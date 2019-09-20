Consumer Reports Demonstrates How Dangerously Easy It Is To Use Tesla Autopilot Without A Driver
Consumer Reports tested whether a Model Y could have its Autopilot mode activated with no one in the driver's seat. The answer is yes.
Consumer Reports tested whether a Model Y could have its Autopilot mode activated with no one in the driver's seat. The answer is yes.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A developer says its aircraft rivals the forthcoming Raider's speed, stealth, and attack range. That simply can't be true.
Paris has one of the most baffling junctions in the world.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
If this is real, then this is heartbreaking.
Eating large amounts of cholesterol can affect your blood cholesterol, but most of the cholesterol in your blood is made by your own body. What's more, dietary cholesterol isn't the culprit in cardiovascular risk.
For filmmakers, the ending can be the most arduous part of moviemaking. Writing and shooting one often involves constant workshopping, tossed-off drafts, inner turmoil, and finally just deciding, "This is it, and I hope people enjoy it in some way."
How a good show about a depraved group of friends became a great show about a depraved group of friends.
Surveys have shown that Zoomers are having less sex commensurate to the same age group a decade before.
Oregon State University's massive collection is helping researchers learn how animals adapt to changing environments.
This U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey tiltrotor pilot is having a bad day.
From a cobblestoned art town to a laid-back beach commune that isn't on Long Island, these are the best road trips out of New York.
I have no illusion that taking away his guns is a game-changing heroic act: toxic masculinity lies in constant wait for my boy. But I have no regrets.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
We use this phrase with wanton abandon, but for people outside of the country, it sounds horrifying.
California and Texas, the country's two most populous states, have taken radically different approaches to the pandemic and the vaccination campaign to end it.
A few Literary Looks certainly fell by the wayside (Djuna Barnes' ascot, James Joyce's eyepatch), and likely you will ultimately disagree with me that dogs count as items of clothing. Alas, no list, nor ranking, can ever please anyone everyone. Here's this one.
If you give a mealworm a cookie, he's going to ask for a glass of milk.
Caitlyn Jenner announced on Friday her plans to run for governor of California as current Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is likely to face a recall later this year.
Try asking any French-speaking person to say the sentence, "A green worm pours a glass towards a glassmaker around eight o'clock," in French.
This slick window unit helps move out the hot air, and give you some nice circulation of those stuff days.
A new book argues that Churchill's famous folly was ultimately about food, fear and free trade.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
When your mother is pretending to not be home to avoid paying a fiver to the window cleaner, you're not supposed to say, "My mom said she's not in."
Which jobs are heading back to the office and which can stay home varies widely.
Put your scraps in this countertop machine, press a single button and you've got yourself some top-shelf compost.
Made with a solid ink solution, this tiny pen will always be able to write at a moment's notice. And since you can keep it with your keys, you'll never need to borrow another pen.
Flint and Tinder's best-selling waxed trucker jacket comes in a flannel-lined variant now — perfect for cool mornings or long nights outdoors.
Sony's PlayStation 5 already appears to be gamers' most popular next-gen choice. But Microsoft is offering up fierce competition.
Consumer Reports tested whether a Model Y could have its Autopilot mode activated with no one in the driver's seat. The answer is yes.
One year later, many people still can't believe this actually happened.
When the audio you're working with already seems like a joke, you don't need to add a whole lot to make something really funny.
Let adhesive hooks, spiral tubing and velcro strips keep your unruly cords and cables in check.
It's once again time somebody stood up for our national punching bag and its legendary greatness.
Tom Scott demonstrates the key differences between high explosives and low explosives.
This week, we've also got the European Super League fiasco and "me on my wedding night."
In Slovakia's High Tatra Mountains, porters still carry large loads of up to 220lbs up and down rugged and dangerous mountain trails using skis, crampons and chains.
Gwen the cat attempts to fool her owner into thinking she's asleep.
From unappetizing "fishbricks" to cultural darlings, the 1950s convenience food has enjoyed a winning streak — no less so than during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of "Sticky Fingers" by looking back at "Brown Sugar" and the group's other contentious songs.
Why Boston Dynamics should be worried about their competition.
New Hampshire man turns himself in to police after detonating explosives as part of a gender reveal party held in a quarry
Watching strangers get their spines adjusted on Chirogram is my pandemic catharsis.
Rob Simmons went back through all the litter that was along the side of the road and found the things people were chucking out the sides of their cars the most.
Powerful political actors are committed to ensuring that the system of American policing remains unchanged.
National Park Service Rustic is a thing — learn more about it.
Oh no, this poor lamb.
I've been trying to fix my hopeless 1958 Jeep FC-170 for over a week straight now, but the whole project nearly came to a screeching halt as a result of my own stupidity. Here's how I nearly burned my host's enormous garage to the ground in the process of rebuilding my Jeep's carburetor.
Over time, coffee makers accumulate hard water deposits and coffee oils that can gunk them up and alter the flavor of your morning brew. Here are a few tips for cleaning your machine.
The YouTube channel has been a runaway success among students but is there actual evidence to backup what the music does to your brain?