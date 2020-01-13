Recommended

TROUBLE DOWN UNDER

hakaimagazine.com

The discovery of a legendary, lost shipwreck in North America has pitted treasure hunters and archaeologists against each other, raising questions about who should control sunken riches.

WHAT IS MISSION IMPOSSIBLE?

nytimes.com

Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter have been mastering the board in the "Jeopardy!" greatest of all time tournament. See if you can answer the clues, as compiled by the fan site J! Archive, that all three of them have missed.

LORD OF THE STREAM

washingtonpost.com

Would you rather meet LeBron James or Tfue? The question was posed in December to 9-year-old Guy Dadon. He was sitting with his mother after playing basketball in Los Angeles. "LeBr ..." the mother began. "Tfue!" the son interjected with a big smile.