sprawling tribute to America's potential that prided itself on running mines, bars and brothels 24 hours a day, wouldn't heed all the warnings to close everything down.
"The 'rona is spreading / This sh*t is no joke / The way you can fight it is simple my friends / Just stay the f**k at home."
Until we have a vaccine, we are barreling towards economic catastrophe.
The problem of fannishness is every oral history of something I liked feels painful because it doesn't result in my perfect eternal union with the thing I liked, people who made it and everyone else.
An analysis of how "Shrek" was so successful at being an unabashed dunk on the Disney Princess industrial complex.
Can attitude help save the planet? A frightened climate reporter meets an ex-basketball player with a serious game plan.
The nature of the worldwide lockdowns has us all looking out of our windows significantly more, searching for something or someone to uplift, inform or entertain us.
Daniel Estrem brings a rock and roll classic to the Renaissance era.
In rebuilding a broken world, we will have the chance to choose a less hurried life.
"Pandemic control measures work in dense cities just as they do in rural areas (which are not remotely immune to viral epidemics), and Cuomo was inexcusably lax in setting them up."
You know a mashup is good when it makes you forget about the original melody of the song "Hey There Delilah."
A list of 101 places to donate masks, medical supplies, blood and money during the coronavirus pandemic. Also included are places to donate to help fight hunger, support vulnerable communities, uplift workers and protect abortion.
Fable the raven is extraordinarily chatty.