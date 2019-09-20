Comedian Roasts This College Student In The Audience For Six Straight Minutes And You Won't Know Whether To Laugh Or Feel Bad For The Guy
Stavros Halkias took this poor kid to the woodshed after questioning him about his life decisions.
Stavros Halkias took this poor kid to the woodshed after questioning him about his life decisions.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Stavros Halkias took this poor kid to the woodshed after questioning him about his life decisions.
Armed suspect leapt onstage during the controversial comedian's set at Netflix Is A Joke Fest.
In this special Met Gala edition of "Life in Looks", Tom Ford takes us through his entire fashion history, breaking down some of his most iconic looks.
But they only made up 0.08% of donations anyway.
This isn't even the first time the court has leaked out information about Roe.
Dungeon master Robert Wardhaugh reveals what's kept him going running a "Dungeons & Dragons" game for over four decades and how he transformed his basement into the premier gaming arena.
Redditors reacted to the news of the United States Supreme Court appearing poised to overturn Roe v. Wade with a mixture of fear, apprehension and confusion as the reality of abortion becoming criminalized throughout the United States began to sink in.
How do I even begin to deal with this?
If you don't want to buy a new phone every year or two, choose one of these manufacturers.
Here are three methods that Netflix might employ to turn around their plateauing subscribers. They've worked for other streaming companies so why not try them?
Ecstasy and the active ingredient in magic mushrooms have shown promise in clinical trials, but more testing is needed.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Scientists modified an enzyme that can break down plastic in one week to create fresh material for new products.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Wildboyz star Chris Pontius told Steve-O about the time he had a long conversation with Leonardo DiCaprio and not realizing it was him until he took off with a beautiful model. They also dished about other pleasant and extremely unpleasant celebrity encounters.
The White House had like 12 hours to come up with a response, and this is what they went with?
Retail prices and market value don't mean anything anymore.
"The Northman" is being hailed for its historical accuracy in how it depicted viking weapons. Here's how one of the historians on set made sure they got things right.
Lifehacker explains why they're so bad for some people, and what the alternatives are.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
The upside-down first kiss between Peter Parker and MJ in Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' has been often imitated, but never duplicated.
"I wrote the song for the incredible movie but also for people who feel like they're not gonna be ok or we are never gonna be ok and that life taught me through hard times to have faith in humanity when it's hard to have faith in yourself," Gaga wrote.
Water-resistant shorts, durable sandals and some luxurious waffle-weave towels all make the best-of from April.
In a special investigation, we dive deep into the current culture at Nintendo of America, where many employees are increasingly frustrated by treatment of contractors and lack of support amid growing demand.
Ford has taken a much more receptive approach to people who want to modify their own vehicles than Tesla. And that might convince Elon Musk to make a few changes.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Police say he was taken into custody after he reached the top. Here are some videos taken of the incident.
Coming this fall to Roku, here's the first glimpses of Daniel Radcliffe in "WEIRD," a 'Weird Al' Yankovic biopic.
With a range up to 111 miles, this fat tire all-terrain electric bike is a great way to quickly run errands.
Dr. Stephen Strange looks for answers deep in the multiverse in Marvel's latest film "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness." Are Doctor Strange's questions answered in this sequel, or are Marvel films finally losing steam?
George Carlin did not mince words for pro-life conservatives in his 1996 HBO special "Back In Town," which has taken on new resonance this week.
The world's most advanced four-legged robot finally sees in color.
Ernie, Kenny, and Shaq keep using an innocuous ice box to prank Chuck, and he keeps falling for it. Every single time.
More couples are saying "I do" in sneakers as casual wedding dress rises in popularity.
Here's a fascinating time lapse of ants encountering chili sauce that is an eye-opening demonstration of insect group behavior.
Back in 1986, Frank Zappa spoke out against censorship on CNN's "Crossfire" and opined: "The biggest threat to America today is not communism. It's moving America toward a fascist theocracy."
Kevin Hart, Idris Elba, and other A-listers are lining up to immortalize their spice intake on YouTube, no matter how silly it makes them look.
Hollywood has seen some strange stories over the years, but what happened last week was incredibly bizarre, even by movie business standards. Nothing, it seems, could quite prepare people for the s...
William Hung was given a hero's welcome on Monday night's "The Great Idol Reunion."
The NFL has cleared the team, but internal Browns documents viewed by SI raise questions.
It's important to keep a clean home, but some things are better chucked out altogether.
Gastroenterologists Dr. Sophie Balzora and Dr. Ugo Iroku review many popular beliefs about the health impact of caffeine and say whether they hold water.
Burger King aims to become 50% meatless by 2030. What does that mean for the industry at large?
Getting to the bottom of a small Met Gala mystery.
Seth Meyers quipped that Rudy Giuliani's much-maligned video promoting his Cameo account reminded him of one of Jeff Dunham's puppets.
Was it unfeeling to use my child's outbursts for an artistic pursuit?
History books said the Selk'nam, inhabitants of Tierra del Fuego at the southern tip of South America, were extinct but Chile may be about to legally recognize their descendants.