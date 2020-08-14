Cop Rescues Man In Wheelchair Trapped On Train Tracks Seconds Before Being Hit
A California police officer pulled a man trapped on train tracks to safety just before a locomotive barreled into him in extraordinary footage caught on camera.
If money was no object, this mansion in Vail, Colorado would be the perfect quarantine getaway.
You might think 2020 has been pretty bad, but the years 536 A.D. and 1492 were also pretty miserable.
Huffington Post's White House correspondent SV Dáte took the president by surprise when he asked "Mr President, after three and a half years, do you regret at all, all the lying you've done to the American people?"
It's been 10 years since "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World" was released and it's fun to look back at the original audition tapes for Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin.
Here's the moment the famous Grain Elevator in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan came crashing down.
Tom Holland stars as a troubled young man in Netflix's film adaptation of the acclaimed novel. "The Devil All The Time" comes to Netflix on September 16.
The summer program for patriotic teen boys — the subject of an outstanding new documentary — is where I realized what kind of man I never wanted to be.
This week, we've got Kylie Jenner's cameo in the "WAP" music video, Robert Pattinson in the kitchen, "you've changed" and "In the Air Tonight."
This TikTok has everything we want in a video: a naughty dog, a beach and explosive diarrhea.
Five employees at a Texas real estate company told us what it's like working for a right-wing conspiracy theorist boss who lashes out if they try to wear masks.
How a shift toward logo modernization in the 1960s ushered in an era of rubber-stamp designs.
If you can't beat 'em, surprise the heck out of 'em.
What anti-maskers are thinking during the COVID-19 pandemic — and why it matters to listen.
TikTok might not be winning over President Trump, but it sure beats its Instagram copycat for making and sharing short videos.
The "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer can breathe soul into any song he comes across, and brings us all comfort through these difficult times with an emotional cover of "Titanium."
On April 22, 1981, an Ohio teenager named Randy Kobman skipped school to go to Riverfront Stadium to see the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves. He nearly didn't make it out alive.
Both awkward and heart-wrenching at the same time.
Death hoaxes about the celebrity podcaster are a curious constant among his fans.
Pam Onnen has an extraordinary ability to spell words backwards. S-d-r-a-w-k-c-a-b.
The name Terry accounts for >338,000 men and went in and out of vogue at much the same time as Karen.
Across England, the most successful businesses in world football grow ever richer — while long-established community clubs from Bury to Bolton and Wigan slowly die in their shadows. Big capitalists are transforming the sport we love for the worse.
You can't be too extra as an extra.
A database of deaths compiled by KHN and The Guardian includes a significant minority under 30, leaving shattered dreams and devastated families.
Netflix wanted an extended, cinematic version of their iconic 'ta-dum' sound — and Hans Zimmer obliged.
"It was super easy actually," he says, "which was the scary part."
Chess Grandmaster Hammer brags that he will "humiliate" his opponent Master Kingscrusher. But he speaks way too soon.
"It's like saying the word 'trillion' almost a hundred times."
Goodbyes are for suckers.
Polished, soft-spoken and a self-styled moderate, Jared Kushner has become his father-in-law's most dangerous enabler.
"As time passed I saw it as more of a funny situation... I guess I can laugh about it now."
A group of ecologists and biologists say the world's ticks, leeches, and tapeworms need love and conservation, too. Now they've got a 12-point plan.
Behind the friendship was a more complicated relationship, which now drives the former vice president to prove his partner wrong.
A team of spelunkers explore the Hell Hole in Wilder Ranch State Park in Santa Cruz and get a serious case of arachnophobia.
In cities around the world, construction covers depicting the historic building underneath abound. And they're a lot harder to make than you'd think.
And all your other most pressing questions for adult film legend Tasha Reign.
Fornite has been banned from both the Apple and Google app stores. But what does 1984 have to do with it?
A woman who comes from a family with dynastic wealth explains what it really feels like to profit from a profoundly unfair system.
A playful seal gave a show to onlookers in Melbourne, Australia.
An editing battle got ugly this week — and it's a sign of what's to come.
The presence of videos and images altered with artificial intelligence are nearly doubling every six months. But the problem might be more than meets the eye.
A homeowner in Lake Tahoe heard some noises coming from their backyard and had the most delightful surprise.
New emails detail drained ponds, salvaged fish and a tense relationship with the Department of Homeland Security.
"Being John Malkovich" — the brainchild of writer Charlie Kaufman and director Spike Jonze — is still one of the great modern American films. However, what it meant to me at the time of release is not what it means to me now.
Access to organ transplants is harder than ever in the United States. How did it get this bad?
Travis Kalanick is throwing (outdoor) parties, private-jet owners are hopping from safe zone to safe zone, and dinner party hosts are administering 15-minute COVID-19 rapid tests — all business as usual. "Coronavirus is a poor person's virus," says one source.
Records obtained by BuzzFeed News show agents monitored protesters' social media and braced for battle.
There are a zillion reasons why I have been mourning the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen. The one that hurts most is that the slow, drawn-out death of one of the most joyful YouTube channels on the internet could have easily been prevented.
Two documentaries, "Big Fur" and "Stuffed," set out to show that this sticky-fingered branch of natural history is full of beauty and wonder. Do they succeed? Our reviewer, who knows a lot more about the subject than he ought to, says yes.
YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss went on Wish to see how good are the cheapest tech products he could find on the site, including a $1 tablet.
