Oblivious Concrete Truck Driver Doesn't Realize He's Pouring Concrete All Over The Road And Cars
An oblivious concrete mixer leaves a trail of destruction across San Antonio.
Derya Akkaynak helped develop an algorithm that will bring clarity to underwater photography.
When your dreams literally come true.
It's uncanny — and very unsettling.
You've seen them tagged on merchandise in many stores but a lock picking expert reveals they're actually easy to get off in a snap.
This is one of those things that you don't need to know until the moment when you do need to know it.
While there's controversy surrounding the Starlink satellites, you can't deny this guy's enthusiasm.
Jerrold Haas was on the brink of blockchain riches. Then his body was found in the woods of southern Ohio.
Five years ago, an unknown Patriots running back named Jonas Gray put up a monster performance against the Colts. A few days later, an uncharged phone changed the course of his career.
CNN's Wolf Blitzer struck a nerve during an interview with White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway when he asked about her husband's perspective on the impeachment proceedings.
A man films what happens when you drop a red hot slag into a cold river.
The season-three episode "Stark Raving Dad" has been (rightly) shelved indefinitely in the wake of "Leaving Neverland" — but it's still an important cultural artifact.
The daily shower would be hard to sustain in a world without fossil fuels. The mist shower, a satisfying but forgotten technology which uses very little water and energy, could be a solution.
The internet can be a cruel place, as Jimmy Kimmel's recurring Mean Tweets segment demonstrates.
Why thousands of Amazon packages converge on a tiny Montana town.
As Australian airline Qantas launches record-breaking flights that are pushing the limits of nonstop flights, here's a look at the longest nonstop flights currently in existence around the world.
We were not expecting the detached tire to pack that much of a punch, but it really did a number on the car.
As the holidays approach and the temps grow colder, it is likely that your diet will veer in the direction of heartier, richer foods.
We've put together a fun little collection of goodies for anyone on your list that will fit nicely in a stocking and make a great aperitif to the gift unwrapping mania. Plus, they're all less than $25.
The only way to get to Cape Lookout National Seashore, a 56-mile chain of undeveloped barrier islands in North Carolina's Outer Banks, is by boat.
The Razr was the phone your cool friends had back in 2004. Now it's back — and it has a folding screen.
It was love at first sight.
South Dakota is known for being the home of Mount Rushmore — and not much else. But thanks to its relish for deregulation, the state is fast becoming the most profitable place for the mega-wealthy to park their billions.
The ice that has long defined South Asia's mountain ranges is dissolving into massive new lakes, raising the specter of catastrophic flooding.
Now that's going to hurt once he sobers up.
Harrisburg University has only one varsity program: e-sports. Is this the future of college athletics?
The sneaker may have helped break the two-hour marathon barrier, but it could also bring additional scrutiny from the IAAF.
The world is not big enough for the two of us.
Yes, it is possible for a human to type nonstop for more than a day, but can a human type forever?
During his short life Aubrey Beardsley produced a body of work that was influential enough to shake up the Victorian society in which he lived, mixing art nouveau flamboyance with sexually charged imagery inspired by ancient Japanese erotica.
This hilarious dog does not like it when someone pauses his TV program.
A series of rarely seen black-and-white photographs dating back to the Rolling Stones' first concert tour in 1963 will go on display in east London this month.
For the first time in a decade, the ISS is set to host just three astronauts for six months. It'll mean cutting down on experiments and dealing with loneliness.
Very cool and only slightly disconcerting. Still: better than meat.
A tiny border town is home to hundreds of dentists and is a major destination for Americans seeking big savings on dental care.
Scientists face an ethical dilemma over what to do with their "human bycatch."
So when did EDM — the U.S. record-biz term for electronic dance music's early-2010s commercial surge through Avicii, Deadmau5, Skrillex and a number of new festivals — "die," anyway? At the height of its powers, naturally.
As pranks go, this one is harmless yet hilarious.
"Mini House Flip" on Instagram is dedicated to documenting efforts to remodel a childhood dollhouse. And yes, it is the cutest thing you've ever seen.
Anti-natalists view life not as a gift or a miracle, but a harm and an imposition. And their notion that having children is a bad idea seems to be gaining mainstream popularity.
To put their town on the map, the residents of Puolanka have accepted being the worst.
"The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl," created by Ryan North and Erica Henderson, turned one of the Marvel Universe's most notorious running gags into one of its most well-rounded superheroes.
Doesn't cost that much, but you really gotta love a 'coaster to go to all this trouble.
No one is as right about everything as the jerk thinks he is. He would learn by listening. And one of the things he might learn is the true scope of his jerkitude.
"Did I get your attention now? Good."
Imagine Impact uses machine learning to sift through applications for its screenwriter boot camp and identify new voices.
The bleakest meme of 2019 has taken a new turn, as "Epstein Didn't Kill Himself" has jumped from random Twitter accounts and YouTube channels to the Twitter feed of a member of Congress.
In between making music and playing live, Sir Rod has been working on a massive, intricate model of a US city for the past 23 years. He told Railway Modeller he worked on the skyscrapers and other scenery while on tour, requesting an extra room for his constructions in his hotels.
New documents obtained by Motherboard show why the FBI raided the Area 51 insider's scientific supply company.