Cat Begs Corgi To Let It In The House, Corgi Could Not Care Less
"Sorry, mate, can't help you here because I don't want to."
"Sorry, mate, can't help you here because I don't want to."
A woman in Auckland, New Zealand designed an ecologically friendly tiny house with plants galore.
This woman at the San Fernando Valley Trader Joe's was not happy at the mandatory mask rule inside the store.
How many balloons can you fit inside each other and do all of them burst at once? Now you know.
Pizza and arcade games? How could they go wrong? YouTuber Company Man explores the rise and fall of the bankrupt rodent-themed restaurant.
The comedienne mocks Trump's meandering answer when the Fox News host asked his top priorities if elected to a second term.
Kai built this Kermit the Frog puppet from scratch and positively nails his trademark voice.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Immediately after 9/11, humorists struggled with what many called "the death of irony." Then The Onion returned and showed everyone the way.
Imagine if the National Transportation Safety Board investigated America's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
An eye for an eye, a stomp on the ceiling for a stomp on the floor.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
In a Fox interview, Trump mistakenly identified a statue in his office as Teddy Roosevelt while claiming in other parts of the interview that some protestors have no idea of the history of the statues they're taking down.
Inside the unrest at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
"Sorry, mate, can't help you here because I don't want to."
That's four times more when compared to the same period last year.
The protesters marching through St. Louis on Sunday evening were armed only with posters and chants, all meant to put pressure on Mayor Lyda Krewson to redirect city funds away from law enforcement.
Yukita thinks this robot vacuum wants to play with her.
Water remains the weirdest liquid on the planet, and the more we study it, the more confounding it remains.
The failure to stage the tracing workforce harks back to U.S. officials' inability to build up adequate testing in the early days of the pandemic.
Keep the bugs at bay on all of your camping trips this summer with this 3-in-1 Waterproof Bug Zapper Lantern. Light your way, zap mosquitos, and illuminate the campsite with one device. It's $55 off at $24.99 now.
These sloth bears, long used for the entertainment of humans, have been rescued and enjoying life at WildlifeSOS in Agra, India.
America has thrived despite a long history of ignorant voters making questionable decisions and unqualified elected officials implementing abysmal policies.
Twitter user @phi6 and his 4-year-old son reimagined the classic video game using stop motion, a fridge, and a whole lot of magnets.
Growing up, police dramas were my favorite genre to watch. But the stories they told were always at odds with the world that I lived in.
We absolutely loved the N64 and Gamecube installments in the "Paper Mario" series, and this legitimately seems like that old magic might finally be back! Pre-order now, and have it ready to go at launch.
Caffenol is a photographic alternative process done by mixing coffee and vitamin C. Here's a way you can do it yourself.
The movie is, by Cameron Crowe's own admission, based on actual things that happened to him. Two decades later, it feels like his biggest fantasy.
Apocalypse porn and world-ending sex fantasies have a decades-long history that illuminates how we cope with desire in crisis.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Atlas loves to workout with his owner Milly.
As the coronavirus keeps spreading, employers are convinced remote work has a bright future. Decades of setbacks suggest otherwise.
How many balloons can you fit inside each other and do all of them burst at once? Now you know.
The patient known as RFS looks at a number, but all he sees is "spaghetti." Experts have dubbed his number confusion "digit metamorphopsia," and hope his condition could lead to a better understanding of human perception.
100 days working on COVID-19 and lessons learned to prepare us for the next spike and future pandemics
Epic Symphonic Rock takes a trip down memory lane in this commanding performance of the suite to the classic Nintendo game.
Although scientists dispute its legend, the minuscule Carcross Desert in Canada is a world wonder by any measure.
The band formerly known as the Dixie Chicks has changed its name in light of the growing rejection of racist symbols and phrases. What's behind this one?
The iconic designer, artist and author explains his process and shares a glimpse of his studio to the world.
I thought I needed to be better at being feminine — to be better at seeming straight. Jamie Babbit's cult classic, turning 20 this year, helped me see that queer people don't need to be fixed.
Under pressure by anti-abortion activists ― including a board of health member ― the state health department became a weapon in the war against abortion.
Simone Giertz proves once again why she's one of the most creative tech artisans on YouTube.
2020 continues to surprise, amaze and horrify, but at least we've got a bunch of video games coming out.
Domestic-violence rates spiked during the COVID-19 crisis. Batterer-intervention programs are one of the few resources that remained relatively intact during lockdown.
YouTuber SmarterEveryDay records different types of weed eater cutters, at 100 frames per second, to see the miniscule differences between them.
Three out of four Americans without reliable high-speed internet access live in urban areas. Most haven't connected because they can't afford it.
There are more than 44,000 indirect consequences of a criminal conviction.
"Space: A Skate Odyssey" is a radical melange of skateboarding and retro archival footage.
A nine-member commission will be appointed to develop a new state flag design that must be approved by voters on the November 2020 ballot.
David A. Andelman writes that as a 75-year-old with chronic asthma, he has reached the disturbing conclusion that it may be years before he can return to his New York City apartment or visit his family in Paris.
This jackapoo was caught wearing a pair of dentures stolen from a drawer.
How the New York City Police Department weaponized a curfew against protesters and residents.
In the 1980s, the Sunset Strip in LA was the capital of the glam rock scene, a depraved playground of drugs and music. That LA is now gone.
A Twitter used pointed out that certain calculators mimic the tones used in railway melodies, so they recreated them using an array of number crunchers.
After a poorly-attended Trump rally, older liberals are celebrating online movements that they don't really understand.
To be running a profitable business one minute and have less than $1,000 in your checking account the next — it's like, what's the point? It's out of my control.
Why her new novel, "Death in Her Hands," strives to be gross.