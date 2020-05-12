Conway's Soldiers Is A Headscratcher Of A Mathematical Puzzle
Fred Willard stole many scenes from movies, but perhaps his most memorable is this bit from the 2003 mockumentary "A Mighty Wind."
Canadian retiree Bill Norrie arrived in New Zealand after sailing the globe only to discover the world was a changed place.
Rory Cellan-Jones interviews some of the developers at DMA (now known as Rockstar Games) about creating the first Grand Theft Auto game.
A guitarist harmonized with Thurston Waffles the cat's seemingly unending string of meows.
The "Animal Crossing" music team united for a special performance.
For a moment, think of the United States as a human body. Full of heart and mind. Bile and blood. Muscle and fat. Like any body, it has its strengths and weaknesses, and must consistently work to prevent disease and optimize function. It needs to nourish itself, exercise and take care of its physical and mental health.
The great tragedy of "A Wrinkle in Time" proves not to be the splintered family or even the Black Thing, but the difficulty of children and adults speaking to one another.
The 1933 double eagle is a rarity for coin collectors and for a time, the circulation of these coins were illegal.
Or: What backlink trading on Google has in common with Washington, DC's unusual legal pot economy.
Author Florence Williams aims to find out how exposure to nature can impact our mood and overall health. From forest baths to scent therapy, this book is focused on practical solutions for a nature-starved modern population.
A sandwich made of spicy mashed potatoes and garlic chutney is a key staple of Mumbai's cuisine.
Michael Pollan writes about how the COVID-19 pandemic represents an ebb tide of historic proportions, one that is laying bare vulnerabilities and inequities that in normal times have gone undiscovered.
Researchers have discovered that the ocean is burping tiny plastic particles, which then blow onto land — and potentially into your lungs.
YouTuber Davidlap discovers some unique ways to mimic musical instruments on his guitar.
The coronavirus might prevent us from socializing with our neighbors, but it can't stop us from judging them.
The coronavirus has hit the underground music scene hard.
Collecting model cars? It's a bigger pursuit than you might imagine, at least among automobile aficionados. Put away thoughts of a Hot Wheels grab-bag carted around in a rolling plastic storage case. These 1:8 replicas are hand assembled and usually start in the low five figures. One-off special orders can run to $85,000.
Carrie Lam's administration flailed until the city's people organized their own coronavirus response.
The Tanana River's annual melt has thrilled gamblers for over a century.
I once scorned my grandmother's basement of Mason-jarred produce. Now I understand why she thought it was so important.
Taste is subjective, and not everyone's favorite steak has to be Kobe beef.
Hope in hydrangeas, eerie photos of London in lockdown and more best photos of the week.
Newfound Homo sapiens remains date to between about 46,000-44,000 years ago, researchers say.
What went wrong in the president's first real crisis — and what does it mean for the US?
Redditor mab97 crunched the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases from around the globe using data from John Hopkins University and produced an animated bar chart showing the breakdown of the case count from February 21 to May 14, 2020.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
David Cross brings together his celebrity friends to unite the country in unity, and goofing on Gal Gadot.
Prolific comic actor was master of mockumentary genre.
California's governor and San Francisco's mayor worked together to act early in confronting the COVID threat. For Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, it was a different story, and 27,000 New Yorkers have died so far.
This is what a picture of self-sufficiency looks like.
A stir-crazy nation wonders: Is it safe to stroll on the beach in a deadly pandemic? How about a picnic in the park? Or coffee with a friend at an outdoor table? The risk is in the details.
Nebraska was already having a tough time with COVID-19. Then some talented people from Utah with a famous cheerleader hyping their product got involved.
Brandon Gross goes on a very cramped subterranean escapade.
The pandemic isn't just going to change how we live—it's going to dictate where we live, too.
Food waste might seem like an odd problem to have during a pandemic, but the shuttering of restaurants, arenas, schools, and other public institutions has created a glut of fresh produce stuck on farms with no buyers.
You'd think after doing something a couple thousand times the bosses would have the process down.
An hour-by-hour account — with recipes, written by Tucci himself.
Villagers living up a remote 800-meter (2,624-foot) clifftop in southwest China that became famous for the precarious ladders connecting it to the world have been moved to a new urban housing estate.
We're no experts in helicopters, but we didn't realize they could get this vertical.
Democrats blasted the Friday-night dismissal as an assault on the rule of law.
If anything, it's the opposite — executives are using meetings to make sure their employees are working, while employees are using it to eat it up calendar time.
The largest outdoor screen in Korea appears like a giant aquarium with a wave pool but is in fact an anamorphic illusion.
Waymo is still the one to beat. But in a post-COVID world, autonomous will enable more of our contactless needs.
For years, he was an obsessive C.E.O. in some ways, distant in others. Then Facebook's problems became too acute to leave to anyone else.
The full extent of the death toll from the coronavirus is hard to contemplate but this graph reveals the big picture.