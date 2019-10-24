Conan Gets To Meet Video Game Legend Hideo Kojima And Has The Time Of His Life
The late night host gets to meet the “Death Stranding” creator and has a ball at his office.
The late night host gets to meet the “Death Stranding” creator and has a ball at his office.
Cats are pretty smart, right? Turns out, not so much when they’re up against a transparent barrier made of plastic wrap.
For the past 15 years or so, Rudd would play a clip of “Mac and Me” instead of the project he was promoting when he was on O’Brien’s show. The time, however, Rudd decided to do something different.
Gunnar the Golden Retriever is one smart dog.
It’s not the impression we were expecting, but it’s the uncanny impression we need.
The most popular websites on the internet have evolved considerably over the past 23 years.
It’s the spider’s bathroom now. Go find your own.
When it first opened in 1988 on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, it promised “paradise at sea.” Within a decade, it would be floated across 14,000km of ocean and parked in an equally, soon-to-be doomed North Korean tourist resort.
Last October, Super Typhoon Yutu wreaked havoc on Saipan. Today, residents still struggle — and no one feels it more than the kids.
The Astros got rocked in Game 2 of the World Series, losing 12-3 to the Nationals and falling 2 games behind in the series. But it wasn’t all bad for Houston, as they got to witness Simone Biles’ ceremonial first pitch.
Rory the Labrador can’t process what happened to the balloon in his mouth.
From Rick James on a couch to enjoying a "Lazy Sunday" at the movies, these are the sketches that helped shape our comedic sensibility.
Back in print for the first time since 1970, Dennis Stock’s “California Trip” serves as a visual history, depicting the Sunshine State at its heady peak.
Police are calling this driver “an angel in the form of a Chevy Cruz” after they rescued this family from a drunk driver.
The E-6B Mercury airborne communications aircraft is built for nuclear war, but apparently not for random bird strikes.
Today, the National Cooperative Bank is a $2.6 billion dollar bank. It's a bank, not a credit union, because its members are exclusively co-ops themselves, not individual.
You know this is going to hurt in the morning.
Single-family zoning hurts a lot of people. In Minnesota’s largest city, reformers put them front and center.
Had the collision happened, it would have been the deadliest accident in aviation history.
There are potentially tens of millions of subscribers out there for Netflix — who already use the service via someone else’s login. Can it get them to pay up?
Bathroom stall doors don’t go all the way down to the floors of public restrooms. This has left many feeling uncomfortable but it is designed that way for several important reasons.
One education consultant likened signing up for WeGrow to “a deal with the devil.”
It’s what we never imagined and more.
For the past decade, researchers and coaches have been seduced by the potential performance boost of brain-zapping technology, but the research is far from conclusive. In an attempt to tease out some answers, Alex Hutchinson tried it for himself while on a bespoke bike tour through the Alps.
Over the past few years, the Italian region of Molise has risen from obscurity to become the punchline of a popular meme. Now locals are trying to use it to their advantage.
Proponents of high frame rates believe that it provides clearer, smoother, more realistic images onscreen. Too bad the tech ended up killing Will Smith’s movie.
Kristen Kenney has a bit of a faux pas while interviewing the head of the men’s basketball league.
Doctors have now treated several patients with CAR-T, the new cancer gene therapy — but have also had to scramble to manage side effects.
In 1897, the California native went to the frozen North looking for gold. What he found instead was the great American novel.
How a meal at Melbourne’s most acclaimed restaurant restored one critic’s faith in fancy food.
During his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, Zuckerberg struggled to answer many questions.
One of the most popular skin care products also contains one of the most controversial ingredients.
Buzz the sheep dog ain’t afraid of a charging sheep.
As hospital patients in Venezuela found out earlier this year during a five-day nationwide blackout, power cuts do more than just turn out the lights.
At Newsweek, the headline can dictate the news, instead of the other way around.
Starting in the 1970s, “pardon my French” been an increasingly popular way to ask others to excuse your uncouth language.
Even as it works to develop greener energy sources, the country is still dependent on highly pollutive lignite mining.
Red Bull Leipzig met Zenit St. Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday and left with a victory, thanks to this absolute stunner from Marcel Sabitzer.
Michael Reeves had a bot order popular items that users suggested and garnered the most amount of likes over a period of time.
Apple’s fifth-generation watch finally adds in a key feature, but at the expense of battery life.
Perfect for the anti-aviary (or bird fanatic with a sense of humor), this snarky illustrated handbook is equal parts profane, funny, and — let’s face it — true.
The incident, involving a Muslim man and two family members, saw CBP stretch the law “beyond recognition,” said a civil liberties attorney.
Venture capital subsidizes unprofitable businesses like WeWork and Uber. Society pays the price.
GOP lawmakers stormed the impeachment proceedings this morning, protesting the fact that they were taking place behind closed doors.
“We’re building a beautiful wall — a big one that really works.”
“Rome, Forum, Boeufs.”
Making too much of those who achieve success early can make it seem that the rest of us are destined to be also-rans for the rest of our lives.
His backyard is ruined and the ants might be dead, but at least his dogs are okay.
Not only can rats can learn to drive tiny cars around an arena in exchange for food, but their hormone levels suggest they find driving relaxing.
Waste-to-energy is a broad term whose umbrella covers a number of technologies — each of which, depending on whom you talk to, has its own drawbacks and potential.