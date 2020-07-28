Here's A Stunning Visualization Comparing The Droplets We Spray Out When We're Wearing No Mask, Cloth Masks And Surgical Masks
All the droplets you spray out when you talk might make you think twice about going to a bar ever again.
Come for the incredible skill Nandi Bushell obviously has, stay for the infectious joy and passion that shines through in the video.
Teenage phenom Isamu Yamamoto has unbelievable skateboarding skills.
One small attempted step for robot, one giant leap for humanity.
If planes aired this video before a flight took off, we're sure everyone would be paying rapt attention.
The extraordinary phenomenon of popping popcorn seen in super slow motion.
Great, let's go do that socially-distanced human pyramid and massage train. That makes total sense.
In 2013, Kate Greene spent four months in a geodesic dome on the Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa.
Peruse photos of the Lisa Frank/Anne Geddes-esque nightmare decor yourself. With Dr. Phil's son's monstrosity of a home and Gigi Hadid's unattractive apartment, we have to ask: are the celebs okay?
These roommates from San Diego bought a cheap couch and discovered it couldn't fit through the front door, so they decided to take drastic action.
The impending eviction crisis will hurt some states more than others.
Instead of wearing all-day smiles, I tell people to fix their masks.
How safe are we from a needle dropping out of space?
Police say the suspect has been identified, but no charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
Truck meets mattress. Truck needs mattress. Truck immediately loses mattress at intersection.
How much of the Senate's HEALS Act would you be able to get? We'll walk you through the important factors.
Deduced from my somewhat limited study of people I've met in airports and at Belt events, about 82 percent of Americans think they have a good idea for a book.
If you look at the highest-rated shows on IMDb, you get some of the usual suspects, such as "Game of Thrones" and "Breaking Bad," but there are also plenty of unexpected shows that make the list.
A Redditor uncovered a client's secret passageway that led to a hidden room in their house.
Prime Minister Hun Sen promotes a carefully curated everyman image, but his wrist tells a different story.
A campaign that purports to be about "women supporting women" is filling people's Instagram feeds with striking, if opaque, imagery.
We can send a man to the moon and back but no one really knows how eels are made. Scientists have never observed eels mating in the wild or discovered a single eel egg.
He couldn't post anything else until he removed the tweet in question.
A few years ago I had lunch with a right-wing internet troll who delighted in heckling me on Twitter.
A man staying in a cabin in the woods of Gatlinburg, Tennessee has to use his outdoor voice to scare away a curious black bear.
The discovery raises the "insane" possibility, as one of the scientists put it, that the microbes have been sitting in the sediment dormant, or at least slowly growing without dividing, for eons.
Invented for a president, beloved by Crossfit — this weird sport has a storied history.
A teacher was trying to make a video for her students but had a bit of a party popper mishap.
A few teen outcasts from a tough school investigate an old mansion. A skeptical editor is embedded with them as they uncover the house's secrets, and reveal their own.
The noms celebrate the best TV from a billion years ago.
Kristy Viers shows how blind people are able to use Twitter on their smartphones.
Using music theory to analyze subway announcement sounds around the world.
We're not sure whether to scream or sing along to this.
In an exclusive four-part series, CNN offers a rare glimpse behind the scenes at how justices on the Roberts court asserted their interests, forged coalitions and navigated political pressure and the coronavirus pandemic.
Cosmetic limb-lengthening surgery has been on the rise among men seeking to get taller, proving height expectations for men are still alive and well.
It's unbelievable how good he is at tearing up the dance floor.
For young Muslims, a new slate of dating apps have become a merger of love and tradition.
The search engine dedicated almost half of the first page of results in our test to its own products, which dominated the coveted top of the page.
Bohuslav Schwab figured out how to do visual effects using chroma key with his computer.
Here are 13 women who have been under consideration by Mr. Biden, and why each might be chosen — and might not be.
Moderators reported seeing child pornography content "every couple hours."
Where there's Will, there's a way.
Rite Aid used facial recognition in largely lower-income, non-white neighborhoods. The systems included one from a firm with links to China and its government
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has become the subject of an internal investigation by WarnerMedia following numerous accounts of workplace problems on the long-running daytime series, Variety has learned.
Musician Naomi SV was recording a music video for her cover of "The Sound of Silence" when an unexpected visitor dropped in.
Experts unpack the mystery of why some test positive more than once — and share what we know about long-term symptoms.
Amid the pandemic, open plans are closing up.
Pooled testing, which can make one coronavirus test as powerful as five, is particularly useful when the infection rate is low. Its use could free up more tests for places where the virus is more widespread.
Donald Trump promised religious voters that he would protect them with his Supreme Court appointments. The justices are not necessarily playing along.
