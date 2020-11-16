When Karma Comes For The Cool Guy Trying Too Hard To Be Cool
Pride cometh before the embarrassing, disastrous fall.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Pride cometh before the embarrassing, disastrous fall.
Fox News anchor Leland Vittert grills Trump's Director of Press Communications Erin Perrine about the president's path to 270.
James Blackwood, the Raccoon Whisperer, found himself completely swarmed with hungry raccoons.
Alpacas in Sørum, Norway curiously observe a human baby.
For the season finale of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver disproves one by one Trump's claims about election fraud.
The company dropped their cars from a crane to help prepare rescue workers for the worst case emergency scenario.
A sneaky dog fools his owner who tries to teach him how to be patient.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
How an obscure Turkish scientist's obscure theoretical breakthrough helped the Chinese tech giant gain control of the future. US telecoms never had a chance.
It's still plastic, but the company has slightly reduced its footprint while vastly improving the UX.
Robbers who believe that he had the key to his house under the mat might be disappointed at first.
"I don't know what happens next, but I do know what happens now."
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
From the admirable to the audacious, the highs and lows that have defined the last eight months.
"Can you just stop trying? It's embarrassing."
The airline industry says getting on a plane is safe. But nothing is perfectly safe when it comes to COVID-19.
For nearly two years, allies of President Trump have been exploring ways to build up a formidable competitor to Fox News. One target they recently zeroed in on: the fledgling pro-Trump cable channel Newsmax TV.
Pride cometh before the embarrassing, disastrous fall.
Adrian Hong says he leads a group of "freedom fighters" conducting a revolution. Has the US already betrayed them?
Edel Rodriguez can't wait to stop illustrating Trump.
Here's how much lighting can change the mood of an image.
As democracy hangs in the balance, activists are drawing lessons from the study of civil resistance.
Fox News anchor Leland Vittert grills Trump's Director of Press Communications Erin Perrine about the president's path to 270.
Not everything in life works out like it would in a romantic comedy.
"A random guy stopped some drunken neo-Nazis from pushing me onto the subway tracks."
The best microwave we currently have is curiously the Sharp Carousel Multiple Choice microwave from 1997.
Recently declassified documents spell out these James Bond-worthy murder attempts.
So much was different and exactly the same about the first fall Masters at Augusta National. We look back at what stood out from an unforgettable final major of 2020.
Some impressionists are able to pull off one genius impression of a celebrity. Luke Millington-Drake somehow does all three.
This makes it the second vaccine in the United States to have a stunningly high success rate.
In a "Today" interview, Dr. Fauci projects that vaccine doses will be available to high-risk Americans at the end of the December at the earliest.
Using machine learning models, Matthew Rayfield let a computer dream up thousands of never-before-imagined monsters.
We see exceptional intelligence as a blessing. So why are so many brilliant children miserable misfits?
For the season finale of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver disproves one by one Trump's claims about election fraud.
The Ghanaian pallbearers who went viral for their unique coffin dance are back.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
A sneaky dog fools his owner who tries to teach him how to be patient.
Felix Sparks's conscience even extended to war criminals.
Nearly every state in America is now experiencing an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19, according to data from covidexitstrategy.org.
Is it too early to call play of the year?
Decades of research suggest that the neurotransmitter dopamine plays a critical role in how we perceive time.
Bunny the dog is famous on TikTok for her ability to use buttons to "speak." She is part of a research project by UC San Diego into different aspects of animal cognition. Researchers hope to find out how much she is capable of communicating.
His work connects the the sense of sight, hearing, and touch.
We spoke to four experts, including the heads of two professional test kitchens and a fourth-generation butcher, who told us about the best turkeys you can get shipped straight to your door.
He failed to produce the massive big-city margins some Democrats expected. One reason is that Trump surpassed his 2016 performance in many cities.
Out in Morro Bay, California this otter found a friendly kayaker and decided to take a break from the water.
There's no going back to the old ways. Which technologies could propel the industry forward?
People at the march attacked everything from vote counting to Dr. Anthony Fauci, and there were many references to the QAnon mass delusion.
"If I had to describe its physical completion that would be a form of dolphin-like-jellyfish which was very soft to touch and one could also admire its internal organs and spine."
Last fall, a hacker gave Glenn Greenwald a trove of damning messages between Brazil's leaders. Some suspected the Russians. The truth was far less boring.
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. And since it's only 20 bucks, we don't feel too bad about another item sitting on our desk.
A lot has changed for the streaming platform in the past 13 years.
The former president said he's disappointed but not surprised that such few Republicans have stood up to Trump's baseless claims of election fraud.
Jack Ma had some eyebrow-raising words for Chinese regulators, but they should probably be listening to him instead of dressing him down.
Who's going to break the news to him?