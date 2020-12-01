Comedian Imagines How Songwriters Came Up With Classic Christmas Songs
We've sung them for generations, but can you imagine the brainstorm session these classic holiday jingles had to go through.
This "Daily Show" segment, which has Carell and Colbert arguing over the merits of a death tax, is peak comedy writing.
Why Trump's campaign lawsuits are going down in flames in the most ridiculous ways.
Don't talk behind my back. Don't talk in front of me either.
Using compressed air to levitate the apple, Gav from The Slo Mo Guys sees how far he can spin it till the apple cracks, recording the results in super slow motion.
If you can't go to Disneyland, build a Disneyland next to your own house.
Actor-director George Clooney returns to the world of sci-fi with his latest futuristic drama "The Midnight Sky." He talks about shooting in Iceland; how marriage and fatherhood has changed his perspective; and how he cuts his own hair.
Earthlings, it seems, not aliens, were responsible for the removal of the mysterious monolith.
Comedian Katherine Ryan points out there is a noted disparity between how people view single moms versus single dads.
The elasticity of cold glass is eye-opening.
On Monday President Trump's campaign lawyer and former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova said that fired Trump cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs should be executed for saying that the election was the "most secure in United States history."
As an internet fad built on misinformation gains steam, the industry it threatens is finally punching back. But in doing so, are they only making things worse?
Chang donated his earnings to restaurant industry workers in need.
Mexico is set to shatter another murder record, but that grim reality is nowhere to be seen on the TikTok videos that go viral by showcasing drug cartel culture.
Real world experience with the new M1 Macs have started ticking in. They are fast. Real fast. But why? What is the magic?
How Nike attempts to balance messaging with reality.
President Trump's political operation has raised more than $150 million since Election Day, using a blizzard of misleading appeals about the election to shatter fundraising records set during the campaign, according to people with knowledge of the contributions.
Scissors beats paper in rock, paper, scissors, but is that also true in real life?
Researchers built super-sensitive chambers inside of mountains to study our host star.
Rarely do we get to see a rear-end happen this close.
Three Black, queer writers on how HIV has shaped their sex life, career, and sense of community.
What it's like to stay alive as the virus charts its fatal course through a home for the elderly in one of the worst-hit neighborhoods in the Bronx.
If you find slicing a cake evenly with a knife too tricky sometimes, here's a method that's a piece of cake.
How is it that the Brits can have a newly elected prime minister meeting with the queen to form a new government within a day or two, but Americans need 10 or 11 weeks to install a new crew?
In Northern Italy, the new wave is somehow darker.
Some public health officials advise against washing one's meats before cooking it, but here's why some cultures support the practice.
I have an unaddressed e-mail draft where, every few months, I type things that I recently heard and liked, should anyone ask.
From "The Real Housewives of Potomac" to Sir Anthony Hopkins' unhinged Twitter, here are the random bits of entertainment from 2020 that The Daily Beast staff is thankful for.
Walter Tevis's novel portrayed an alternative to the Cold War game that Bobby Fischer dominated. Today, the chess world is finally catching up.
Personalized medicine promised a cure for rare genetic disorders. Now patients and families themselves are trying to make up for its failures.
Perhaps progress is that he shouldn't have to shoulder the same weight as Joe Louis did for Black America during World War II.
COVID has given abusers unprecedented control over victims, including control over their finances, making it even more difficult for them to leave.
Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" campaign recalls one of the most disastrous political lies of the 20th century.
YouTuber Music is Win had the rare opportunity to play a guitar that once belonged to Eric Clapton and which is currently valued at $1 to $1.5 million.
Who's ready for some Wednesday-afternoon football? A third postponement of the Ravens-Steelers game reveals the lengths the NFL will go to keep its schedule on course. But it's not without a cost.
Our mutual friend let the secret slip when she was a little tipsy. What do I do?
The air sacs help get the oxygen we breathe, into our bloodstream. Pneumonia makes sure this process is disrupted.
Chess is having a moment, so why not get your friends (or yourself) a gorgeous chess set? The weighted pieces feel wonderful, and it's basically an art installment for the den.
In the United States, a percentage of any given state's population is made up of out-of-state residents. Here is the state from which the most out-of-state residents come in each state, visualized.
This 150-foot-deep diving pool in Poland comes with underwater caves and has 20 times the amount of water of a standard pool.
Samuel Little says he killed 93 people, preying on women from the margins of society. Again and again, police across the country failed to stop him.
Smashing Pumpkins front man Billy Corgan discusses his new double LP, CYR, Mellon Collie's unexpected legacy and what the hipsters still get wrong about his band.
The 2000s was a golden age for comedies, producing classics like "Superbad," "Mean Girls" and "Borat." Why hasn't the 2010s been the same?
There are two things that happen on sitcoms that fill me with a wild and unquenchable longing. One is any time anyone orders, and then receives, a pizza, and the other is Friendsgiving.
A metal monolith identical to one which reportedly disappeared from a desert in Utah after appearing there in mid-November has mysteriously been spotted on a Romanian hillside.
This trick, called "the decoy effect," often leads consumers to spend more than they intend to simply because they think they're getting a good deal.
On the still strangely underappreciated nature of the outgoing president's appeal
What's really happening inside that growing bubble of angry social media users?
