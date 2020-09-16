Conan Gets The Property Brothers To Renovate Jordan Schlansky's Office And Make It Tidy For Once
Two weeks before the pandemic shuttered their offices, Conan got the Property Brothers to renovate his production manager's notoriously messy office.
"I'm not going to preach at you like some celebrity. This is a convo where I talk and you shut up and wear your mask."
It took decades, but Chuck Feeney, the former billionaire cofounder of retail giant Duty Free Shoppers has finally given all his money away to charity. He has nothing left now—and he couldn't be happier.
This man has spent the last six years living inside an abandoned Japanese elementary school.
We compiled the most significant announcements from today's Apple event, including news about updates to the Apple Watch and the iPad.
How the unlikely star became a phenomenon hidden in pop-cultural plain sight, influencing a generation of groundbreaking artists.
A lot of Disney live-action remakes have been pretty bad, but this one really takes the cake.
Teaching really is an extraordinary feat of patience and intelligence.
For some reason, there are people out there who find it a sensory pleasure to chew on handfuls of spud shards that jab at their gums
Chris Brandrick shares the results from the third annual State of Switch survey, asking folks what they think about Nintendo's machine.
Here's the reason why almost no aircraft fly over the Tibetian Plateau.
For decades, researchers have tried in vain to prove the "effects" of porn consumption.
Samara Ginsberg dons a dinosaur costume for a virtuoso performance of the "Jurassic Park" theme.
The fight against sex trafficking has become politicized, and the misplaced outrage could be protecting actual child predators.
This October, mask up like you want to speak to Halloween's manager.
The new season of "The Mandalorian" will stream on Disney+ on October 30.
In Rumaan Alam's new thriller, a white family staying at a Hamptons Airbnb is startled when the Black owners knock on the door. Netflix has already secured the rights to it. Meet the author.
Budget Direct Home Insurance's data visualization team scoured the data using Google Keyword Planner to discover the most-searched Netflix originals in every country over the past year.
It seems like everybody uses these same images and tropes in their political ads.
Ken Rogoff, a Harvard University economist, argues we'd be a lot better off if there were less cash in the world. A lot less.
Michael Scheuer used to hunt Osama bin Laden, whom he now says he admires. Now his quarry is Donald Trump's enemies, whom he equates with terrorists.
"This Is Paris" shows an unexpected side to the 39-year-old reality-TV star.
These YouTubers use super slow-motion macro video to demonstrate how the world's fastest animals use their extraordinary biomechanics to lift off.
"She now claims her deep dive into conspiracy theories was the result of her unemployment-driven depression."
How were hundreds of infected Ruby Princess passengers allowed to disembark in Sydney and return to homes from Tasmania to Florida?
Source says substantial settlement to be announced today in wrongful death lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor's estate. Deal to includes police reforms
"Smoking does dreadful things to your lungs and is very bad for your heart."
Warming temperatures and changing rainfall will drive agriculture and temperate climates northward, while sea level rise will consume coastlines and dangerous levels of humidity will swamp the Mississippi River valley.
Our paranoid moment has ushered in a run on supplements, survivalist gear and all manner of prepper accommodations. Welcome to the age of conspiracy capitalism.
The "Tiger King" star can't shake the bad rap against her regarding her missing husband.
When does a model own her own image? asks Emily Ratajkowski. In New York Magazine, the model writes about the men who took her image, including Richard Prince and Jonathan Leder, and buying herself back.
The channel once known as a home for music videos and, later, reality television, has reinvented itself again by broadcasting a comedy clip show for hours each day. But… why?
Drew Barrymore kicked off her new talk show with a "Charlie's Angels" reunion, but she wasn't prepared for what her co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu were going to say about her.
This is everything we have come to know about "Emptybone" — the man whose testicles are all over Wikipedia's testicle anatomy pages.
In HBO's "The Vow," the self-help organization's ringleader Keith Raniere has the unhinged charisma of an internet meme.
A visualization of weekly US deaths attributed to COVID-19 compared to deaths attributed to the flu and pneumonia.
A new book by Jennifer Taub recounts how current criminal law lets the worst offenders off the hook.
Mike Boyd builds a machine that dispenses dopamine after completely daily tasks.
The FBI tried to recruit an Iranian scientist as an informant. When he balked, the payback was brutal.
Bushell has made some high-profile fans recently, including rock legend Dave Grohl. After Grohl conceded round 1 of their drum-battle, he had a special gift for Bushell in round 2: a song about her.
