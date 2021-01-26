Comedian Parodies What It Would Be Like If Disneyland Workers Distributed Vaccines
""People don't die at Disneyland. This isn't Six Flags."
Directed by Adam Wingard and starring Alexander Skarsgård, and Millie Bobby Brown, the movie will stream exclusively on HBO Max and select theaters on March 26.
Ziyah Holman blew away the competition with this extraordinary comeback.
Having had no prior experience feeding the fox, the woman was pleasantly surprised when the fox came closer to her when she called it.
Never before has the Windows "Error' message sounded so pleasant to our ears.
More people are leaving than are moving to the Golden State. Here's why.
My friendship is strong. My hunger is stronger.
In the aftermath of the January 6 riot, extremists have become obsessed with the federal agents who might lurk among them.
The fast-growing encrypted messaging app is making itself increasingly vulnerable to abuse. Current and former employees are sounding the alarm.
It's not just about the coldness, and it's more about the infrastructure.
While the fire escape may not be broken, as the woman initially thought — to use a fire escape, you have to put your weight on it to let the ladder come down — maybe it's still best not to make an exit this way.
Kellyanne Conway, ex-counselor to disgraced former President Trump, allegedly posted a topless picture of her daughter Claudia, 16, on Twitter on Monday.
Delivery apps like UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates are convenient for diners, but it's restaurants and workers that are paying the price.
The two actors discuss their career, 101 Dalmatians, and how Davidson was stuck in a Count Chocula costume for four hours.
There is no one in American government — or perhaps any government — quite like Dr. Anthony Fauci.
"He could tell if it rang true inside of him or not."
Max the Moluccan wants us to believe he's a chicken. We'll allow it.
Science put these plants and herbal remedies to the test to find out why they're good at easing our pain, calming us down and just making us feel better.
I had put a little aside every month for various projects and vehicle upgrades and it's all gone.
None of these right-wingers self-identify as racist or white supremacist. And at no point did Biden say, or even imply, that all — or even most — Trump supporters are racist. Why, then, do they object to a fairly rote denunciation of ideas they claim to abhor themselves?
They can put all the bells and whistles in the world on a LG WM4500 washing machine, yet still can't make it accessible to the blind.
Last year saw a massive uptick in visits to pirated movie sites. Here's what everyone's been watching.
Animals create vast amounts of excrement, so why aren't we feeding it to insects, the least fussy eaters out there?
These YouTubers experiment by a blending a Subway sub in a 150-ton hydraulic press. Things get off to a rocky start, but they eventually finish the job.
Danish film "Another Round" features performances of drunkenness so convincing that it's tempting to believe the actors were tipsy themselves. Nicholas Barber finds out.
An inquiry's finding that Leon Black, the billionaire boss of Apollo Global Management, paid the convicted sex offender $158 million touched off an attempt to remove him.
A bear discovers a miniature pool to cool down in, as caught on a Ring cam.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Do not forsake me, cruel human.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell dropped his demand that Democrats maintain the Senate filibuster — ending an early stalemate in the Senate that prevented party leaders from negotiating a power-sharing agreement.
A raging, out-of-control mob violently takes over Capitol Hill following a Trump rally. The story of the events of January 6, 2021, in comic form.
A climate scientist spent years trying to get people to pay attention to the disaster ahead. His wife is exhausted. His older son thinks there's no future. And nobody but him will use the outdoor toilet he built to shrink his carbon footprint.
As coronavirus vaccines trickle out across the country and new infections and deaths rise at alarming rates in cities like LA, some power players in entertainment and media are leveraging their clout and connections to be amongst the first to get inoculated.
Opening a bottle of soda by twisting open the bottle cap is for amateurs.
What makes a Rolls-Royce car, which starts at $300,000, worth the price tag? We asked the authors of a new book on the luxury automaker.
Democrats can pass a big bill through the Senate without any Republican votes. Here's how.
Only in Portland will you meet people who insist on being called "Deyf" instead of "Dave."
The question, What happened to Tucker Carlson? is worth answering. If we can figure out how an intelligent writer and conservative can go from writing National Magazine Award-nominated articles and being hailed by some of the best editors in the business, to shouting about immigrants on Fox News, perhaps we can understand what is happening to this country, or at least to journalism.
GameStop's rally will likely force many of the remaining short-sellers to close their positions, said Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners.
It's okay, Bill, at least you're good with the science.
How an HIV specialist in Germany is using media law to erase reporting of sexual abuse allegations against him
Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that executives have had a series of meetings with writers with the goal of bringing the blockbuster franchise to television.
Many hikers hope their treks will make them better at other sports. Instead, mine kept me from distance running for a year — a common side effect we don't discuss enough.
A group of friends embark on a journey of "controlled alcoholism" in Thomas Vinterberg's "Another Round."
The American system makes it impossible for patients to fight pharmaceutical companies and pin the blame on them for bad reactions.
The new HBO docuseries "The Lady and the Dale" revisits Elizabeth Carmichael, a con artist — and trans woman — behind the 1970s three-wheeled car The Dale.
The former president has all but vanished from public view while his former team navigates an unforgiving job market.
Film auteur Werner Herzog talks about growing up without skateboarding in Bavaria, why he'd pick a particular genre of classical music to soundtrack skate videos and explains why David Blaine annoys him.
She's seen your memes.
"It's reasonable to ask how many chances a person can expect, and how institutions like The Times are doing that math."
More people are leaving than are moving to the Golden State. Here's why.