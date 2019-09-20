Popular
'WE WERE TOLD OUR BROTHERS WERE DEAD'
theguardian.com

History books said the Selk'nam, inhabitants of Tierra del Fuego at the southern tip of South America, were extinct but Chile may be about to legally recognize their descendants.

