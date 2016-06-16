Comedian Reenacts The Rich Kid Who Brought McDonald's To Lunch
Trevor Wallace perfectly reenacts that rich kid we all loved to hate in school.
Trevor Wallace perfectly reenacts that rich kid we all loved to hate in school.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Facebook's Head of Global Recruiting Miranda Kalinowski says there's one question she loves to ask to discover the true character of a potential hire.
Trevor Wallace perfectly reenacts that rich kid we all loved to hate in school.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Adam Sandler was caught on camera graciously exiting an IHOP after being told there was no more room in the restaurant.
Curated by us with help from Janelle Monáe, Perfume Genius, and the other artists who make them.
Maybe the Final Frontier doesn't have any baddies. Maybe these villains of the Star Trek universe were just a bit misunderstood.
Someone chronicled a group of friends's hilarious bit of bad luck and it made for a highly entertaining spectacle.
Rumors of Zac Efron having plastic surgery or fillers abounded after an image circulated of a different-looking face. If he has, he's joining the growing number of men having work.
If you grew up in the 1990s, there are probably a few TV shows that have been seared into your brain. That might be "Family Matters" or "Animaniacs," but for Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader, one of those shows was "The Dana Carvey Show."
The former New York City mayor's son spoke to the press after his father's home was raided and it gave a lot of people some serious deja vu.
It's not the best movie of all time. It's not even the best Coen brothers film. But this pre-title card sequence is a masterpiece.
The sixth generation of combat aircraft likely looks like this.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Things went off the rails after Phillies star Bryce Harper took a fastball to his face.
Guaraná is gaining status as a stimulant and superfood — but has a centuries-old heritage and mythical status for the Sateré-Mawé indigenous people.
You wouldn't want to be in this bull's path when he's upset.
And a Twitter account, to boot.
A 114-year-old Nebraska woman who has taken the title of America's oldest living person says what she wants most is to eat with her friend after a year of pandemic restrictions.
The enduring resonance of "Titanic" lies in how it so effectively handles melodrama on screen.
On YouTube videos and Reddit boards, adherents of a bizarre conspiracy theory argue that everything you know about the history of architecture is wrong.
By the time you understand the billionaire's motives, you've already been trolled.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The character of Doogie Howser is supposed to be 16 in the pilot.
A hotly contested, supposedly ancient manuscript suggests Christ was married. But believing its origin story — a real-life "Da Vinci Code," involving a Harvard professor, a onetime Florida pornographer and an escape from East Germany — requires a big leap of faith.
Two Nike marketers and a Montana fishing guide spent two years developing their custom bamboo fabric blends to create the most comfortable performance clothing imaginable.
Don't just send mom a card and some flowers and call it a day. Give her a gift as special as she is: some top-notch edible cookie dough, unbelievably soft towels or even a whole pizza oven.
Made using solid ink, this tiny pen will always be able to write at a moment's notice. And since you can keep it with your keys, you'll never need to borrow another pen.
The hotly anticipated Jimmy Kimmel-Mike Lindell interview was as surreal as you can imagine, covering his history of drug addiction and his continued insistence of an election conspiracy.
The animation studio's artists are masters at tweaking light and color to trigger deep emotional responses. Coming soon: effects you'll only see inside your head.
Director Paul Feig reveals the original gross-out sequence planned for "Bridesmaids" before they went with the infamous bridal shop scene instead.
The most prestigious colleges in the nation get taken down a peg with this surprisingly comprehensive roast.
Sixty years after the Bay of Pigs, the Castro brothers are gone from the main stage and Cuba is a threadbare place facing an uncertain future.
Winner: Obamacare. Loser: Wall Street.
Ted Cruz was caught struggling to stay awake during Joe Biden's first address to Congress Wednesday night.
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek is standing behind and promoting his company's top podcast host, Joe Rogan, even after Rogan spread anti-vaccine misinformation on-air.
Federal agencies are investigating at least two possible incidents on US soil, including one near the White House in November of last year, that appear similar to mysterious, invisible attacks that have led to debilitating symptoms for dozens of US personnel abroad.
FBI investigators raided Giuliani's apartment on Wednesday as part of the investigation into his dealings in Ukraine. His neighbor Michele Herbert had some very vivid testimony of what she witnessed.
Who needs outlets? Aukey sells this well-reviewed cordless lamp that really brightens our day.
Atmosphere TV is an out-of-home ad network for bars, restaurants, auto shops, gyms and more. With a reach of 17M people a month, you've probably seen it.
He really can't decide between a ball or the toy lying on the ground.
It's okay not to experience side effects after getting vaccinated, as it does not signal a failed immune response. Trials show that people displaying mild or even no side effects are equally well protected.
A conversation about happiness with the two-time Oscar winner.
The Lego craftsman from the Brick Experiment Channel shows how to get your Lego car to go up increasingly steeper inclines.
The brewery's Torched Earth provides a glimpse of what beer might taste like in a climate-ravaged world.
With people getting vaccinated and the CDC giving the okay to travel again, Americans are making some clear choices for their summer excursions in 2021.
Adam Kirschner, an experienced voice actor, explains all the elements to making a perfect commercial contextualized into three acts.
New research is intensifying the debate — with profound implications for the future of the planet.
Thanks to an avalanche of stunning research findings, good press and excitement (and funding) from the food industry, the seaweed-to-burger pipeline is growing quickly. Yet the solution has yet to fully lift off — and it may not be a one-size-fits-all solution.
Sylvie the baby wombat keeps this wildlife rehabber entertained with her antics.